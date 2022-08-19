Read full article on original website
KWTX
Murder suspect killed by Harris County deputies
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A murder suspect was shot by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force Tuesday morning after an attempt to flee from custody. Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force members at around 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23 attempted to arrest Jose Velasquez,25, at the Texan Inn in the12221 block on Veterans Memorial Drive.
Mexican cartel member held on $1M bond after allegedly trying to hire someone to kill men
Christobal Picaz-Ochoa has been charged and booked into Harris County Jail, records say. This is what he's accused of doing after he thought two men stole $560,000 and drugs from him.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSTON POLICE FIRE OVER 40 ROUNDS KILLING KIDNAPPING SUSPECT
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times by four Houston police officers after a domestic violence incident that began on Monday escalated into the man kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s coworker on Tuesday. Police said it all began Monday when a woman was held hostage at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. At...
Click2Houston.com
5 arrested in bust of catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland area, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – Five people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency sting operation after a months-long investigation into a large-scale catalytic converter theft ring in the Pearland area, according to authorities. The Pearland Police Department, in cooperation with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office,...
fox26houston.com
Man wanted for murder shot to death by law enforcement team in NW Harris Co.: HCSO
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man wanted for murder was shot and killed by a law enforcement team that was attempting to apprehend him at a motel in northwest Harris County on Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says. The deadly shooting occurred around 11:25 a.m. in the 12200 block...
Click2Houston.com
Member of Houston’s 103 gang sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in 2017 drive-by: DA
HOUSTON – A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. “Gangs are violent and reckless and, like in this case, sometimes take the...
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted, charged after allegedly hitting officer with vehicle, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man who they say assaulted a peace officer on Monday. Frank Roy Todaro, 75, has since been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. He is currently not in custody. Investigators said an off-duty Stagecoach Police Department officer was working an...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by officers in Splendora after holding ex-girlfriend, her co-worker hostage, HPD says
SPLENDORA, Texas – A man was shot and killed by officers after he reportedly kidnapped two women, including his ex-girlfriend, Tuesday evening. Officers said the incident started Monday as a domestic violence disturbance when the woman told officers she was held at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. After escaping the...
Navasota Examiner
Paroled rapist returns to prison
ANDERSON– A 57-year-old man who was out on parole for rape is returning to prison following a separate conviction in Grimes County. Scott Hunter Colley was sentenced to life in prison in 1989 for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Harris County but was later granted parole. Colley pled guilty Wednesday, Aug. 17, to Evading Detention in a Vehicle, a 3rd degree felony, before 12th District Judge David Moorman and was sentenced to 40 years in TDCJ as part of the plea agreement. On Dec. 16, 2020, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance in progress in the Bedias area.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
Robbery suspect wanted after beating store clerk with baseball bat in Greater Fifth Ward, HPD says
Surveillance video recently released by Houston police shows the suspect beating the man until he falls to the ground. That's when the thief grabbed cash and cigarettes.
Click2Houston.com
Woman gunned down by man while sitting inside vehicle at gas station on Houston’s south side: HPD
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was gunned down while she was inside her vehicle on Houston’s south side Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Old Spanish...
Click2Houston.com
Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in northwest Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect who was wanted for several offenses, including murder, was shot and killed Tuesday by law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 12200 block...
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
fox26houston.com
Man shoots, kills woman then turns gun on himself at Alief intersection
HOUSTON - A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Tuesday morning in Alief, authorities say. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the female victim is "likely a professional staff member" with HCSO. Houston PD homicide detectives are at the intersection of Alief Codine Rd...
cw39.com
Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
celebsbar.com
Woman says she was victim of massage therapist out on parole for murder, HCSO investigating
The alleged victim said she was aware of the masseur's conviction and his time in prison. She went to him three times and said he kept pushing the boundaries.
