Audrey L. Payson, obituary
ROCKLAND — Audrey L. Payson, 90, died peacefully, Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Sedgewood Commons, in Falmouth. Born in Bucksport, May 11, 1932, she was the eldest of seven children born to Floyd and Eula Craft Hooper. She was educated in Rockland, graduating from Rockland High School. On June 17, 1951, Audrey married Albert Payson in Rockland. Together they made their home in Owls Head, Rockland, South Portland and later returned to Rockland.
Elizabeth A. Bianchi, obituary
Elizabeth A. Bianchi, 39, died peacefully on August 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Sussman House in Rockport. Elizabeth was born January 4, 1983 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Carlo P. Bianchi, Jr. and Eileen Black Bianchi. Elizabeth grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in the class of 2001. She graduated from the University of Maine with a B.A. in Physics.
In memory of David Dupree
David Dupree was a fine fellow and a very fine painter. David’s last art show at Studio 53 Gallery started July 1, 2022, the First Friday opening was on July 5. Despite living with an incurable cancer, and thanks to help from family and friends David was able to attend that opening - and he had a great time there! Sadly, he passed away July 16, 2022.
Harriette L. Masalin, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Harriette L. Masalin, 86, wife of David R. Masalin, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Woodland’s Memory Care in Rockland. A complete obituary will be published later and a service will be announced. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the...
Camden High School Alumni Association presents Recognition Awards
On Friday August 12, 2022 the Camden High School (CHS) Alumni Association held its 116th Annual Alumni Banquet at the Elks Lodge in Rockland. One of the highlights of the banquet is the annual Alumni. Recognition Awards. Because of COVID, the 2020 and 2021 Alumni Banquets were cancelled which postponed...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 8-15. Appleton. Susan T. Akers and Frank G. Akers Exemption Trust I to William J. Barry and Jennifer L. Roberts Barry. Camden. Paul York to Cory Whitney. Paul F. Michlovitz to Paul F....
The Rockland Public Library introduces Bendable Maine
The Rockland Public Library is pleased to introduce Bendable Maine, a robust learning marketplace, in partnership with the Maine State Library. Bendable Maine allows residents of all ages and backgrounds to easily discover and access content that is just right for them on a wide variety of subjects and then acquire new knowledge and skills through online courses as well as local, in-person learning opportunities.
Get to Know the Man
I have been following the Rockport Select Board election and have made special note of the recent attacks on Doc Wallace; on his character, his opinions, and the man himself. Because I know Doc personally, I feel compelled to write and hopefully be a voice of reason in the midst of these ugly, unfair and defamatory characterizations.
Trekkers to help young people ‘Get Into Nature’
ROCKLAND — Local youth mentoring organization, Trekkers, joins the “Get Into Nature” initiative as one of several programs supported by the National Recreation Foundation made possible by the generous support of Tom’s of Maine. The goal of the three-year, $3 million Get Into Nature initiative, which started in 2021, is to provide funding for outdoor recreation projects aimed at giving children everywhere equitable access to nature, like Trekkers.
Joey Bailey captures NEMA Lite at Wiscasset Speedway
This past Saturday, Aug. 20, the competition rolled on at Wiscasset Speedway as the track hosted their second NEMA Night of the 2022 season, featuring the NEMA Lites but also including all weekly Group #2 divisions. The night kicked off with a 25-lap feature from the Portland Glass Strictly Streets....
This Week in Lincolnville: The Bent Nail Can Theory
I was well along in my adult life, and thought I knew everything I needed to know, when Tom Flagg introduced me to the bent nail can. “You’re not throwing those out?” he exclaimed one day as I was doing exactly that – throwing away a handful of bent nails. That stung a little since from the looks of our barn workbench it was pretty clear we were already border-line hoarders. But coming from Tom, maybe I had to up my game.
Maine collecting unwanted pesticides free of charge this October
Each October, the Maine Board of Pesticides Control conducts a program to collect and properly dispose of banned and unusable pesticides from homeowners and farms. This year, collection days will be held one day each in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland. The Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program protects Maine's natural...
In Support of Jason Trundy for Waldo County Sheriff
I would like to take a moment and offer this letter of support to Jason Trundy for Sheriff of Waldo County. Having spent most of my law enforcement career at the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, I was truly blessed to have worked with some incredible individuals. As Chief Deputy and Sheriff for the better part of 16 years combined, I had the opportunity to watch many of those individuals work hard and serve the County in exemplary fashion.
Is Doc really for ALL of Rock?
Rockport will be voting for the vacant Select Board seat on August 30. As the date draws near, I have seen more and more signs pop up in support of Ralph "Doc" Wallace. I began to wonder, who is Doc Wallace?. Ralph "Doc" Wallace's Facebook page is public and available...
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 2-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 2. Corey Main, 46, of Belfast, was issued summonses...
Registration open for high school sailing at Apprenticeshop
ROCKLAND — The Apprenticeshop is opening registrations for fall high school sailing. This fall the Apprenticeshop is welcoming experienced and new sailors in the Rockland community for its high school sailing team. Sailing practice happens in the fleet of club 420 dinghies and takes place on Rockland Harbor departing...
Camden-Rockport Police to conduct joint training at schools this evening, Aug. 24
CAMDEN/ROCKPORT — Scheduled training of the Camden-Rockport Police Departments will take place this evening, Aug. 24, at the public schools, according to Police Chief Rnady Gagne. “This is a scheduled training and NOT an emergency situation,” he said. Multiple officers and police cruisers will be in these areas...
A Poster Of Tom Selleck Has Welcomed People To A Maine Town For Almost 3 Decades
It isn't breaking news to say there's a lot of strange stuff roadside throughout the State of Maine. If you can dream it, it might be outside somebody's house catching rain or holding up their mailbox. Most of the time, those peculiar roadside eye-catchers have a limited lifespan before they become legend. Unless of course you're Tom Selleck. A poster of Tom Selleck to be exact. Because that roadside attraction has been welcoming people along Route 104 to Fairfield, Maine for almost 30 years now.
RGC men’s league Aug. 20 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Aug. 20 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Individual Points. 1. Rusty Worcester +9. 2. Dylan Morong +1. 3. Phil Carlson, even. 4. Kevin Labree -1 Pin.
Keep Camden Cool: Plant Shade Trees
The Town of Camden has launched a new, large-scale program of planting shade trees along our residential streets and has budgeted for over 50 trees to be planted this year. Dave St. Laurent and his Public Works crew have planted over half of the allocated trees so far. They are watering them assiduously and expect the work to go on into the fall.
