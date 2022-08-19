4 predictions for Rams' preseason game vs. Texans

The Rams are back in action tonight against the Texans, a team they beat easily in the regular season last year. This matchup will be very different, of course, knowing the Rams’ starters won’t be out there.

However, it’ll still be a game worth watching for fans because it gives us a chance to see the next wave of Rams players, from lesser-known rookies to second-year players poised for bigger roles.

Here are four predictions for tonight’s battle between the Rams and Texans.

Bryce Perkins outplays John Wolford

Perkins comes into this game fresh off a strong performance against the Chargers, a game in which he threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another. Wolford, on the other hand, hasn’t played more than 10 snaps in a game – including the preseason – since the Rams’ playoff win over the Seahawks in 2020.

I think there will be some rust for Wolford to knock off at the start of this game. Sure, he’s been practicing, but playing in a game against a defense you don’t know very well is a different situation.

I could easily see Perkins outplaying Wolford in this game, especially if his connection with Lance McCutcheon is as good as it was a week ago.

Lance McCutcheon catches another touchdown pass

Speaking of McCutcheon, he was the MVP of the Rams’ win over the Chargers on Saturday. His five catches and 87 yards led the team, as did his two touchdown receptions – including the game-winner. Nothing about his performance suggests it was a fluke, and I fully expect him to put up impressive numbers against the Texans again.

A touchdown (or two) is certainly on the table for McCutcheon tonight, especially if Derek Stingley Jr. doesn’t play, and if he gets matched up with smaller cornerbacks on the outside.

Daniel Hardy and Benton Whitley each record sacks

Hardy and Whitley both played relatively well against the Chargers, though neither of them got home for a sack. Hardy had three tackles and a QB hit, while Whitley made two tackles and hit the quarterback one time himself.

Against the Texans, who gave up only one sack last week, I think both Whitley and Hardy will get to the quarterback for a sack. At the very least, the Rams should record a couple of sacks as a team on Friday night. This is a defense that showed good potential against the Chargers, helped by their young pass rushers.

Decobie Durant pulls in his first interception

Durant only played 16 snaps in his preseason debut, so he didn’t get many opportunities in coverage. Sean McVay hasn’t said how much his rookie cornerbacks will play against Houston, but there’s a good chance Durant gets more chances – and he’s a corner who likes to jump routes and make plays on the ball.

I’ll predict that he comes down with his first preseason interception against the Texans. Jeff Driskel threw three interceptions against the Saints last week, and against an aggressive defense like the Rams’, he’ll be good for another two picks tonight.