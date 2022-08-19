Read full article on original website
Two teens, one adult injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been hospitalized after a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to Columbus police. CPD said that officers went to the 5800 block of Yorkland Court around 12:15 p.m. and found two 16-year-olds and a 41-year-old with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital in stable […]
cwcolumbus.com
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus officer won’t be charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Bob Evans robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County grand jury has declined to indict a Columbus police officer in relation to the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect in Columbus in 2020. Columbus police officer Jeffrey Miller will not be charged with the Jan. 25, 2020, shooting of Joshua J....
2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
Man sentenced for fatally shooting co-worker during dispute in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to a maximum of nearly 20 years in prison for fatally shooting his co-worker during a dispute in July 2020. Shannon Weaver, 23, was sentenced to at least 14 to 19.5 years in prison for the shooting death of Aljuanta Counts, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.
Man sentenced to 63 months for shooting driver on I-71 near Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison after he shot a woman on Interstate 71 earlier this year. According to court records, 31-year-old Jordan Slocum received 63 months in prison as part of a plea deal. The shooting happened back on...
Columbus man pleads guilty to shooting woman driving on I-71
A Columbus man charged with shooting a woman while she was driving on I-71 has pled guilty.
Man wanted, accused of shooting at truck with baby inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a wanted man who they said shot at the back of a woman’s truck with her baby sitting in the backseat. Police said that on June 25 just after 9 p.m., the woman was at a Shell gas station on East Livingston Avenue with […]
One in custody for questioning after shooting outside Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have one person in custody after a shooting in the Hilltop where they say at least nine shots were fired overnight Wednesday. At around 1:30 a.m., police went to the Mobil Mart gas station on West Broad Street where they say the shooting occurred. CPD state that shots were […]
Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
One dead in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
Police: Three in custody after officer-involved shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers responded to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at approximately 8:50 p.m. for a call about multiple people seen with firearms. Police said officers started running after two men […]
Sheriff: 14-year-old girl missing in Franklin Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Franklin Township. Navaeh McCoy is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Navaeh went missing from...
Police: Picketers shot at outside Columbus school
Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday.
One critical after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side overnight Wednesday, according to Columbus police. Police say the person was hit just before 4:00 a.m. on State Route 161 near Karl Road and was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. The […]
Girl, 14, missing from western Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in western Franklin County, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says Nevaeh McCoy was last seen at her home near Hague Ave. in Franklin Township wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes. The sheriff’s office did not specify when McCoy […]
Several picketers shot by pellets outside of north Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several union members were struck by pellets when someone fired a BB gun at a group of picketers outside of a north Columbus elementary school on Tuesday. The shooting happened outside Indian Springs Elementary School on East Henderson Road in Clintonville around 2:15 p.m., according to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert.
17-year-old shot multiple times in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was shot in the face, shoulder and hand while driving in east Columbus on Sunday just before midnight. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after receiving a call of a male being shot. When officers arrived, the 17-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
19-year-old dead after being shot at vigil for man killed in same location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot last week while at a memorial in east Columbus for another man who was shot and killed at the same location. Sincere Moore, 19, was in the front yard of a house on Aug. 18 at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road […]
