Bloomington, IL

wglt.org

Bloomington-Normal Soroptimist 8/25/22

Today's programming is made possible in part by WGLT Day Sponsor Bloomington-Normal Soroptimist celebrating their 35th anniversary working with women and girls in the community on August 28 from 4pm to 6pm at Ewing Cultural Center. Learn how you can become a WGLT Day Sponsor.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Monday 8/22/22

On today's episode, you'll hear in-depth interviews with the candidates running for the 46th State Senate Districts. They are Democrat Dave Koehler of Peoria and Republican Desi Anderson of Carlock.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal

Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million

Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Memorial Health and ISU partner to train more nursing students

An agreement between Memorial Health and the Illinois State University Mennonite College of Nursing is expected to bring several students to Springfield. Juniors and seniors will complete their coursework in the capital city while also getting on the job training at Memorial facilities. Along with the opportunity for learning, it’s also billed as a way to help improve the current nursing shortage, which began well before COVID-19.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Social studies teacher applies for McLean County Board seat

A social studies teacher and coach at Heyworth High School is the only candidate to file for a short-term vacancy on the McLean County Board after the board earlier rejected the first applicant. Jay Lawler of Normal applied for the seat in District 4, which represents parts of Normal. He...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay

The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Illinois State women’s basketball mourns the death of recent standout Simone Goods

The Illinois State women’s basketball program is mourning the death of Simone Goods, a recent standout who has lost a battle with cancer. “I know I speak for our entire woman’s basketball program, and all of Redbird Nation when I say that I am beyond heartbroken by the news of Simone’s passing,” said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. “Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward.”
NORMAL, IL

