Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police arrest man accused of robbing several businesses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing several businesses. On August 17, officers responded to a robbery at a business located in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard. In this incident, the suspect fled the scene prior to...
Las Vegas man arrested for alleged terrorist threats against Jewish Community

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats against the Jewish community. Police say Andrew Gorrelick tweeted that he was going to kill all Jewish people. He also allegedly threatened to assassinate several government officials, including the Director of National Intelligence,...
Juvenile riding bicycle hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON (KSNV) — The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 400 North Arroyo Grande Boulevard due to a juvenile being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. It was reported on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. The juvenile bicyclist sustained minor injuries, was...
#Sexual Assault#Police#Violent Crime
Las Vegas police locate missing 84-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:43 p.m.): Police say the missing man has been located. ORIGINAL (2:34 p.m.): The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding Alfonzo Montano. He is 84 years old, 5'7", and weighs 130 pounds. He might possibly be in severe emotional distress and...
'Water cops' take to Las Vegas streets to crack down on violations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Amidst a Tier 2-shortage and unprecedented water levels, every drop of water we use here in the Las Vegas valley matters. “It's now more imperative than ever that every water-use sector across the Colorado River reduce water use," said Corey Enus with the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Las Vegas Valley Water District.
North Las Vegas police, animal control rescue roadrunner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The "Roadrunner" has made its way to Las Vegas!. The NLVPD Animal Protection Service found the road runner near Las Vegas Blvd. and Lake Mead in northern Las Vegas. He was found trapped in a bush surrounded by trash and did not appear to be injured. He was later transported to a veterinarian and will soon be released back into the wild.
Las Vegas firefighter recruitment opens Sept. 6

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department is looking for individuals who want a career in fire and emergency medical services. Firefighter trainee recruitment will be open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4, 2022, and candidates may apply here. Recruitment is generally for entry-level candidates...
Boulder City approves new rules to save water

Boulder City (KSNV) — Boulder City has approved new rules to save water, many of them similar to steps Las Vegas has already taken. Starting January 1st, new swimming pools can't be larger than 600 square feet and must drain into the sewer system. New homes won't be able...
Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
