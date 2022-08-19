Read full article on original website
Water main repair closes part of South Albany Street until Wednesday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 200 block of South Albany Street will be closed until early Wednesday morning for an emergency water main repair. The block is located between West Clinton and West Green Streets. The work started Tuesday at 3 p.m. and is scheduled to continue through Wednesday, Aug. 24 at...
Slowly, county ethics board’s investigation into Reimagining, Myrick moves ahead
ITHACA, N.Y.—At their meeting last Friday, the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board had little movement to speak of regarding the ethics investigation it’s conducting into the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process. The board is waiting on several key parties to respond...
TCAT approves major service reductions for fall season
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) bus service’s Board of Directors has approved sweeping service reductions for fall as the agency faces a significant driver shortage, covered in further depth here. The cuts will take effect on Aug. 21, and extend at least to Jan. 21, 2023....
Public meeting set next week on 2023 Sidewalk Improvement proposal
This is a Community Announcement written by the City of Ithaca. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The City of Ithaca Engineering Division will host a public meeting for the proposed 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work...
One person rescued from gorge early Friday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced that one person was rescued around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning from a gorge in Ithaca. The person is expected to survive. Police Sgt. Jacob Allard said they responded to reports of a “college aged person” who had fallen into the gorge near the 100 block of Highland Place.
Water service work reduces part of East Green Street to single lane
ITHACA, N.Y.—A water service installation project will close the 100 block of East Green Street from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 through 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. The construction will reduce the 100 block to a single lane that will shift as work progresses, and no detours will be posted.
Vineyards feel an edge building in fight against the spotted lanternfly
ITHACA, N.Y.—Grape growers and winemakers in the Finger Lakes have been on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly’s red, flashy, and bespeckled wings ever since it appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. The invasive species has a destructive appetite for grape vines, posing a major threat to the tourism and agriculture economies built around wine in the region.
Weather: Welcome rain Monday and Tuesday; quieter late-week
ITHACA, N.Y. — Much concern has been raised about the lack of precipitation and the ongoing regional drought, but some measure of relief is likely over the next few days as a lumbering, moisture-laden storm system brings some liquid sunshine to Ithaca and Tompkins County, with a good soaking inch of rain likely, and welcome for replenished parched water tables. The second half of the week will be on the warm side of normal with generally sunny conditions.
PEDC Recap: Tensions rise on timeline for sanctioned homeless encampment
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a fairly short but busy meeting for the city of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC). Plans for a new fire station moved forward and tensions arose about the time frame for providing a sanctioned homeless encampment in the city. All that and more below.
Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold to Habitat for Humanity
ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
Arrests made for attempted robbery and assault on Elmira Road, Taughannock Blvd
ITHACA, N.Y.—At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 19, Ithaca Police Department officers responded to Dankie’s Glass Shop on Elmira Road for a report of shots fired. On the scene, officers interviewed victims and witnesses and found that two black males had attempted to rob the store, where they were met with resistance from the owner.
Porchfest 2022 scheduled for September 25, sign-ups available now
This is a Community Announcement regarding Porchfest. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Porchfest 2022 will happen on Sunday, September 25, in Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Northside neighborhoods!. It’s an incredible relief...
Early morning shooting sends one to the hospital, investigation begins
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a shooting that was reported early Wednesday morning. Police stated in a press release that around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a gunshot victim who was inside of the Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street, though the shooting occurred about a half-mile away from the gas station.
Elmira man charged with homicide, reckless driving following March crash
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced Aug. 18, 2022, that 32-year-old Jonathan A. Roberts of Elmira has been charged with a four-count indictment following the early morning crash in Newfield that killed 49-year-old Leon Arguello on March 19. Van Houten presented the case to the Tompkins County...
Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
Facing driver shortage, TCAT poised for big service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y.—TCAT held a hearing over zoom to discuss a slate of proposed major reductions for their Fall bus service on Monday, but the event did not go as expected for the transportation service’s management or Board of Directors. Instead of sharing thoughts about the specific route reductions...
City manager referendum draws closer in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—As the weather inches toward autumn, the Common Council of Ithaca moves closer to the November referendum, which includes what could be a significant change to the structure of the city government. In November 2021, the council unanimously decided that it would create a city manager position, though...
IPD searching for suspect after another stabbing of a delivery driver
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of North Meadow Street for a reported stabbing at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered that a delivery person had been stabbed in the left shoulder and sustained a non–life-threatening injury.
Serious staffing issues loom in Ithaca City School District as students prepare to return
ITHACA, N.Y.—With school fast approaching, the Ithaca City School District is grappling with a significant staffing issue that has been festering for at least the last year as teachers leave the district in droves for a variety of reasons. The situation has forced some teachers to fill unfamiliar roles...
State rolls back COVID regulations in schools ahead of first day
ITHACA, N.Y.—Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday morning that New York State will be relaxing guidelines for COVID-19 in schools ahead of the first day of school. A positive test would require a student stay home for five days before returning to class, but now would have a far lesser effect on those who were around the student when they tested positive. There is also no longer a “test-to-stay” requirement.
