Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?

For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
Kelly Clarkson: My Divorce Was So Messy I Had to Quit The Voice!

Earlier this year, after months of messy legal wrangling, Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Yes, Kelly’s ex has a villainous-sounding name, and he’s fully lived up to it in recent months. The divorce settlement wasn’t ideal — Clarkson was forced to pay millions to Blackstock...
Jenelle Evans: MTV Wanted Me Back But I Have My Own Show on a Different Network!

Until recently, you could answer that question by going on Instagram or TikTok and seeing if Jenelle was promoting any new OnlyFans content. The site has been providing most of Jenelle and husband David Eason’s income over the past four months, and for a while, it looked as though it would remain the focus of their profession lives.
Amber Portwood Pitied by Castmates Over Losing Custody

Last month, Amber Portwood lost custody of her son. This is not her first loss in court. That’s a bit of an understatement, actually. Despite Amber’s criminal history and personal struggles, some of her castmates felt surprised. In fact, some expressed astonishment, even sorrow. Do they see a...
Christine Brown: I'm Living My Best Life Without Kody!

Christine Brown has been single for nearly a year now. In early November 2021, the Sister Wives cast member took many followers by surprise when she wrote the following on Instagram:. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision...
Meghan Markle to Podcast Listeners: Let Me Introduce You to the Real Me!

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first stepped down as senior members of the royal family, it quickly became clear that they planned to support themselves and further their humanitarian endeavors by launching a media empire. The couple signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, and fans expressed excitement over...
Big Brother Recap: A New Twist Puts FOUR Houseguests in Danger

The Leftovers have dominated the first half of Big Brother Season 24, but all that came crashing down on Sunday’s new episode. The episode kicked off with Michael and Terrance each as Head of Household. Michael got to run Brochella, while Terrance got to run Dyrefest. Michael chose Taylor,...
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber: It's Over! After 4 Years of Marriage!

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are both now looking for new dance partners. In the romantic sense of this term. On Wednesday, multiple celebrity gossip outlets confirmed that the ABC personalities had ended their marriage after four years as husband and wife. Neither of the Dancing with the Stars professionals...
