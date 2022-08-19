Read full article on original website
Matthew G. Miller, 58, of Pocahontas
Matthew G. Miller – age 58, of Pocahontas, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 6 P.M., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the residence of Elizabeth and Jerry Ehn at 305 N.W. 7th Street in Pocahontas, Iowa.
Kathryn “Kay” Hoffert, 99, of Pocahontas
FUNERAL SERVICE – 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Pastor K officiating. GRAVESIDE SERVICE – Summit Hill Cemetery in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Rev. John Kerr officiating and Military Rites by the Pocahontas American Legion. VISITATION – 9:30 to 10:30 AM,...
Over 70 Units of Blood Collected at August Storm Lake LifeServe Drives
71 units of blood were collected at two LifeServe Blood Center drives held in Storm Lake this month. The blood drives were hosted to support the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center , as well as over 120 other hospitals that LifeServe supporters. The blood donated has the ability to save up to 213 local lives.
Fletcher Kucera Named New Storm Lake United Marketing and Activities Director
Storm Lake native Fletcher Kucera will be joining Storm Lake United as their next Marketing and Activities Director. Fletcher is an Iowa Central Community College graduate, with an Associate of Arts in business, specializing in accounting, administration, and marketing. He has been involved in The Bridge of Storm Lake, Community Education, and Field of Dreams.
Storm Lake Police Recognizes Officers for Life Saving Incident
The Storm Lake Police Department is recognizing two of their officers for outstanding performance and actions taken during a 911 call that occurred earlier this month. According to a post on the Storm Lake Police Department Facebook page, Lieutenant Matt Younie and K-9 Officer Mitch McDonald responded to an unknown problem call at a Storm Lake residence on August 12th. Upon arrival, they located a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. Officers were unable to immediately determine what had occurred due to a language barrier.
Tour of the World Participants Still Sought for Storm Lake Multicultural Festival
Storm Lake United is still trying to recruit individuals that would like to share their culture with the community at the inaugural Storm Lake Multicultural Festival. The event is planned for Saturday, September 10th in Chautauqua Park. Individuals or groups from all backgrounds that are represented in Storm Lake are encouraged to be part of the festival. Dancers, singers, musicians, storytellers, food, and more are welcome. Event planners would like to hear ideas from the various ethnic groups.
Fonda Water Tower Out of Service for Maintenance
The City of Fonda's water tower is being taken out of service temporarily for scheduled maintenance and painting. The maintenance is getting underway today (Mon), and is expected to last around two weeks. Fonda's Public Works and Fire Department are taking appropriate measures to ensure that drinking water and fire protection water will not be significantly impacted. There is a possibility that some residents may experience some minor fluctuations in pressure at their home or business during the work.
Clay County Fair to Feature Several New Vendors
66 new vendors will be on hand at this year's Clay County Fair. All in all, the fair features approximately 500 vendors with items for both homes and farms. The Farm Machinery and Ag Equipment Show is the largest of its type at any fair in the United States. A...
Incident at Manson Grain Elevator Under Investigation
An incident at the Manson branch of the Pro Cooperative grain elevator is under investigation. Pro Coop's vice president of operations says the incident occurred this past Thursday, but hasn't specified the nature of the incident, or if there were any injuries. The Manson location didn't receive any grain on Friday, according to Pro Cooperative's website and Facebook page. The company will reportedly share more information once the investigation is complete.
BV County Suicide Prevention Coalition Run/Walk Scheduled Next Month
The Buena Vista County Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting its second annual “Stronger Together” Prevention and Family Wellness 5K Walk/Run. The event is open to the public, and will be held Saturday, September 24th at 9am at Chautauqua Park in Storm Lake. There is no charge to participate, but free-will donations will assist the coalition's prevention efforts to create a healthier community by eliminating suicides and connect community members to helping services.
