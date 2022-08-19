Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Saw A Group Of Kids Fighting In The Street Invited Them To Training Camp

It’s stories like this that make me love the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Tomlin even more…

Despite years with an aging Ben Roethlisberger, no true viable backup, stars that implode (cough cough, Antionio Brown), along with all the typical craziness that comes with being in the NFL, the Tomlin has never had a losing season in his 15 years as head coach, the longest streak of all-time.

But that type of success isn’t the only reason why us Steelers fans love the guy so much. He’s a true player’s coach, having the respect of not only the veterans, but every young player coming into the league as well. That’s pretty hard to do…

Oh yeah, he also finds troubled kids on the street, mentors them on the spot, then invites them to workout at training camp.

This story coming out of Steelers training camp is truly incredible.

While driving to the practice facility recently, Tomlin saw a group of kids fighting in the street. He immediately got out of the car and proceeded to spend the next few hours talking with them and trying to help them out.

Can you imagine the look on these kids face when one of their heroes (I’m assuming, everyone in Pittsburgh would die for the team) gets out of a car while you’re causing some trouble and starts giving you the business? Gosh, to be a fly on the wall…

Tomlin then went even further, inviting the kids to join him at Steelers training camp, where they had the chance to meet the team and run through some drills with star running back Najee Harris.

Najee is no stranger to troubles himself, having grown up homeless for a time, and is always willing to go above and beyond to help the community. Absolute stud, on and off the field.

I mean come on, what more can you ask from an organization?

Absolutely top-tier.

Super Bowl number 7 coming up hot, I can feel it…

HERE WE GO