Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
Impact100 South Jersey donates grants to county nonprofits
About five years ago, a small group of South Jersey women had the goal of organizing their own branch of Impact 100, a women’s collective that awards more than $100,000 in grant funds annually to area nonprofits. The initial group of six founding members was able to recruit the...
Author, activist crowns young Black women with confidence
Dr. Jenaya White had low self-esteem as a teen until she met her role model. Now, she is paying it forward to the next generation.
thesunpapers.com
October Wellness Day blood drive for Haddonfield
As part of the Haddonfield’s Health and Wellness Festival in October, the Haddonfield American Legion Post 38 and the Haddonfield Area Lions Club are hosting an American Red Cross BLood Drive on Saturday Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Downtown Haddonfield. To sign up to donate blood, visit https://rcblood.org/3TbHXXw.
fox29.com
Wilmington community holds prayer rally for 2 killed at local park
WILMINGTON, De. - Calls for change grew stronger in a Delaware community where a teenager and a young pregnant woman were both fatally shot in a weekend shooting. Community groups and loved ones gathered at Chambers Park in Wilmington Tuesday night for a prayer rally. The park was where police...
trentondaily.com
Levitt AMP House Festival Brings Hundreds into Trenton’s Mill Hill Park
Hundreds of people gathered at Mill Hill Park on Saturday for the Levitt AMP House Festival with tents and food, card games and chairs, but most of all, they brought a dancing spirit. Kim Gisp, a Georgia resident, was visiting her family in Trenton when she head about the concert....
Old school rollerskating revolution happening weekly at N.J. city park
Jaclyn Duncan is a classical musician who also happens to love roller skating. Looking for people who shared her fondness for free-wheeling, she asked online, “Would anyone be interested if I started hosting some outdoor skate meetups in Trenton, N.J.?”. And with that Facebook post, Trenton SK8S was born.
thesunpapers.com
Candlelight Vigil hopes to shed the stigma around substance abuse
The Gloucester County Board of Commissioners and the Gloucester County Addictions Task Force are hosting the 7th Annual Gloucester County Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Aug. 30, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. This event aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. The day...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Caregiver Relief Fund Program
The Board of Commissioners are proud to introduce this Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1000 in Relief Funds.
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County launches tourism guide website
The Gloucester County Board of Commissioners have launched the Gloucester County Tourism Guide interactive website as part of the Economic Recovery Plan. Gloucester County continues to develop strategies for economic recovery and post-pandemic growth including opportunities to support the tourism industry. The Gloucester County Commissioners recognize South Jersey has a wealth of unforgettable experiences and are committed to help promote them.
Camden’s toxic dirt pile will be cleaned in 2023
If he could, Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash would dump the long-standing toxic dirt pile in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood “in the front yards of the principals of the company who created this mess.”. “I’m passionate about this issue,” Nash said. “If you would observe this gigantic mound...
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County Nature Club starts new season
The Gloucester County Nature Club will start its new season Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Lutheran Church at the corner of Woodbury-Glassboro Road and Mantua Avenue, Wenonah, N.J. The program for September will be “Raptors and Reptiles – A Presentation with Life Animals”
Atlantic City tests out apprenticeship program, with big career payoffs for some residents
A building trades apprenticeship pilot program for Atlantic City residents recently wrapped up, and one of the graduates spoke with KYW Newsradio about his experience.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield’s 65 club launches a trip to River Lady
After several years of trip inactivity, the 65 Club is launching a trip on the River Lady, an authentic paddle wheel river boat in Toms River. Non-club members as well as club members are invited to join. The charter bus will depart from the Wedgewood Swim Club parking lot in...
Rydal OB-GYN Exits the World after 34 Years of Bringing Babies into It
Dr. Thomas Force, longtime obstetrician and gynecologist at several area hospitals, has passed at the age of 90. Abraham Gutman covered the loss of the Rydal healthcare professional in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Force spend more than three decades welcoming newborns in hospitals in and around Northeast Phila. For 12 years,...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Tennis Association announces fall junior tennis programs
The Haddonfield Tennis Association will conduct two six-week tennis programs for juniors (ages 6 to 13) on Sundays at the Centennial Tennis Courts and Tuesdays at Tavistock Hills Swim Club. The Sunday program will begin on September 18 and the Tuesday program on Sept. 20. Participants are encouraged to register early, as space is limited.
High-end salad company set to open in Cherry Hill, NJ
CHERRY HILL — Chopt Creative Salad Company will open its ninth New Jersey restaurant next week. The new location for Chopt will open next to the Towne Place shopping center at 801 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill on Aug. 31. Chopt’s menu features high-quality salad ingredients, endless options, and...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Camden County giving out $1,000 checks to some residents. Here's who's eligible
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- You could be eligible for some free money from Camden County.The county is giving $1,000 checks to caregivers whose salary was affected by the pandemic.Here's what you need to know to apply:You either have to live in Camden County or provide caregiver services for someone in the county.You must also have evidence that you did at least 500 hours of work from March 2020 to March of this year.To apply, click here.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
