Jennifer Lopez stuns in boho-chic outfit with Ben Affleck and kids ahead of their wedding in Georgia

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted walking the streets of Savannah, Georgia, enjoying some family time together, as they were accompanied by the actor’s 16-year-old daughter Violet , 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel, and the singer’s 14-year-old kid Emme.

The happy family had a casual look while doing some shopping, ahead of Ben and Jennifer’s $8 million wedding at the actor’s Georgia mansion this weekend.

Jennifer looked stunning with a boho-chic style, showing once again how much she loves crop-tops, this time with spaghetti straps and light fabric perfect for summer, paired with cream-colored wide-legged pants, wedge heels and big sunglasses.

Ben’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, joined the family as they visited some of the local stores. Violet, who everyday looks more like her mom Jennifer Garner , wore a gorgeous floral dress and sneakers, enjoying her coffee while walking next to her dad.

The actor also looked very casual with a cream-colored shirt, a hat in the same color, jeans, and black sneakers. It seems the family has the wedding plans under control, as they seemed to be very relaxed, getting ready to celebrate their nuptials.

Jennifer was also spotted visiting Glow Med Spa in Georgia, while Ben took the kids to Gallery Espresso. “They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit,” Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor told People.

“She is absolutely flawless. It’s unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride.” According to Victor, “The group was so low-key and gracious.”

According to the insider, the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day will be the ceremony, and on Sunday, the newlyweds will host a barbecue and picnic.