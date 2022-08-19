ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation and the Miami Marlins give Miami students school supplies as they return to the classroom

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Zoo Miami welcomes new baby giraffe

MIAMI (WSVN) - A baby giraffe has made its zoo debut. Zoo Miami welcomed its latest addition on Wednesday. The newborn already stretches more than 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She will spend some time with her mother, away from the spotlight. When she’s ready, the baby...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman vandalizes Surfside Memorial in Miami

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Surfside memorial has been vandalized. A woman damaged a banner honoring the victims of the Surfside collapse. Police said the mentally ill woman cut the banner hanging from a fence facing Collins Avenue. The memorial displayed the names of each victim. The woman who vandalized...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
City
Havana, FL
WSVN-TV

Homeless Mother of 6

After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins#School Supplies#Kiwanis#Elementary School#K12#Charity#Little Havana Foundation#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Senator Annette Tadeo and Incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar will battle for Florida’s 27th district

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Latina women are now battling for the seat to represent a huge portion of Miami-Dade. The district sprawls from Cutler Bay through Little Havana and downtown Miami with about a 70% Hispanic voter population. Annette Tadeo was announced as the democratic candidate on Tuesday, and she will face off with incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar for District 27, come November.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WSVN-TV

Boat stranded on 874 Expressway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

MDFR: Grass fire at nature preserve in SW Miami-Dade 80% contained

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have spent hours working to contain a grass fire that sparked at a nature preserve in Southwest Miami-Dade and crept dangerously close to area homes. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 73rd...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest man accused of stabbing 2 MDPD officers in NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, stabbed two Miami-Dade Police officers who responded to a Northwest Miami-Dade home, sending them to the hospital. Miami-Dade Police said the officers were both stabbed inside a house along the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street, just...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

30 Years After Andrew: Preparing for a Storm

(WSVN) - In the days after andrew … People were desperate for a place to live, food to eat and help in general. The storm’s 30th anniversary is a good reminder why planning to take care of your family is so important. Here’s 7’s Craig Stevens.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Hollywood. The pedestrian was hit near Liberty Street, Wednesday morning. 7SkyForce captured the victim’s body covered by a white blanket on a sidewalk, near a Hollywood Police marked SUV. As...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy