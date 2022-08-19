VERNON — One person was seriously injured and most of Interstate 84 East was shut down for hours Monday because of a crash involving two tractor-trailers, state police said. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer driven by a 44-year-old Georgia man veered from the right lane into the right shoulder, striking the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by a 45-year-old Maryland man that was already parked there, state police said. The force of the impact caused the Maryland man’s vehicle to collide with a light pole, police said.

VERNON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO