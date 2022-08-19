Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police arrest man accused of robbing several businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses. On August 17, officers responded to a robbery at a business located in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. In this incident, the suspect fled the scene prior to...
Competency evaluation ordered for man arrested in Las Vegas police pursuit, shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the man arrested following a police pursuit and shots fired through the streets of Las Vegas earlier this month. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Justin Venegas, 40, appeared remotely for an initial court hearing Wednesday...
Las Vegas man arrested for alleged terrorist threats against Jewish Community
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats against the Jewish community. Police say Andrew Gorrelick tweeted that he was going to kill all Jewish people. He also allegedly threatened to assassinate several government officials, including the Director of National Intelligence,...
Las Vegas man pleads guilty to possession of a machine gun, 'ghost guns'
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local man pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a machine gun on Monday. Court documents say 29-year-old Alfonzo Lee Womack fired four firearms, including two privately made guns. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Las Vegas pastor arrested for...
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with SUV in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash with an SUV in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon, police say. Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to the intersection of Craig Road and Simmons Street for a report of a traffic collision, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
Driver dies, child injured after crashing into pole near Charleston, Pecos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Detectives are investigating a deadly crash that happened on the east side of town early Wednesday morning. It was reported around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road. Police say a 2001 Cadillac Deville was traveling south on Pecos and veered...
Las Vegas police search for missing elderly man last seen on Mt. Charleston
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Rock Stanley was last seen at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road in Mt. Charleston. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Juvenile riding bicycle hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON (KSNV) — The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 400 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard due to a juvenile being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. It was reported on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. The juvenile bicyclist sustained minor injuries, was...
Las Vegas police locate missing 84-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:43 p.m.): Police say the missing man has been located. ORIGINAL (2:34 p.m.): The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding Alfonzo Montano. He is 84 years old, 5'7", and weighs 130 pounds. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and...
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
North Las Vegas police, animal control rescue roadrunner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Roadrunner" has made its way to Las Vegas!. The NLVPD Animal Protection Service found the road runner near Las Vegas Blvd. and Lake Mead in northern Las Vegas. He was found trapped in a bush surrounded by trash and did not appear to be injured. He was later transported to a veterinarian and will soon be released back into the wild.
Las Vegas firefighter recruitment opens Sept. 6
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department is looking for individuals who want a career in fire and emergency medical services. Firefighter trainee recruitment will be open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4, 2022, and candidates may apply here. Recruitment is generally for entry-level candidates...
Southbound I-15 traffic held at Primm due to flooding, crashes in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Traffic on southbound I-15 is being held at Primm due to flooding and crashes reported across the state line in California. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol said the freeway is closed at Primm due to flooding. The northbound side was also briefly closed but has...
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions waives fees as 'Clear the Shelter' event continues
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One local cat adoption organization hopes to unite more families with their new best friends during an upcoming adoption event. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will be waiving fees on all adult cats over 12 months old from Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28. This...
Fire crews extinguish vacant building fire near Spring Mountain, Procyon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas fire crews responded to a vacant building that was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning. It was reported around 8:15 a.m. at a building near Spring Mountain Road and Procyon Street. According to the Clark County Fire Department, responded crews were informed that...
Boulder City approves new rules to save water
Boulder City (KSNV) — Boulder City has approved new rules to save water, many of them similar to steps Las Vegas has already taken. Starting January 1st, new swimming pools can't be larger than 600 square feet and must drain into the sewer system. New homes won't be able...
Las Vegas Aviators donate 14,000 bottles of water to Help of Southern Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With temperatures getting warmer, our Las Vegas Aviators are making sure the most vulnerable in our valley have access to water. The team donated seven pallets of water, more than 14,000 bottles, to Help of Southern Nevada. MORE ON NEWS 3 | American Red Cross...
Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
City of Las Vegas to shut down busy intersection as storm drain project begins
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A road closure to warn you about. Beginning at 9:00 Wednesday night, the intersection of Charleston and Eastern will be shut down for six days for work on storm drains. Although businesses in the area will remain open, some owners say construction has been tough...
Two Las Vegas locals win jackpot at Rampart Casino
A couple of lucky locals won big this weekend at Rampart Casino. On Friday, the player won $28,000 on Keno. On Sunday, another local won a $50,000 jackpot on video poker.
