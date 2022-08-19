ITHACA, N.Y. — Much concern has been raised about the lack of precipitation and the ongoing regional drought, but some measure of relief is likely over the next few days as a lumbering, moisture-laden storm system brings some liquid sunshine to Ithaca and Tompkins County, with a good soaking inch of rain likely, and welcome for replenished parched water tables. The second half of the week will be on the warm side of normal with generally sunny conditions.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO