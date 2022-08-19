Read full article on original website
Our trip to the Cape: Day 1
Our drive to Cape Cod was delayed because my Mom had an eye infection and had to go to Urgent Care. They recommended special eye drops. After we were done packing, we loaded the car and hit the road. During our drive to Cape Cod we listened to Van Morrison and Simon and Garfunkel on CD and later listened to some classic rock stations on Sirius XM Satellite Radio as well as 80s dance music. Once we got to Milford we had supper at Wendy’s. I had a double stack plain with no cheese and a chocolate Frosty for dessert. We stopped for gas at BJ’s Gas when we got to Franklin. The real highlight was our grocery shopping trip to the Market Basket in Bourne. Market Basket is one of my favorite grocery stores in New England. All of its employees wear suits and ties, some even wear aprons over their ties. All Market Baskets close at 9 pm (or 8 on Sundays), and we got to the store around a quarter to 8 (this was a Saturday). That gave us a little over an hour to buy about two dozen items that were on our shopping lists. Among the items we bought were milk, hot dogs, various produce items, potato salad, yogurt, and cereal. Once our carts were filled with everything on our lists it was good timing, because the store was about to close. We managed to check out 10 minutes before the store closed for the night. The Market Basket in Bourne had fall decorations up because we’re just a few weeks away from the start of autumn. Pretty autumn leaves hung from the ceiling of the grocery store. They also had ghosts as decorations since Halloween is just around the corner. We got to the cottage about half an hour after we left Market Basket, and we arrived much later than we usually do on our annual trip to the Cape. It was pretty dark when we got to the cottage in Dennis Port. This cottage is owned by someone who one of my aunts went to high school with. My trips to the Cape are always with my Mom and two of my other aunts. The cottage is within walking distance of a couple beaches along Nantucket Sound. I look forward to our adventures to come!
