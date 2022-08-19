Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Briana DeJesus: Jenelle Evans Is Ready to Show the World What a Good Person She Is!
There’s a new Teen Mom series in the works. Or perhaps we should say the old Teen Mom shows have been stripped for parts, and producers have repackaged the pieces into something they’re gonna try and pass off as new. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jibri Bell Announces Which Couples Are Doomed on the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All Part 2 (Recap)
After the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All Part 1, we knew that Part 2 would have even more in store. Jibri was fighting with everyone last time. He did not back down on Part 2, either. Jibri offered his forecast on which couples will make it and which...
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Confirming Pregnancy Rumors With Revealing Outfit?
For several weeks now, rumors that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child have been circulating non-stop on social media. Lowry has mostly kept mum on the issue, which might tell us all we need to know. M. But while Kail has yet to make any sort of formal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hollywood Gossip
Kelly Clarkson: My Divorce Was So Messy I Had to Quit The Voice!
Earlier this year, after months of messy legal wrangling, Kelly Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Yes, Kelly’s ex has a villainous-sounding name, and he’s fully lived up to it in recent months. The divorce settlement wasn’t ideal — Clarkson was forced to pay millions to Blackstock...
Little girl hilariously gives postman way too much information when asked where mum is
Video footage captured on the door of a family home shows a hilarious exchange between a three-year-old and a postman. Honestly, it's worth checking out. Young kids have a bit of a reputation for brutal honesty, and often to incredibly comedic ends, but also sometimes at the expense of parents.
KIDS・
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: MTV Wanted Me Back But I Have My Own Show on a Different Network!
Until recently, you could answer that question by going on Instagram or TikTok and seeing if Jenelle was promoting any new OnlyFans content. The site has been providing most of Jenelle and husband David Eason’s income over the past four months, and for a while, it looked as though it would remain the focus of their profession lives.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: The Royals Made Me Return to Work After Archie Almost Died In a Fire!
In recent months, much was made of the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had not produced any content for Spotify, despite signing a lucrative deal with the streaming giant back in 2020. But today, the Sussexes silenced their critics when they debuted their long-awaited Archetypes podcast. And fans...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Roberta Unfollows the Merrifields, Hints at Split from Seeking Sister Wife Couple
Based on a brand new development, it may be back to the polygamous drawing board for Garrick Merrifield and his wife, Danielle Merrifield. Last we saw this Seeking Sister Wife couple, they had touched down in Brazil in order to spend time with Roberta Pache. As loyal viewers of this...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jill Duggar Undergoes Surgery, Was in "Horrible Pain" Weeks After Giving Birth
Jill Duggar is on the mend. But she’s seen much better days as well. The former reality star, who welcomed her third child with husband Derick Dillard just six weeks ago, told followers over the weekend that she’s recuperating after an emergent medical procedure. She went into significant...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amber Portwood Pitied by Castmates Over Losing Custody
Last month, Amber Portwood lost custody of her son. This is not her first loss in court. That’s a bit of an understatement, actually. Despite Amber’s criminal history and personal struggles, some of her castmates felt surprised. In fact, some expressed astonishment, even sorrow. Do they see a...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Tries to Give Marriage Advice to Some Guy Who Cheated, Fails Miserably
How could he be, considering one spouse walked away from her relationship with the TLC personality in November and another spends most of her time on social media emphasizing how she doesn’t need a man?. And yet:. Kody Brown is also on Cameo, charging $100 to send strangers a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
Sylvester Stallone: Wife Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage
Surprising news out of Hollywood today, as multiple outlets have confirmed that Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone after 25 years of marriage. We guess their time together was more than a little … rocky. In fact, you could say that in Jennifer’s eyes, Sly is...
The Hollywood Gossip
Love Is Blind: Now That No Season 2 Couples Are Still Together, Is It Safe to Say the Experiment Failed?
If you’re a fan of the show, then you know that the premise for Love Is Blind is not exactly one that inspires confidence:. In an effort to minimize the superficiality that dominates most dating shows, the Netflix series requires potential partners to commit to marriage before they ever even lay eyes on one another.
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine Brown: I'm Living My Best Life Without Kody!
Christine Brown has been single for nearly a year now. In early November 2021, the Sister Wives cast member took many followers by surprise when she wrote the following on Instagram:. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle to Podcast Listeners: Let Me Introduce You to the Real Me!
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first stepped down as senior members of the royal family, it quickly became clear that they planned to support themselves and further their humanitarian endeavors by launching a media empire. The couple signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, and fans expressed excitement over...
The Hollywood Gossip
Big Brother Recap: A New Twist Puts FOUR Houseguests in Danger
The Leftovers have dominated the first half of Big Brother Season 24, but all that came crashing down on Sunday’s new episode. The episode kicked off with Michael and Terrance each as Head of Household. Michael got to run Brochella, while Terrance got to run Dyrefest. Michael chose Taylor,...
The Hollywood Gossip
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber: It's Over! After 4 Years of Marriage!
Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are both now looking for new dance partners. In the romantic sense of this term. On Wednesday, multiple celebrity gossip outlets confirmed that the ABC personalities had ended their marriage after four years as husband and wife. Neither of the Dancing with the Stars professionals...
Comments / 0