Register Citizen
Police: Naugatuck motorcyclist, 18, killed in Route 8 crash in Waterbury
WATERBURY — An 18-year-old Naugatuck man was killed Tuesday afternoon after state police said he lost control of the sport bike he was riding and crashed into a guardrail. State police said the rider, Rian Andrade, was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he died. Andrade was riding a 2004...
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
Register Citizen
Man seriously wounded in New Haven shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say a local man was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the East Rock neighborhood. Police said they were called to State Street between May Street and Warren Place for a person who had been reported shot around 7:15 p.m. Police said a...
Register Citizen
5 charged in CT catalytic converter theft ring, prosecutors say
The owner of an East Hartford warehouse pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday afternoon after he was charged with trafficking and reselling stolen catalytic converters to recycling businesses in other states. Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott, turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday morning. A federal grand jury in New...
Register Citizen
Warrant: New Haven man ran over person driving his stolen SUV
HAMDEN — A New Haven man told police he accidentally ran over a person who was driving a car he reported stolen days earlier, according to his arrest warrant. Devington Beckford, 25, was charged in April with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment after the man he struck, Raekwon McLean, 24, of New Haven, died from his injuries.
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
Register Citizen
Greenwich Police investigate ‘suspicious’ incident: Two men asked a girl to get in their van
GREENWICH — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” incident in which an adolescent girl was approached by two men in a van in Old Greenwich on Monday afternoon. A concerned citizen came across the encounter and “scared” away the occupants of the van, police said.
1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
Police working to identify woman fatally struck by SUV in Wallingford
A woman was struck and killed by an SUV in Wallingford Monday night, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Man struck by ‘unknown vehicle’ in Waterbury hit-and-run
WATERBURY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Main and Hill streets in Waterbury at 8:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, according to police. They found the male victim lying in the roadway, police said. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, police said.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sentenced to prison for killing 78-year-old woman with motorcycle
BRIDGEPORT — A local man was sentenced Tuesday to four and a half years in prison for running over a 78-year-old woman with his motorcycle and killing her. Rhashaun Houser tearfully begged Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton for leniency, telling her he supports four children. “As a parent...
Bridgeport woman says disabled mother went missing for hours after getting off Greater Bridgeport Transit bus
A Bridgeport woman says her mother, who has Alzheimer's, went missing for hours Saturday and blames a city minibus driver for the situation.
Register Citizen
Middletown police chief vows to address complaints of drug sales, violence outside nonprofit agency
MIDDLETOWN — The chief of police has pledged to address increased reports of physical attacks and rampant drug dealing in front of the St. Vincent De Paul Middletown building on Main Street. Executive Director MaryEllen Shuckerow, head of the nonprofit agency at 617 Main St. that runs the soup...
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Police report: mall guard was critically wounded after struggle with shooter
In a newly released arrest warrant, Manchester police say that the Macy’s security guard who was shot in Manchester on Friday had struggled over a gun with an alleged shoplifter.
Register Citizen
Man seriously hurt in Vernon tractor-trailer crash on I-84, police say
VERNON — One person was seriously injured and most of Interstate 84 East was shut down for hours Monday because of a crash involving two tractor-trailers, state police said. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer driven by a 44-year-old Georgia man veered from the right lane into the right shoulder, striking the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by a 45-year-old Maryland man that was already parked there, state police said. The force of the impact caused the Maryland man’s vehicle to collide with a light pole, police said.
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
Register Citizen
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash
BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
Register Citizen
Warrant: Stamford man accused of putting gun in woman’s mouth now faces attempted witness tampering charge
STAMFORD — A city man accused of placing a gun in a woman’s mouth and threatening to kill her is now facing a witness tampering charge after he allegedly tried to get the victim to recant her statements to police, according to a new arrest warrant. Stanley Petersen,...
Prosecutor’s office: Man held a mother, her 2 children at gun point for over an hour in hotel room
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a mother and her two children were held at gun point Sunday in a hotel room in Franklin Township for over an hour, and now – a man from Georgia is facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges.
