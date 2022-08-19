Police cars smashed by alleged drunken teen in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A teenager suspected of driving drunk crashed her car into two police vehicles early Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the suspect is a 17-year-old teenage girl.

Police say the crash happened while officers were parked near 751 South 300 East around 1:03 a.m.

As officers were responding to an unrelated incident, the teen driver allegedly smashed her vehicle into a parked patrol car which push the vehicle into a second patrol car parked in front.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

Authorities say the parked patrol cars had activated emergency lights on at the time.

The teen sustained minor injuries during the collision and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating the incident at this time. The teen driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

“This crash serves as a reminder to not drink and drive, and to always be aware of emergency vehicles,” says SLCPD. “Utah law requires drivers to slow down and move over when emergency vehicles are present with their emergency lights activated.”

