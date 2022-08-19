ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Impact100 South Jersey donates grants to county nonprofits

About five years ago, a small group of South Jersey women had the goal of organizing their own branch of Impact 100, a women’s collective that awards more than $100,000 in grant funds annually to area nonprofits. The initial group of six founding members was able to recruit the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

October Wellness Day blood drive for Haddonfield

As part of the Haddonfield’s Health and Wellness Festival in October, the Haddonfield American Legion Post 38 and the Haddonfield Area Lions Club are hosting an American Red Cross BLood Drive on Saturday Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Downtown Haddonfield. To sign up to donate blood, visit https://rcblood.org/3TbHXXw.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
fox29.com

Wilmington community holds prayer rally for 2 killed at local park

WILMINGTON, De. - Calls for change grew stronger in a Delaware community where a teenager and a young pregnant woman were both fatally shot in a weekend shooting. Community groups and loved ones gathered at Chambers Park in Wilmington Tuesday night for a prayer rally. The park was where police...
WILMINGTON, DE
City
Haddonfield, NJ
Haddonfield, NJ
Education
thesunpapers.com

Candlelight Vigil hopes to shed the stigma around substance abuse

The Gloucester County Board of Commissioners and the Gloucester County Addictions Task Force are hosting the 7th Annual Gloucester County Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. This event aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. The day...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Caregiver Relief Fund Program

The Board of Commissioners are proud to introduce this Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1000 in Relief Funds.
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County launches tourism guide website

The Gloucester County Board of Commissioners have launched the Gloucester County Tourism Guide interactive website as part of the Economic Recovery Plan. Gloucester County continues to develop strategies for economic recovery and post-pandemic growth including opportunities to support the tourism industry. The Gloucester County Commissioners recognize South Jersey has a wealth of unforgettable experiences and are committed to help promote them.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

Camden’s toxic dirt pile will be cleaned in 2023

If he could, Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash would dump the long-standing toxic dirt pile in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood “in the front yards of the principals of the company who created this mess.”. “I’m passionate about this issue,” Nash said. “If you would observe this gigantic mound...
CAMDEN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester County Nature Club starts new season

The Gloucester County Nature Club will start its new season Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Lutheran Church at the corner of Woodbury-Glassboro Road and Mantua Avenue, Wenonah, N.J. The program for September will be “Raptors and Reptiles – A Presentation with Life Animals”
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield’s 65 club launches a trip to River Lady

After several years of trip inactivity, the 65 Club is launching a trip on the River Lady, an authentic paddle wheel river boat in Toms River. Non-club members as well as club members are invited to join. The charter bus will depart from the Wedgewood Swim Club parking lot in...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield Tennis Association announces fall junior tennis programs

The Haddonfield Tennis Association will conduct two six-week tennis programs for juniors (ages 6 to 13) on Sundays at the Centennial Tennis Courts and Tuesdays at Tavistock Hills Swim Club. The Sunday program will begin on September 18 and the Tuesday program on Sept. 20. Participants are encouraged to register early, as space is limited.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
CBS Philly

Camden County giving out $1,000 checks to some residents. Here's who's eligible

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- You could be eligible for some free money from Camden County.The county is giving $1,000 checks to caregivers whose salary was affected by the pandemic.Here's what you need to know to apply:You either have to live in Camden County or provide caregiver services for someone in the county.You must also have evidence that you did at least 500 hours of work from March 2020 to March of this year.To apply, click here.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ

