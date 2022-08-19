Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, August 24, 2024
(St. Louis, MO) -- With John Wood ending his independent bid in Missouri’s U-S Senate race, the Democratic nominee is reaching out to his supporters. Shortly after news broke that Wood was dropping out of the race, Trudy Busch Valentine used Twitter to “invite any independent-minded Missourian” interested in “defending and protecting the future of our democracy” to join her campaign. In a statement, Wood said he was ending his independent bid because Missouri “no longer faces the risk of Greitens” as a U-S Senator.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
kbia.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
wrul.com
Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri
Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
Woman shot, killed in rural Jackson County near Lake Lotawana
A woman was found shot and killed outside of a home in rural Lee's Summit, near Lake Lotawana in Jackson County, Missouri.
kbia.org
Lawsuits are mounting against Missouri religious schools accused of abusing students
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The latest, filed Aug. 12 against the now-shuttered Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, is the first to proceed in...
Jefferson City woman files lawsuit aimed at knocking recreational pot off Missouri ballot
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
kcur.org
5 years after his execution was halted, Marcellus Williams has gotten no resolution from Missouri
On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Lawsuit filed to bar marijuana legalization question from Missouri ballot
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
kttn.com
Missouri resource line for senior citizens connects callers with local health and safety resources
An easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors has been launched by the Division of Senior & Disability Services, a division of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Individuals may call the resource line, input their zip code into their phones, and automatically be connected to their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
krcu.org
Missouri governor calls a special legislative session for a $700 million income tax cut
Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that state lawmakers will be returning to the Missouri Capitol after the Labor Day weekend to weigh passing a $700 million income tax cut and slate of agricultural tax incentives. Parson’s proposal would lower the state’s top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8% and...
