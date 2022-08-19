Read full article on original website
Joshua Baker
4d ago
they will be closing up real quick if Dr Suboxone I mean Dr. Berry gets his 10% thc cap he is wanting the board votes on it soon and of course the meeting was made totally virtual after the negative remarks started
WDTV
Mon Health Medical Center unveils F.R.O.G for patient transportation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Medical Center has unveiled the new F.R.O.G. transportation cart for patients on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G., which stands for “Free Rides On Ground,” is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles. It was purchased...
WDTV
Bridgeport to see more business during football season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As football season is right around the corner, the Bridgeport and Clarksburg area will see an increase in traffic. As most people are planning for college gamedays, they may be wondering where they are going to eat or where they will stay. During football season, Bridgeport...
WDTV
Harrison County schools implementing weapon detectors
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County schools can now get an added level of protection as the new school year kicks off. It’s thanks to a new mobile security system. 5′s John Blashke shows us how it works. Harrison County schools will now be able to implement state-of-the-art...
New river access sites being built in Harrison County
Several new boat access sites will be constructed along the West Fork River in Harrison County, and existing sites in both Lewis and Harrison counties will be upgraded.
WDTV
‘Large batch’ of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A search warrant executed last week in Morgantown led to the recovery of a large batch of “Rainbow Fentanyl,” a colorful version of the deadly drug that resembles candy, officials said. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld was joined by officials from the Mon Metro...
WalletHub: Ritchie County Schools funded fairest in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub ranking put Ritchie, Tucker, Pocahontas and Preston county schools in the top 10 school districts in the state where funding is distributed the most fairly. To determine the ranking, the writer compared families’ average income in each school district to the amount of funding that district receives per […]
Preston County I-68 Welcome Center closing temporarily
The West Virginis Division of Highways announced on Monday that the Welcome Center on westbound Interstate 68 in Preston County near the Maryland state line will be closed for several days this week.
WDTV
Buff City Soap sets opening date for Clarksburg location
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Buff City Soap’s newest location in Clarksburg will soon be opening. The location at 534 Emily Drive next to Walmart is set to open Thursday, Aug. 25. Buff City Soap says it will provide free soap for a year for the first 50 customers in...
Monongalia and Preston Counties return back to classrooms
Some Monongalia and Preston County schools had their first day back on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
WDTV
Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Taste of Morgantown returns after 2 years. It’s been two years since the taste of Morgantown returned because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They returned for the 12th time and the first time at Mylan park. The event is family friendly and raises funds to support the American Red Cross.
Daily Athenaeum
WV Tattoo Expo leaves its mark on Morgantown
This past weekend the Morgantown Event Center at the Morgantown Marriott was buzzing with the return of the annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo. Rows of tattoo artists stretched from one end to the other and the whirring sounds of tattoo machines filled the room. At a table in the very...
WDTV
Rose of Sharon makes bows to honor Larry Atha
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Shiny black ribbons will be placed on cars and tractor trailers for an upcoming trucker’s convoy through Bridgeport. This is all to commemorate the president of Atha trucking, Larry Atha. Atha died in a fiery tractor trailer accident on I-79. The bows are being handmade...
wvpublic.org
First Charter Schools In W.Va. Begin Inaugural Fall Terms
West Virginia’s first four charter schools have opened their doors to students. Three schools began their fall term Monday, including the brick-and-mortar Eastern Panhandle Preparatory Academy along with online schools West Virginia Virtual Academy and the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia. The Morgantown-based West Virginia Academy opened its doors on Aug. 2.
YCF now taking grant applications
The “Your Community Foundation for North Central West Virginia” Incorporation is now excepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for these grant programs: Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund, Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, and Stephen D. Tanner‘s Children’s Interest Fund.
3 from out of state charged for ‘kilo’ of fentanyl in Clarksburg
Three people from out of state have been charged after officers found more than a "kilo" of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.
WDTV
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE 08/24 8:25 P.M. The U.S. Marshals of the Northern District of West Virginia has issued a statement regarding the officer-involved shooting incident in Nutter Fort:. “At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and...
WDTV
Bus accident reported in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a school bus in Monongalia County with students on board was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon. According to the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at Van Voorhis Road at Wedgewood Drive. The crash involved a bus #281 with North Elementary students...
Elkins Police investigating death on Graceland Drive
The Elkins Police Department is investigating a death that happened on Graceland Drive over the weekend.
Preston County road to close for 2 days this week
A Preston County road will be closed for two days this week for construction.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Apple Annie’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Apple Annie’s in Fairmont. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
