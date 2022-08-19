ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Crappie fishing: Will Grenada Lake guides and others have to pay thousands to operate?

By Brian Broom, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago
In its August meeting, the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks received what seemed like an unlikely request: a freshwater fishing guide asking the commission to require him and other guides to pay for the privilege of running their businesses.

Currently, the freshwater guide industry is unregulated in Mississippi, and other than the normal costs associated with fishing, guides do not pay to monetarily benefit from the state's resources.

Bruce Thornton of Grenada guides fishing trips for crappie at Grenada Lake. Grenada Lake is often cited as the No. 1 lake in the nation when it comes to big crappie.

If there are any doubts about that, they were dismissed earlier this year.

In a March Crappie Masters All American Trail tournament at Grenada Lake, the winning 14-fish limit was 44.71 pounds — an average of 3.19 pounds per fish. More astonishingly, four fish were brought to the scale weighing over 4 pounds with one weighing 4.26 pounds.

Mississippi is a crappie Mecca

Grenada isn't the only heavyweight for crappie in Mississippi, though. Arkabutla, Enid and Sardis lakes as well as Lake Washington are considered to be in the top 10 also.

That makes Mississippi a crappie Mecca and brings anglers from across the nation.

It brings guides, too. Thornton told the commission he's concerned about the resource. He's worried some nonresident guides are harming the fisheries because they don't have as much of an interest in the resource and don't depend on it for a living year-round.

He said some aren't adhering to the rule that requires anglers to release crappie 12-inches und under, either.

Thornton said if the state charged annual fees for guiding privileges, it would help weed out those that don't care about the fisheries as much and provide funds for enforcing regulations.

The commission has the authority to require guides to pay annual fees, but they are limited to no more than $150 for resident guides and $500 for nonresident. Anything above that would require Legislative action.

Thornton wants to charge more.

Could guides be required to pay thousands of dollars?

"I'm talking $2,000 in-state and $5,000 out-of-state or $2,500 for a in-state guide's license and $5,000 out-of-state," Thornton said. "It should be really high because the people who are willing to pay the high prices for a guide license really care about the whole process of everything."

Commission chairman Bill Cossar agreed.

"All the guides I've talked to aren't opposed to it, just like this this gentleman here," Cossar said in the meeting. "He knows where he makes his living."

Guides on the coast have long paid fees to take clients fishing for saltwater species and Mark Wright of Legends of the Lower Marsh Fishing Charters and Guide Service is one of them.

He agreed that freshwater guide services should be regulated, but found the prices Thornton suggested to be unreasonable.

"I about fell out of my recliner," Wright said after he was told about the suggested fees. "We pay $200 down here and I think that's about right.

"They need to look at our model down here. I think we've got it right."

Crappie guides want management

So, what are other states charging freshwater guides? Tennessee charges resident guides $150 and $650 for nonresident guides. Arkansas charges $25 and $150, respectively. In Louisiana, resident guides pay $200 and nonresidents pay $1,000 to guide in freshwater.

Brad Chappell of Brad Chappell Guide Service said he's not against a fee, but thinks it needs to be less than proposed.

"I'm actually for a guide fee just to keep it managed," Chappell said. "I think $500 would be reasonable for a resident fee and $1,000 for nonresidents.

"I don't want to keep people from becoming guides, but let's keep it a legitimate business. I wouldn't want to pay $2,500 because you'd have to go up on your guide fee."

He would also like to see the resource get something in return for the fees.

"Let's put it back into something these guys are paying for," Chappell said.

Legislative action expected

State Rep. Bill Kinkade, R-Byhalia, is the chairman of the House Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Committee. He said there are no requirement s for guides such as having guide insurance. He said the state doesn't even know how many guides are operating in Mississippi.

He said it's a situation that needs addressing.

"I's something that's long overdue, in my opinion," Kinkade said. "We'll examine how many out-of-state licenses we'll allow and what that fee will be.

"I think that's the right and responsible thing to do. I fully expect to come up with reasonable fees and procedures for establishing a business in our state fisheries."

Contact Brian Broom at 601-961-7225 or bbroom@gannett.com. Follow Clarion Ledger Outdoors on Facebook and @BrianBroom on Twitter.

Comments / 3

Morris King
5d ago

They should have to have a commercial fishing license. They are taking to many crappie out the lakes and are doing it for a profit. Look at the taxes they aren’t paying.

Reply
2
