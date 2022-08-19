Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines near

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines are quickly approaching, and now is the chance to submit your award-winning entry to the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The entry dates for Home Arts Departments vary from August 26 – September 1.

Click HERE and find your department.

All livestock entry forms are due Friday, August 19 by 5:00 p.m. to the EISF Livestock Office.

The exhibit opportunities are endless at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, with various livestock and home arts departments and categories for people of all ages. Premiums are awarded in each department, and the exhibits are seen by everyone who attends the Fair. Those who have never submitted an entry into the Fair may be interested to know that over $150,000 in prize money is given out each year to our exhibitors.

The 2022 Fair is the perfect time to submit your first – or fiftieth – Fair entry. A hand-sewn quilt or secret family recipe that was once thought of as a fun project can be displayed for all to see. Have your child work on an art project to enter in the Fair as a way to ward off summer boredom before school starts.

To find out how to enter exhibits, click HERE . In addition to fill-able entry forms, the most accurate and current rules can be easily downloaded with a few quick clicks.

If this is your first time entering exhibits? Don’t be intimidated or overwhelmed by the entry forms and rules. If you have an item you’d like to enter but are unsure which category it goes in, call the department superintendent listed in our online Exhibitor Handbook found HERE , or bring your item on the correlating entry date, and the department employees will help you with your entry.

All Livestock Departments

Friday, August 19 – Entry Forms Due by 5:00 pm.

Antiques, Photography, Fine Arts, Hobbies & Crafts, & Needlecraft

Friday, August 26, 11 am – 8 pm

Saturday, August 27, 11 am – 5 pm

Baking & Canning

Tuesday, August 30, Noon – 8 pm

Sugar Art Show

Thursday, August 20 – Entry Forms Due by 5:00 pm. (late fee after this day)

Tuesday, August 30, 4 pm – 8 pm

Native American

Tuesday, August 30, 11 am – 3 pm, Sho-Ban Tribal Office, Dome Room, Fort Hall.

Wednesday, August 31, 10 am – 9 pm, EISF Harvest Plaza #8

Thursday, September 1, 9 am - Noon, EISF Harvest Plaza #8

Flowers

Wednesday, August 31, 4 pm – 8 pm

Thursday, September 1, 8 am - Noon

Agriculture & Horticulture

Wednesday, August 31, 1 pm – 9 pm

Thursday, September 1, 8 am – 9 am

