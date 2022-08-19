ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 4

Lou Cummings
3d ago

Most people do not understand the properties of water and how it reacts and fail to understand it's power. At 8.34 lbs per gallon, the destructive power of that much energy multiplied by the volume and momentum of that much water is devastating.

Reply
2
Related
Phys.org

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia

An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

New Research Has Provided a Strongest Evidence the Creation of the Continents Were Formed by a Giant Meteorite

Countless asteroids have struck Earth, leaving behind enormous craters that have scarred the blue planet's surface. One prevalent theory is that the continents of Earth were formed by massive meteorite impacts, which occurred frequently over the course of our planet's four and a half billion-year history and were especially common during the first billion years.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsunami#Volcano Islands#Ocean Waves#T Hoku#Chilean#Tongan
Nature.com

Huge volcanic eruptions: time to prepare

You have full access to this article via your institution. The massive eruption of the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha‘apai volcano this January in Tonga, in the south Pacific Ocean, was the volcanic equivalent of a ‘near miss’ asteroid whizzing by the Earth. The eruption was the largest since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines blew in 1991, and the biggest explosion ever recorded by instruments.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
MIDDLE EAST
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

New warning that collapse of Antarctica ‘sleeping giant’ could raise sea level more than 16ft

The collapse of Antarctica’s “sleeping giant” could cause planetary-scale change in the coming centuries, according to a new warning from scientists. If the climate crisis continues on its current trajectory, then melting of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) alone could contribute around 3-10 feet (1-3metres) of sea-level rise by 2300, and 7-16.4ft (2-5m) by 2500. The research, by an international team of scientists, was published on Wednesday in the academic journal Nature.The team points out that this potentially catastrophic outcome of global heating could be avoided if the world meets the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Nearly...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
EARTH SCIENCE
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy