Obituary: Caldwell Burns Keller (January 1, 1978 ~ August 15, 2022)
Caldwell Burns Keller, beloved son and brother was called home to the LORD on August 15, 2022. He entered into this world on January 1, 1978, born to Robert B. and Patti C. Keller in Birmingham, Alabama. Caldwell is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, R R and Helen Keller, maternal grandparents, Clois and […]
Obituary: Buford Harry Frazier (February 19, 1928 ~ August 16, 2022)
Buford Harry Frazier, 94, of Birmingham, passed away on August 16, 2022. He was a member of Chalkville First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Faye Frazier. He is survived by children, Jeff Frazier (Donna), Diane Gingo (Kenny), and Ken Frazier (Darla); eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation […]
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
Birmingham man shot, killed Tuesday evening
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 40-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Tuesday, August 23. Brandon Eugene King, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday after being transported by Birmingham Fire & Rescue Services to UAB Hospital. King […]
Obituary: Russell Cowan Kizer (April 26, 1957 ~ August 15, 2022)
Russell Cowan Kizer, 65, of Trussville, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Reverend Lawton E. Kizer and Kathryn Kizer Robinson. Being the son of a reverend, Russell grew up at Wieuca Road Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Russell earned his Bachelor […]
Former Argo resident announces release of new song
By Hannah Curran, Editor NASHVILLE — Dreams have become a reality as former Argo resident Johnny Dailey announces the release of his new song, “Got Married.” Dailey graduated from Hewitt-Trussville High School in 2009, and in 2013 he traveled north to meet with Sony executive Rex Schnelle, who expressed interest in the young singer/songwriter after […]
Trussville business owner honored by Birmingham chapter of American Advertising Federation
Special to The Tribune Trussville resident Wanda McKoy, owner of Express Print & Promotional Items since 2004, has been honored by the American Advertising Federation-Birmingham with a lifetime membership. This honor has only been awarded 3 times since the organization’s 1943 charter was established. McKoy has served AAF-Birmingham for 44 years and remains an active […]
Tree Talk: The gift of shade
By Jenna Jones, Trussville Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — Shade is a precious commodity worthy of thousands of descriptive words. Instead of words, please enjoy Trussville’s treasure chest of shade trees captured by photographers Robert Taylor (RiverWalk & Street Trees) and Maura Davies (the Library Oak). The mature trees are evidence of the forethought of previous […]
Trussville Tribune welcomes new Director of Sales and Marketing
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Tribune has welcomed a new Director of Sales and Marketing to the team. Savannah Kilpatrick officially stepped into the position on Monday, August 22. Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, said he’s thrilled to have Kilpatrick lead The Tribune’s outstanding sales and marketing team. “She and her […]
Clay City Council Observes Alopecia Awareness
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — In a short and sweet city council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, the Clay City Council read a proclamation officially observing alopecia awareness. At the suggestion of a local resident, City Manager Ronnie Dixon read Proclamation 2022-04, designating September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month. Alopecia Areata […]
Reflections: How to recognize a reverend
Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. The dental hygienist was a new employee whom I’d not met. “Where do you preach?” she asked. “Why do you think I’m a preacher?” I responded. “I just know,” she said. I’ve wondered what the signal flag was. Maybe it was the coffee stains on my teeth. Pastors […]
Clay to get new drive-through Chick-fil-A
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CLAY — The City of Clay may be in line to get a new drive-through-only Chick-fil-A on the corner of Old Springville and Chalkville Mountain Road. At the Clay City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, City Manager Ronnie Dixon outlined a proposal to bring a new, drive-through-only Chick-fil-A […]
Clay-Chalkville unanimous No. 1 in 6A; 4 more teams ranked in ASWA poll
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Clay-Chalkville Cougars are a unanimous No. 1 in Class 6A football this week as they head into a rematch with the team they defeated for the 2021 state championship, Hueytown. Clay-Chalkville defeated Briarwood Christian 48-0 in Week 0. Briarwood drops to No. 7 after the loss. Hueytown […]
My Life as a Hobby: Angels and Hot Dogs
By Joe Hobby It’s funny how our brain connects things. For example, I recently read an article by a dog expert who suggested that using “high value treats” helps with canine training. For my pups, Reese and Roscoe, this means small chunks of hot dogs. And every time I cut them a coney, my mind […]
Bessemer man dies in single-vehicle accident
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner has released the identity of a Bessemer man killed in a single-vehicle accident on Monday, August 22. Paul Antonio Williams was killed as a result of an accident that took place around 3 p.m. on the 2300 block of Morgan Road in Bessemer. He […]
Fultondale man dies in Tuesday afternoon wreck
From The Tribune staff reports WALKER COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash at approximately 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, has claimed the life of a Fultondale man. Roy Howell, 76, was fatally injured when the 2013 Toyota Highlander he was driving collided head-on with a 1998 Freightliner tractor trailer, driven by Cedric Cook, 50, of Memphis, […]
UPDATE: BPD identify arson victim, suspect arrested in Oklahoma
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has identified the victim of an arson that occurred Tuesday, August 9, 2022. According to the BPD, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, of Birmingham, who was found when Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to reports of a residential […]
Cullman woman dies in multi-vehicle accident
From The Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY – A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, has claimed the life of a Cullman woman. Alabama State Troopers report that Savannah D. Hamilton, 25, was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by […]
250 apartments potentially planned for Service Road
By Hannah Curran, Editor JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two hundred and fifty apartments may potentially come to a parcel of property located on the interstate side of Service Road in unincorporated Jefferson County near the Echo Hills neighborhood. This has created concern for Clay schools which are already at capacity, and Trussville traffic. Bill Dobbins, Founding […]
Locations for Clay-Chalkville, Center Point games changed
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor CLAY — Two games in The Tribune coverage area have changed locations for this Friday, August 26. The 2021 6A state title rematch between Clay-Chalkville and Hueytown was originally set to be played in Hueytown, on the Golden Gophers’ new turf field. However, the turf will not be ready by […]
