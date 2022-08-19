ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, CT

WTNH

18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Man seriously wounded in New Haven shooting, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police say a local man was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the East Rock neighborhood. Police said they were called to State Street between May Street and Warren Place for a person who had been reported shot around 7:15 p.m. Police said a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

5 charged in CT catalytic converter theft ring, prosecutors say

The owner of an East Hartford warehouse pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday afternoon after he was charged with trafficking and reselling stolen catalytic converters to recycling businesses in other states. Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott, turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday morning. A federal grand jury in New...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Warrant: New Haven man ran over person driving his stolen SUV

HAMDEN — A New Haven man told police he accidentally ran over a person who was driving a car he reported stolen days earlier, according to his arrest warrant. Devington Beckford, 25, was charged in April with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment after the man he struck, Raekwon McLean, 24, of New Haven, died from his injuries.
WTNH

5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring

(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
OAKDALE, NY
Register Citizen

Police: Man struck by ‘unknown vehicle’ in Waterbury hit-and-run

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a hit-and-run Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Main and Hill streets in Waterbury at 8:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian, according to police. They found the male victim lying in the roadway, police said. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Man seriously hurt in Vernon tractor-trailer crash on I-84, police say

VERNON — One person was seriously injured and most of Interstate 84 East was shut down for hours Monday because of a crash involving two tractor-trailers, state police said. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer driven by a 44-year-old Georgia man veered from the right lane into the right shoulder, striking the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by a 45-year-old Maryland man that was already parked there, state police said. The force of the impact caused the Maryland man’s vehicle to collide with a light pole, police said.
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash

BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
BRISTOL, CT

