Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

TCAT approves major service reductions for fall season

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) bus service’s Board of Directors has approved sweeping service reductions for fall as the agency faces a significant driver shortage, covered in further depth here. The cuts will take effect on Aug. 21, and extend at least to Jan. 21, 2023....
The Ithaca Voice

Public meeting set next week on 2023 Sidewalk Improvement proposal

This is a Community Announcement written by the City of Ithaca. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The City of Ithaca Engineering Division will host a public meeting for the proposed 2023 Sidewalk Improvement District Work...
The Ithaca Voice

One person rescued from gorge early Friday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced that one person was rescued around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning from a gorge in Ithaca. The person is expected to survive. Police Sgt. Jacob Allard said they responded to reports of a “college aged person” who had fallen into the gorge near the 100 block of Highland Place.
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Welcome rain Monday and Tuesday; quieter late-week

ITHACA, N.Y. — Much concern has been raised about the lack of precipitation and the ongoing regional drought, but some measure of relief is likely over the next few days as a lumbering, moisture-laden storm system brings some liquid sunshine to Ithaca and Tompkins County, with a good soaking inch of rain likely, and welcome for replenished parched water tables. The second half of the week will be on the warm side of normal with generally sunny conditions.
The Ithaca Voice

Tenants union stages blockade over Ithaca house sold to Habitat for Humanity

ITHACA, N.Y.—Representatives from the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU), along with Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar, City of Ithaca Alderpersons Jorge DeFendini and Ducson Nguyen, and Katie Sims, mayoral candidate for Ithaca, and others, rallied against an impending eviction of Kathy Majors, a Laotian immigrant, and her family from their South Hill home of 38 years.
The Ithaca Voice

Porchfest 2022 scheduled for September 25, sign-ups available now

This is a Community Announcement regarding Porchfest. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Porchfest 2022 will happen on Sunday, September 25, in Ithaca’s Fall Creek and Northside neighborhoods!. It’s an incredible relief...
The Ithaca Voice

Early morning shooting sends one to the hospital, investigation begins

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a shooting that was reported early Wednesday morning. Police stated in a press release that around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a gunshot victim who was inside of the Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street, though the shooting occurred about a half-mile away from the gas station.
The Ithaca Voice

Aldi soon to open second location in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Aldi, the German discount supermarket chain, is close to opening another location in the Ithaca area. In addition to its location on 3rd Street in the City of Ithaca, near the Ithaca Farmer’s Market, Aldi will be opening a new location at 2309 North Triphammer Rd. in the Village of Lansing’s Cayuga Shopping Center.
The Ithaca Voice

City manager referendum draws closer in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—As the weather inches toward autumn, the Common Council of Ithaca moves closer to the November referendum, which includes what could be a significant change to the structure of the city government. In November 2021, the council unanimously decided that it would create a city manager position, though...
The Ithaca Voice

State rolls back COVID regulations in schools ahead of first day

ITHACA, N.Y.—Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday morning that New York State will be relaxing guidelines for COVID-19 in schools ahead of the first day of school. A positive test would require a student stay home for five days before returning to class, but now would have a far lesser effect on those who were around the student when they tested positive. There is also no longer a “test-to-stay” requirement.
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

