Bloomington-Normal Soroptimist 8/25/22
Children's Discovery Museum awarded more than $250,000 in grants to expand early childhood STEAM programming
The Children’s Discovery Museum in Uptown Normal will get a significant boost to its early childhood STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programming thanks to two new grants. The larger grant of nearly $250,000 comes from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The grant will make...
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Monday 8/22/22
On today's episode, you'll hear in-depth interviews with the candidates running for the 46th State Senate Districts. They are Democrat Dave Koehler of Peoria and Republican Desi Anderson of Carlock.
More details emerge on Shelbourne Apartments redevelopment in Normal
Developers DJ Powell and Mike Mapes of 300 Spot Holding LLC said in a WGLT interview they plan duplexes and assisted living units for seniors on undeveloped land at Shelbourne Drive and Linden Street in Normal. Illinois State University has sold the 26 acres to Mapes of Peoria and Powell...
ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million
Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
Memorial Health and ISU partner to train more nursing students
An agreement between Memorial Health and the Illinois State University Mennonite College of Nursing is expected to bring several students to Springfield. Juniors and seniors will complete their coursework in the capital city while also getting on the job training at Memorial facilities. Along with the opportunity for learning, it’s also billed as a way to help improve the current nursing shortage, which began well before COVID-19.
Jelani Day’s mother is 'still struggling' to find answers, 1 year after the ISU grad student’s death
The mother of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day says she's had no time to find closure in the year since her son went missing and was later found dead in the Illinois River near Peru. Carmen Bolden Day of Danville told The 21st show “every day is a...
Divided Bloomington City Council moves forward with downtown street design
A divided Bloomington City Council argued over the time and cost needed for a conceptual redesign of downtown streets, but supporters successfully pushed it forward on a 5-4 vote Monday night. Backing the one-year, $750,000 design project, were: Ward 4’s Julie Emig; Ward 6’s De Urban; Ward 7’s Mollie Ward,...
Social studies teacher applies for McLean County Board seat
A social studies teacher and coach at Heyworth High School is the only candidate to file for a short-term vacancy on the McLean County Board after the board earlier rejected the first applicant. Jay Lawler of Normal applied for the seat in District 4, which represents parts of Normal. He...
Bloomington Fire Department paramedics bring the ER to you with portable ultrasound
Bloomington Fire Department paramedics have a saying when it comes to cardiac arrest calls: "Time is muscle." The longer it takes to treat someone having a heart attack, the more likely the heart muscle will be damaged, and the less likely the patient will recover. The department has a new...
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
Alan Beaman's lawyers seek McLean County judge for trial against Normal police
Lawyers for Alan Beaman have asked that a Sixth Judicial Circuit judge be replaced with a McLean County judge to hear Beaman’s case against three retired Normal police officers he has accused of framing him on murder charges in the death of his former girlfriend. Beaman served more than...
Illinois State women’s basketball mourns the death of recent standout Simone Goods
The Illinois State women’s basketball program is mourning the death of Simone Goods, a recent standout who has lost a battle with cancer. “I know I speak for our entire woman’s basketball program, and all of Redbird Nation when I say that I am beyond heartbroken by the news of Simone’s passing,” said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. “Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward.”
Normal's Electoral Board lays out ground rules and timeline for hearing objection to referendum
Normal’s Electoral Board laid out the ground rules Monday for how it will decide if a politically charged ballot question on overhauling town council elections makes it to the ballot in November. Supporters want to ask voters whether to replace the Normal Town Council’s at-large form of representative government...
