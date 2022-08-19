ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Jennifer Lopez stuns in boho-chic outfit with Ben Affleck and kids ahead of their wedding in Georgia

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Se3jM_0hNebxv300

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted walking the streets of Savannah, Georgia, enjoying some family time together, as they were accompanied by the actor’s 16-year-old daughter Violet , 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel, and the singer’s 14-year-old kid Emme.

The happy family had a casual look while doing some shopping, ahead of Ben and Jennifer’s $8 million wedding at the actor’s Georgia mansion this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcBQb_0hNebxv300 GrosbyGroup

Jennifer looked stunning with a boho-chic style, showing once again how much she loves crop-tops, this time with spaghetti straps and light fabric perfect for summer, paired with cream-colored wide-legged pants, wedge heels and big sunglasses.

Ben’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, joined the family as they visited some of the local stores. Violet, who everyday looks more like her mom Jennifer Garner , wore a gorgeous floral dress and sneakers, enjoying her coffee while walking next to her dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYtff_0hNebxv300 GrosbyGroup

The actor also looked very casual with a cream-colored shirt, a hat in the same color, jeans, and black sneakers. It seems the family has the wedding plans under control, as they seemed to be very relaxed, getting ready to celebrate their nuptials.

Jennifer was also spotted visiting Glow Med Spa in Georgia, while Ben took the kids to Gallery Espresso. “They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit,” Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor told People.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XynAz_0hNebxv300 GrosbyGroup

“She is absolutely flawless. It’s unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride.” According to Victor, “The group was so low-key and gracious.”

According to the insider, the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day will be the ceremony, and on Sunday, the newlyweds will host a barbecue and picnic.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Micro Mini & Thigh High Boots Out With A$AP Rocky 3 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Rihanna proved worthy of the fashion icon title as she stepped out looking fierce and fabulous in Los Angeles on Friday, August 12. The Fenty designer was flanked by her just-as-stylish boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she welcomed their first child together a mere three months ago! Rocking a graphic tee, a ripped mini skirt and wild thigh high boots, Rihanna commanded attention as the adorable couple made their way to a dinner date.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Wedding#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip
Vogue

An Exclusive Look At Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their marriage on 20 August in front of family and friends at their home in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island preserve outside of Savannah. Jennifer had a very specific vision for all of the events throughout the course of their wedding weekend, and to help bring it to life, the two enlisted Colin Cowie of Colin Cowie Lifestyle to oversee all the details. The weekend kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday night.
RICEBORO, GA
OK! Magazine

Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy