Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E to remove power poles in Feather River Canyon by helicopter
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E will be removing utility poles and power lines out of the Feather River Canyon through mid to late September. The poles will be removed between PG&E’s Cresta Dam and Bucks Creek Powerhouse. PG&E will be flying helicopters to remove the poles as the utility...
Plumas County News
Planned power outage to impact La Porte on Wednesday, Aug. 24
A planned power outage will impact about 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte areas on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the planned outage is underway, the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services is opening a cooling center at the Ponderosa Community Center, located at 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. Air conditioning, water, snacks restrooms and Wi Fi will be available. Visitors can also charge electronic devices.
kubaradio.com
Planned Power Outage Tomorrow in Yuba County Foothills
(Yuba County, CA) – PG&E reports a planned power outage tomorrow, affecting 2,500 customers in northeast Yuba County and La Porte. The utility will be working on transmission lines and performing safety and reliability work, with power cut from around 8 a.m. in the morning, until 5 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
Plumas County News
State provides funding to expand internet access; Plumas to participate
Senate Bill 156, enacted in July 2021, provides $6 billion for broadband deployment in California. There is a statewide, as well as countywide effort, to bring internet services to those who have no access or who have poor service. During the Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting Aug. 16, supervisors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Estate of LeRoy Allen Austin
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of LeRoy Allen Austin, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: LeRoy Allen Austin. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Jo Anne Austin in the Superior...
Volunteers who found Kiely Rodni will focus on these mysteries next
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) — The duo behind Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer search team that found 16-year-old Kiely Rodni’s body, will remain in California to continue searching for more missing people. Adventures With Purpose leaders Doug Bishop and Nick Rinn said their next volunteer mission will be to search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes, who vanished […]
KCRA.com
Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning in Nevada County, evacuations lifted
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has stopped on a wildfire that burned in Nevada County on Saturday and mandatory evacuation orders are now lifted, authorities said. The Pleasant Fire is burning in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, which is about 7 miles west of Nevada City. The fire is holding at 47 acres, according to the state fire agency, Cal Fire. It is 10% contained.
Lassen County News
City administrator makes declaration in CCC case
As the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al makes its way through the legal system, readers following the case have seen more twists and turns than those in some Agatha Christie novel. And now there’s a new wrinkle. Dan Newton,...
Autopsy confirms body found in Nevada Co. lake is missing Truckee teen
An autopsy conducted by the Nevada County Coroner has confirmed that the body found in the Prosser Creek Reservoir on Sunday is that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who has been missing from the Truckee area since early August.
Plumas County News
Budget Hearing, Feather River Community College
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held September 8, 2022 at the Feather River Community College District Board of Trustees meeting, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Feather River College Learning Resource Center, 570 Golden Eagle Ave, Room 871, Quincy, California. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to receive public comment on the 2022-2023 Budget of the Feather River Community College District. At the hearing, Feather River Community College District will consider all comments by interested persons. The 2022-2023 Budget is available for review at the Feather River College Business Office, or citizens may contact the FRC Business Office to request a copy by mail.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter: Aug. 12-16 – Vehicle accidents claiming deputies’ time
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 12-16, 2022. August 12. 12:04...
lakecountyexam.com
Collins makes largest timberland purchase in company history
Collins has announced a major acquisition of forestland in northeastern California, which will benefit multiple locations, including Lakeview. On Thursday, Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierra’s, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 17-18: Bears and people enjoy the warm weather
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 17-18, 2022. August 17. Getting...
Plumas County News
Bay Area donation to Greenville branch library
Long-time Greenville resident, teacher, and volunteer Marsha Roby has helped facilitate a major donation to the Plumas County Library. Kathy Hoekenga, a friend of Roby’s in the Bay Area, was very concerned and empathetic to the predicament of Greenville residents when she heard about the Dixie Fire and how it burned down Greenville, including the Greenville branch library.
krcrtv.com
"Now a month is lost," Chico explains homeless enforcement standstill and objection
CHICO, Calif. — Enforcement at Chico homeless encampments is at a standstill. Specifically why has been kept under wraps, until now. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen, via a press release, says that the city chose an unidentified location to clear out earlier this month. Per the Warren v. Chico settlement agreement, they’re required to deliver a notification alerting the plaintiffs, Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), of this information before pursuing the rest of the enforcement process. Sorensen said that happened on August 3.
Plumas County News
Out-of control-vehicle collides into RV park trailer
A man sitting at this dinette table in an RV park suddenly found himself thrown from his seat after an out-of-control vehicle left Highway 70 and crashed into his trailer. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Barry Waters, 61, of Reno, was driving his Honda CRV westbound on Highway 70 approaching the Golden RV Park in Cromberg.
Oroville man hit, killed on highway 99 near Hutchinson Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Oroville man has died after being hit by two cars while waving down cars following a crash in Sutter County, officials with the California Highway Patrol's Yuba-Sutter office said. Around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man from Oroville was driving north on Highway 99 near...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Comments / 0