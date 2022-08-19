ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

KWTX

Murder suspect killed by Harris County deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect was shot by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force Tuesday morning after an attempt to flee from custody. Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members at around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23 attempted to arrest Jose Velasquez,25, at the Texan Inn in the12221 block on Veterans Memorial Drive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 arrested in bust of catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland area, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – Five people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sting operation after a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area, according to authorities. The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,...
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man wanted, charged after allegedly hitting officer with vehicle, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man who they say assaulted a peace officer on Monday. Frank Roy Todaro, 75, has since been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. He is currently not in custody. Investigators said an off-duty Stagecoach Police Department officer was working an...
Navasota Examiner

Paroled rapist returns to prison

ANDERSON– A 57-year-old man who was out on parole for rape is returning to prison following a separate conviction in Grimes County. Scott Hunter Colley was sentenced to life in prison in 1989 for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Harris County but was later granted parole. Colley pled guilty Wednesday, Aug. 17, to Evading Detention in a Vehicle, a 3rd degree felony, before 12th District Judge David Moorman and was sentenced to 40 years in TDCJ as part of the plea agreement. On Dec. 16, 2020, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress in the Bedias area.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shoots, kills woman then turns gun on himself at Alief intersection

HOUSTON - A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Tuesday morning in Alief, authorities say. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the female victim is "likely a professional staff member" with HCSO. Houston PD homicide detectives are at the intersection of Alief Codine Rd...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
celebsbar.com

Anti-fox hunting group welcome sentence of Houston thug who pulled disabled man from car and kicked him

An anti-fox hunting group have welcomed the sentencing of a Houston man who pulled a disabled man from his car before attacking him.Bully John Wright was caught on camera violently pulling disabled Grant Sloan out of his vehicle and repeatedly kicking him.Wright, 33, lashed out when Mr Sloan was watching the Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire hunt in Bridge of Weir in October 2020. Don't miss the latest headlines from around Renfrewshire.
HOUSTON, TX

