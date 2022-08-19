Read full article on original website
Victim identified in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The victim of a fatal plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport over the weekend has been identified by authorities.
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
Lawton residents mourn the loss of well-known community member, Barbara Curry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is mourning the loss of resident and loved community member, Barbara Curry. Curry was a candidate in the run-offs for Lawton City Council Ward 4, and city officials said she was known for her dedication and love for the community. She leaves...
Stephens County man accused of attempting to burn down Duncan restaurant
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man is accused of trying to set a restaurant in Duncan on fire last week. Israel Hernandez, 23, is facing a charge of Fourth Degree Arson, as well as Vandalism. According to court documents, a man was seen on surveillance video throwing a...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Festivities on Post
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about their rescheduled Alien 8k Race, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, and other upcoming festivities on post. Their Volunteer Recognition Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, and will be held at...
Parents react to Waurika school threat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “Personally I think that the ball was dropped today as far as the safety and stuff,” said Morgan. Larry Morgan has two kids in Waurika High School. He said when he saw a post about a threat on the school district’s Facebook page, he immediately called his wife who was unaware.
Two killed in Grady County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed two lives in Grady County.
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
UPDATE: Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy released from hospital following crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of the hospital, after a car wreck that happened on Tuesday in northwest Lawton. That wreck happening just before 11:30 a.m. on 34th street and Cache Road. Our photographer on scene said a Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to...
Deputies check for stolen vehicles on Pecanway again
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Pecanway Drive Monday leads deputies to suspected stolen items at a residence that has been raided and searched several times in the past for stolen vehicles and car parts. Numerous Wichita County deputies responded after the initial call when deputies […]
Big Blue Burglary
Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspects in a burglary at Big Blue in downtown Wichita Falls in which city property was taken.
Trial for capital murder of elderly woman underway
The capital murder trial of a man charged with savagely beating a 91-year-old woman to death in 2019 is underway, with testimony likely to begin tomorrow.
Solicitation of minor lands Wichita Falls man in jail, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he asked a minor if he could perform a sex act on her. Thomas Henry Banks was booked into Wichita County jail on August 21, 2022, for criminal solicitation of a minor. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 14, 2019, […]
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
Fort Sill to conduct tornado readiness drills Tuesday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing for a full-scale exercise on Tuesday, in order to better prepare for emergencies, especially tornadoes. Residents on Fort Sill should expect to see staged exercise areas for the drill, which include tornado debris and “injured” mannequins, near Reynolds Army Health Clinic.
UPDATE: Large grassfire near Fort Sill’s east range now contained
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO)- Firefighters were called to the scene of a large grassfire on Tuesday near Fort Sill’s east range, which has now been contained. The fire broke out a little after 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Keeney road and Townley road. Officials said it...
Southeast Water Treatment Plant reopens
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After being shut down late last week, the Southeast Water Treatment Plant is back online. The plant was shut down Friday afternoon after officials detected high levels of Manganese in the water. But with the facility up and running again, residents on Lawton’s east side should...
Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
