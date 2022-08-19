ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Town's Erin, Ben Napier to appear in HGTV Christmas movie. Here are more details.

By Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago
After wrapping up shooting in Laurel last week, the Food Network and HGTV have announced four scripted holiday features, one of which will include Erin and Ben Napier of the hit show "Home Town."

The Napiers renovate homes in and around Laurel on the show that's now in its sixth season.

In addition to the Napiers from Laurel, the holiday features will showcase network stars including Bobby Flay, Duff Goldman, and Hilary Farr.

This year mark’s HGTV’s first foray into scripted holiday offerings, showcasing two of their fan-favorite stars with Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier making their scripted, holiday-feature debut in "A Christmas Open House." Love it or List It’s Hilary Farr will appear in "Designing Christmas."

Crews from the network spent much of last week in Laurel shooting scenes with the Napiers throughout downtown.

MORE ON LAUREL: Tank of Gas Getaway: Laurel may be a "Home Town" but it is also a great place to visit

HOME TOWN TOURISM: 'Home Town' stars Ben and Erin Napier back Laurel, Mississippi tourism tax effort

All four titles are slated to premiere Nov. 11 on the discovery+ streaming platform. Food Network debuted its first-ever scripted feature, "Candy Coated Christmas" with Ree Drummond last November, and this year tapped primetime favorites Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman for two new scripted holiday titles, "One Delicious Christmas," and "A Gingerbread Christmas" respectively. The two Food Network stars also will delight viewers with new holiday programming on-air this winter.

“The holidays are huge for HGTV and Food Network, which together attracted 90 million seasonal viewers last year,” said Kathleen Finch, Chairman, and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery. “So we expanded our offerings and produced four scripted holiday features for discovery+, each showcasing some of the biggest personalities on Food Network and HGTV."

A Christmas Open House will feature Katie Stevens and Victor Rasuk as the lead actors. Their characters use Ben and Erin Napier, who play themselves, who are gifted at small town home restoration and appreciate the legacy of a family home.

As Christmas approaches and the tensions grow, so does the romantic relationship between Stevens and Rasuk's characters. The movie is directed by Emily Moss Wilson and is produced by MarVista Entertainment.

Executive producers for all four features are Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew for MarVista Entertainment, and Sheri Singer. Executive Producers from Neshama Entertainment (for three of the four features) are Suzanne Berger and Arnie Zipursky. Additional executive producers include Megan Ellstrom (A Christmas Open House, A Gingerbread Christmas) and Danielle von Zerneck (Designing Christmas).

The Clarion Ledger

