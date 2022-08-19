The Green Bay Packers will have some tough decisions to make heading into the 53-player roster cut deadline on Aug. 30. Here are three players they could shockingly cut. The Green Bay Packers filed to make it to the Super Bowl last year, despite how dominant they were in the regular season. This offseason, the team lost a huge name in wide receiver Davante Adams, and watched as linebacker Za’Darius Smith sign with the rival Minnesota Vikings. Even so, the team is still expected to contend in the NFC, as they seriously bolstered up their defense where it could make up for their lack of star power in the receiving game.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO