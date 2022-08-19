ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, August 24, 2024

(St. Louis, MO) -- With John Wood ending his independent bid in Missouri’s U-S Senate race, the Democratic nominee is reaching out to his supporters. Shortly after news broke that Wood was dropping out of the race, Trudy Busch Valentine used Twitter to “invite any independent-minded Missourian” interested in “defending and protecting the future of our democracy” to join her campaign. In a statement, Wood said he was ending his independent bid because Missouri “no longer faces the risk of Greitens” as a U-S Senator.
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10

Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
Poplar Bluff, MO
Kirksville, MO
Kansas City, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri

Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window outlined under state law for […] The post Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center

The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
Missouri resource line for senior citizens connects callers with local health and safety resources

An easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors has been launched by the Division of Senior & Disability Services, a division of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Individuals may call the resource line, input their zip code into their phones, and automatically be connected to their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
MISSOURI STATE

