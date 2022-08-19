ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

4 predictions for Rams' preseason game vs. Texans

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6Q3V_0hNedmWi00

The Rams are back in action tonight against the Texans, a team they beat easily in the regular season last year. This matchup will be very different, of course, knowing the Rams’ starters won’t be out there.

However, it’ll still be a game worth watching for fans because it gives us a chance to see the next wave of Rams players, from lesser-known rookies to second-year players poised for bigger roles.

Here are four predictions for tonight’s battle between the Rams and Texans.

Bryce Perkins outplays John Wolford

Perkins comes into this game fresh off a strong performance against the Chargers, a game in which he threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another. Wolford, on the other hand, hasn’t played more than 10 snaps in a game – including the preseason – since the Rams’ playoff win over the Seahawks in 2020.

I think there will be some rust for Wolford to knock off at the start of this game. Sure, he’s been practicing, but playing in a game against a defense you don’t know very well is a different situation.

I could easily see Perkins outplaying Wolford in this game, especially if his connection with Lance McCutcheon is as good as it was a week ago.

Lance McCutcheon catches another touchdown pass

Speaking of McCutcheon, he was the MVP of the Rams’ win over the Chargers on Saturday. His five catches and 87 yards led the team, as did his two touchdown receptions – including the game-winner. Nothing about his performance suggests it was a fluke, and I fully expect him to put up impressive numbers against the Texans again.

A touchdown (or two) is certainly on the table for McCutcheon tonight, especially if Derek Stingley Jr. doesn’t play, and if he gets matched up with smaller cornerbacks on the outside.

Daniel Hardy and Benton Whitley each record sacks

Hardy and Whitley both played relatively well against the Chargers, though neither of them got home for a sack. Hardy had three tackles and a QB hit, while Whitley made two tackles and hit the quarterback one time himself.

Against the Texans, who gave up only one sack last week, I think both Whitley and Hardy will get to the quarterback for a sack. At the very least, the Rams should record a couple of sacks as a team on Friday night. This is a defense that showed good potential against the Chargers, helped by their young pass rushers.

Decobie Durant pulls in his first interception

Durant only played 16 snaps in his preseason debut, so he didn’t get many opportunities in coverage. Sean McVay hasn’t said how much his rookie cornerbacks will play against Houston, but there’s a good chance Durant gets more chances – and he’s a corner who likes to jump routes and make plays on the ball.

I’ll predict that he comes down with his first preseason interception against the Texans. Jeff Driskel threw three interceptions against the Saints last week, and against an aggressive defense like the Rams’, he’ll be good for another two picks tonight.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Tomlin is REALLY unhappy with Pittsburgh's offensive line

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the better interviews in the NFL, and that’s been the case for years. Just as Tomlin can wax eloquent on the state of his team and life in general, he can also get straight to the point. Tomlin was in a mood to do the latter after reviewing the tape of his offensive line following Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their surprisingly snappy defensive front. All three of Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks — Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph — had defenders in their faces far too often for Tomlin’s taste, and he was making that clear in word and deed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings waive former Denver Broncos TE

Part two of roster cuts came on Tuesday as the Minnesota Vikings needed to trim the roster down to 80 players by the 4 pm eastern deadline. The Vikings began those moves on Tuesday by waiving former fifth-round draft pick Harrison Hand and they continued those by releasing former Denver Broncos TE Shaun Beyer per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Chargers#Seahawks#American Football#Wolford#Mvp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Lions: 5 big storylines for this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the third game of the preseason and take on the Detroit Lions. In years past, the third week of the preseason was the one that really mattered for Pittsburgh beause this was the one game of the preseason where the bulk of the starters played. Things have changed from that perspective but we still expect this is be a huge game for evaluation purposes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Martz thinks Justin Fields’ Bears offense has as much talent as 0-16 Lions

It’s been a long time since Mike Martz made his presence known in NFL circles. As one of the architects of the “The Greatest Show on Turf” Rams — who won Super Bowl 34 over the Titans — Martz made a few other intermittent stops throughout his pro football career. That includes later stints as the Lions’ and Bears’ offensive coordinator.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who is on the Packers' roster bubble entering the preseason finale?

The Green Bay Packers won’t play veteran starters during the preseason finale in Kansas City, meaning Thursday night’s exhibition game should provide another terrific opportunity for players on the roster bubble to play a big chunk of snaps and make a final splash. Much of the 53-man roster is already decided, but there are still intriguing roster battles to watch on offense and defense, leaving plenty to play for on Thursday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy