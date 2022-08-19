Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation and the Miami Marlins give Miami students school supplies as they return to the classroom

Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
St. Thomas University welcomes back students with new AutoNation field and scoreboard
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As students returned to class at St. Thomas University, they will have a new sports facility thanks to AutoNation. On Wednesday afternoon, community leaders, along with STU leaders and AutoNation executives, gathered with students and members of the community for a celebratory ribbon cutting. They...
WSVN-TV
Final salute for fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry; funeral held at LoanDepot Park
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida officials said a final goodbye to a Miami-Dade Police officer. Law enforcement carried the casket of 29-year old Cesar Echaverry, also known as “Echy”, into LoanDepot park, Wednesday morning. A final salute was given to the fallen officer draped in the American flag.
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami welcomes new baby giraffe
MIAMI (WSVN) - A baby giraffe has made its zoo debut. Zoo Miami welcomed its latest addition on Wednesday. The newborn already stretches more than 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She will spend some time with her mother, away from the spotlight. When she’s ready, the baby...
WSVN-TV
Woman vandalizes Surfside Memorial in Miami
SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Surfside memorial has been vandalized. A woman damaged a banner honoring the victims of the Surfside collapse. Police said the mentally ill woman cut the banner hanging from a fence facing Collins Avenue. The memorial displayed the names of each victim. The woman who vandalized...
WSVN-TV
37-year-old vintage boutique ‘Miami Twice’ robbed of $400,000 in merchandise in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boutique was robbed, and it’s said to have been a pricey steal, as the crafty crooks made off with nearly half a million dollars worth of merchandise. Now, the owner is hoping someone can help track them down. Surveillance video shows...
WSVN-TV
Palmetto Senior High student airlifted to hospital after jumping from third floor
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palmetto Senior High School student was airlifted to the hospital after reportedly jumping from the school’s third floor. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call at around 8 a.m. about a possible fall at the school, at 7431 SW 120th St., Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center honored on its 30th anniversary
MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a lifesaving celebration at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The Ryder Trauma Center honored it’s 30th anniversary, Tuesday. Some who have been treated there, returned to thank doctors, nurses and support staff who have helped in their recovery. “We were here for some time, so you...
WSVN-TV
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
WSVN-TV
Gathering held for 5 young victims of 826 crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tribute will be held for a group of teens whose lives were cut short because of a man police have called a reckless driver. On Tuesday evening, family and friends of the victims were seen at the Hammocks Community Park as a memorial was placed in their honor.
WSVN-TV
Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district
MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
WSVN-TV
‘Confidential Fashion Show’ lets local designers show off their unique styles
Got a passion for fashion? Then “The Confidential Fashion Show” is where you need to be. The runway will be filled with the latest styles and a few celebs to show ’em off. Cheryl DeMarco: “‘The Confidential Fashion Show’ is a show to bring well-known, incredible large...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Special Victims Unit searching for missing elderly man from Flagami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 81-year-old man. Roberto Jose Quintairos went missing from the Flagami area around 11 a.m., Tuesday. He is bald, has black eyes, stands at five feet and four...
WSVN-TV
Public viewing and funeral held in honor of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (WSVN) - Mourners gathered to honor a hero. A viewing was held Monday for Miami-Dade Police detective Cesar Echaverry. The public was welcomed to pay their respects at the Vior Funeral Home on Northwest 37th Avenue at Third Street in Miami until 10 p.m. His funeral will be held...
WSVN-TV
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
WSVN-TV
Grass fire sparks at county park in SW Miami-Dade; no structures threatened
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have responded to the scene of a grass fire that has sparked at a county park in Southwest Miami-Dade. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 72nd Court, between Sunset and Miller drives, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
MDFR: Grass fire at nature preserve in SW Miami-Dade 80% contained
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have spent hours working to contain a grass fire that sparked at a nature preserve in Southwest Miami-Dade and crept dangerously close to area homes. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 73rd...
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez responds to controversial comments she made on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez was in South Florida and responded to reaction to the controversial comments she made about Cuban migrants. She is expected at a Republican event in Hialeah for an appearance with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tuesday night. Nuñez avoided questions...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man accused of stabbing 2 MDPD officers in NW Miami-Dade home
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, stabbed two Miami-Dade Police officers who responded to a Northwest Miami-Dade home, sending them to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police said the officers were both stabbed inside a house along the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street, just...
WSVN-TV
30 Years After Andrew: Preparing for a Storm
(WSVN) - In the days after andrew … People were desperate for a place to live, food to eat and help in general. The storm’s 30th anniversary is a good reminder why planning to take care of your family is so important. Here’s 7’s Craig Stevens.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Hollywood. The pedestrian was hit near Liberty Street, Wednesday morning. 7SkyForce captured the victim’s body covered by a white blanket on a sidewalk, near a Hollywood Police marked SUV. As...
