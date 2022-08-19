The City of Fonda's water tower is being taken out of service temporarily for scheduled maintenance and painting. The maintenance is getting underway today (Mon), and is expected to last around two weeks. Fonda's Public Works and Fire Department are taking appropriate measures to ensure that drinking water and fire protection water will not be significantly impacted. There is a possibility that some residents may experience some minor fluctuations in pressure at their home or business during the work.

FONDA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO