ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 surprise cuts the Packers could make by Week 1

The Green Bay Packers will have some tough decisions to make heading into the 53-player roster cut deadline on Aug. 30. Here are three players they could shockingly cut. The Green Bay Packers filed to make it to the Super Bowl last year, despite how dominant they were in the regular season. This offseason, the team lost a huge name in wide receiver Davante Adams, and watched as linebacker Za’Darius Smith sign with the rival Minnesota Vikings. Even so, the team is still expected to contend in the NFC, as they seriously bolstered up their defense where it could make up for their lack of star power in the receiving game.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Cowboys get promising injury update on Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys may not have to wait long before getting wide receiver Michael Gallup back this season based on his latest injury update. Michael Gallup is slowly but surely making his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2021 season. He probably won’t be ready to go...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
FanSided

Cardinals shouldn’t jump the gun on Jordan Montgomery contract

Jordan Montgomery is everything the St. Louis Cardinals could have hoped for since arriving at the trade deadline. But pump the brakes on a contract extension. The St. Louis Cardinals were in need of a starting pitcher at the trade deadline. They were unable to land Frankie Montas, who went from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Yankees. But, an arm for the starting rotation arrived, as they acquired Jordan Montgomery from the Yankees in exchange for centerfielder Harrison Bader.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Ole Miss Football: Game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season

Ole Miss football is entering the 2022 season as one of the top teams in the SEC but will Lane Kiffin lead the Rebels to the title game?. Lane Kiffin has pieced together a solid Ole Miss football team for the 2022 season and he’s hoping he can build on the 2021 campaign in which the Rebels finished with 10 regular-season wins.
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy