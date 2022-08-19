I was well along in my adult life, and thought I knew everything I needed to know, when Tom Flagg introduced me to the bent nail can. “You’re not throwing those out?” he exclaimed one day as I was doing exactly that – throwing away a handful of bent nails. That stung a little since from the looks of our barn workbench it was pretty clear we were already border-line hoarders. But coming from Tom, maybe I had to up my game.

LINCOLNVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO