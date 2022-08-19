ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines near

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Nb06_0hNecLr000

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines are quickly approaching, and now is the chance to submit your award-winning entry to the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The entry dates for Home Arts Departments vary from August 26 – September 1.

Click HERE and find your department.

All livestock entry forms are due Friday, August 19 by 5:00 p.m. to the EISF Livestock Office.

The exhibit opportunities are endless at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, with various livestock and home arts departments and categories for people of all ages. Premiums are awarded in each department, and the exhibits are seen by everyone who attends the Fair. Those who have never submitted an entry into the Fair may be interested to know that over $150,000 in prize money is given out each year to our exhibitors.

The 2022 Fair is the perfect time to submit your first – or fiftieth – Fair entry. A hand-sewn quilt or secret family recipe that was once thought of as a fun project can be displayed for all to see. Have your child work on an art project to enter in the Fair as a way to ward off summer boredom before school starts.

To find out how to enter exhibits, click HERE . In addition to fill-able entry forms, the most accurate and current rules can be easily downloaded with a few quick clicks.

If this is your first time entering exhibits? Don’t be intimidated or overwhelmed by the entry forms and rules. If you have an item you’d like to enter but are unsure which category it goes in, call the department superintendent listed in our online Exhibitor Handbook found HERE , or bring your item on the correlating entry date, and the department employees will help you with your entry.

EISF 2022 ENTRY DATES & TIMES

All Livestock Departments

  • Friday, August 19 – Entry Forms Due by 5:00 pm.

Antiques, Photography, Fine Arts, Hobbies & Crafts, & Needlecraft

  • Friday, August 26, 11 am – 8 pm
  • Saturday, August 27, 11 am – 5 pm

Baking & Canning

  • Tuesday, August 30, Noon – 8 pm

Sugar Art Show

  • Thursday, August 20 – Entry Forms Due by 5:00 pm. (late fee after this day)
  • Tuesday, August 30, 4 pm – 8 pm

Native American

  • Tuesday, August 30, 11 am – 3 pm, Sho-Ban Tribal Office, Dome Room, Fort Hall.
  • Wednesday, August 31, 10 am – 9 pm, EISF Harvest Plaza #8
  • Thursday, September 1, 9 am - Noon, EISF Harvest Plaza #8

Flowers

  • Wednesday, August 31, 4 pm – 8 pm
  • Thursday, September 1, 8 am - Noon

Agriculture & Horticulture

  • Wednesday, August 31, 1 pm – 9 pm
  • Thursday, September 1, 8 am – 9 am

The post Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines near appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIFI Local News 8

Hot storm chance afternoon 93°- Pocatello

Wheels of lows and high pressure keep the hot southwest winds and moisture driving for the afternoon. 15-20+, gustier around storms from I-15 communities to Wyoming state line again today, including southeastern Idaho and Bear lake region. Highs low 90's with 92 in Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Jackson in the mid 80's with storms riding The post Hot storm chance afternoon 93°- Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Blackfoot, ID
Government
City
Blackfoot, ID
City
Fort Hall, ID
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

JRM Foundation Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal 2022 recipients

Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal Ceremony and Gala presents its 2022 recipients to be honored on Saturday, September 10, at the 10th Annual Idaho Hometown Hero Awards Ceremony, Gala Celebration and charity partner exposition at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. The post JRM Foundation Idaho’s Hometown Hero Medal 2022 recipients appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbies#Home Arts Departments#The Eisf Livestock Office
KIFI Local News 8

PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the selection of Kelly Dial as the Coordinator of Student Transportation, Jeff Corrington as a Transportation Supervisor and Samantha Steed as a Transportation Supervisor. The post PCSD 25 announces changes to transportation staff appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The post Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn appeared first on Local News 8.
KIFI Local News 8

IFPD Captain Bill Squires retires

On Thursday, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession.  The post IFPD Captain Bill Squires retires appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy