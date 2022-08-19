ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, OK

UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
Lawton residents mourn the loss of well-known community member, Barbara Curry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is mourning the loss of resident and loved community member, Barbara Curry. Curry was a candidate in the run-offs for Lawton City Council Ward 4, and city officials said she was known for her dedication and love for the community. She leaves...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Festivities on Post

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about their rescheduled Alien 8k Race, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, and other upcoming festivities on post. Their Volunteer Recognition Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, and will be held at...
Parents react to Waurika school threat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “Personally I think that the ball was dropped today as far as the safety and stuff,” said Morgan. Larry Morgan has two kids in Waurika High School. He said when he saw a post about a threat on the school district’s Facebook page, he immediately called his wife who was unaware.
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
Fort Sill to conduct tornado readiness drills Tuesday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing for a full-scale exercise on Tuesday, in order to better prepare for emergencies, especially tornadoes. Residents on Fort Sill should expect to see staged exercise areas for the drill, which include tornado debris and “injured” mannequins, near Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
UPDATE: Large grassfire near Fort Sill’s east range now contained

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a large grassfire on Tuesday near Fort Sill’s east range, which has now been contained. The fire broke out a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Keeney road and Townley road. Officials said it...
Southeast Water Treatment Plant reopens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After being shut down late last week, the Southeast Water Treatment Plant is back online. The plant was shut down Friday afternoon after officials detected high levels of Manganese in the water. But with the facility up and running again, residents on Lawton’s east side should...
Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]

