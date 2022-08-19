ANDERSON– A 57-year-old man who was out on parole for rape is returning to prison following a separate conviction in Grimes County. Scott Hunter Colley was sentenced to life in prison in 1989 for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Harris County but was later granted parole. Colley pled guilty Wednesday, Aug. 17, to Evading Detention in a Vehicle, a 3rd degree felony, before 12th District Judge David Moorman and was sentenced to 40 years in TDCJ as part of the plea agreement. On Dec. 16, 2020, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress in the Bedias area.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO