Read full article on original website
Related
Christian Slater Is Going Evil—Again: Find Out His Latest Villainous Role
Watch: Christian Slater Praises Glenn Close After Golden Globes Nomination. Christian Slater has found his next villain role. The actor is slated to star in the Disney+ live-action television adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles as Mulgarath, an evil, shape-shifting ogre. Based on the series of bestselling books, The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the Grace children, who move into the abandoned Spiderwick estate with their recently divorced mother. In the house, the kids find a book written by their great-uncle that details the existence of fairies. Slater's character, Mulgarath, will go to great lengths to steal the field guide.
Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Exits the HBO Series Ahead of Season 3
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Kat has closed her cam for good. On Aug. 24, Barbie Ferreira announced that she will not be returning for Euphoria's third season on HBO. "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm...
How Jason Momoa Really Feels About the Game of Thrones Spin-Off House of the Dragon
Watch: Jason Momoa DYING to Watch House of the Dragon. The one and only Khal Drogo is weighing in on House of the Dragon. When it comes to the new Game of Thrones prequel series, Jason Momoa—who starred as the Dothraki ruler and husband of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO show's first season—exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that he's "dying to see it."
Could a Community Movie Still Happen? Dan Harmon Says...
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. There's nothing like a big sense of Community. After airing for six seasons on NBC, the ending in 2015 left the show's dedicated viewers eagerly hoping for a movie. And while the possibility of a Community movie has been teased over the year, series creator Dan Harmon has a promising update for fans.
RELATED PEOPLE
John Boyega Got ‘Emotional’ Watching Ewan McGregor Defend ‘Obi-Wan’ Co-Star Moses Ingram Against Racist Trolls
John Boyega has never shied away from speaking out about the racist bullying he received for his work as Finn in the “Star Wars” franchise. Things got so bad, he convened a meeting with Disney and Lucasfilm execs to express his disappointment in their lack of support during the targeted attacks. While Boyega has now said he has no plans to return to “Star Wars,” he’s proud of “Obi-Wan” star Ewan McGregor coming to his co-star Moses Ingram’s defense after she became the target of online hate when their series premiered on Disney+ in May. “I don’t know how Disney have done,...
Jamie Lee Curtis Has a Very Important Message About Halloween Ends
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022. Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are headed back to Haddonfield, Illinois for one final showdown. The best part? You don't have to leave your house to witness it. Self-proclaimed final girl Jamie Lee Curtis announced on Aug. 23 that Halloween Ends—the final installation in the beloved slasher series—will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock Oct. 14.
Debby Ryan Addresses the Theory That She and Chase Stokes Are the Same Person
Debby Ryan is putting her celebrity lookalike conspiracy theory to rest. The former Disney Channel star finally addressed the popular fan theory that she and Chase Stokes are the same person during a red carpet event for her new movie, Spin Me Round. And she even has the receipts to prove it, sharing the pair have been in the same room together "at least one time."
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Divorcing After 25 Years of Marriage
Watch: Are Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Bringing Dates to the 2017 Globes?. After 25 rounds, Sylvester Stallone's wife Jennifer Flavin is throwing in the towel on their marriage. On Aug. 19, the former model filed for divorce from the Rocky actor at a Florida court, according to legal records obtained by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gina Rodriguez Shares How New Netflix Role Shaped Her Impending Motherhood
Watch: Gina Rodriguez Is Excited to Enter Motherhood. Gina Rodriguez knows a thing a two about being a mom—on TV, at least. The Jane the Virgin alum stars in Netflix's Lost Ollie, premiering Aug. 24, where she plays Momma—the mother of Billy (Kesler Talbot)—who experiences the many joys and pains of motherhood throughout the half-live action, half-computer animated series.
See Jenna Ortega Explain How She Made Wednesday Addams Her Own
Watch: "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Jenna Ortega is ready for a fright. In a new featurette shared by Netflix Aug. 24, the actress explained how she prepared for her role as the titular Wednesday Addams in the streamer's Wednesday, premiering this fall. While playing such an iconic role—made famous by Christina Ricci in the ‘90s films (and is set to make an appearance in the series)—Ortega said she wanted to make sure her take on Wednesday was fresh.
Ian Somerhalder Says Vampire Diaries "Rode on the Coattails" of Nikki Reed's Twilight Films
Watch: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder Play "TVD" Game. While Ian Somerhalder was in The Vampire Diaries and Nikki Reed was in Twilight, there's no bad blood. In fact, the actor, 43—who is married to the actress, 34—recently expressed how he thinks the popularity of the film franchise helped the TV show. (The Vampire Diaries premiered shortly thereafter in 2009.)
Will The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Join DWTS Next? They Say...
Watch: Bachelorette Hometowns, Selling Sunset Villain & Ready To Love. Forget roses, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to pick up some dancing shoes. Yes, the leading ladies of season 19 of The Bachelorette are open to joining season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, which has yet to name their celebrity stars. The two Bachelorettes said as much to E! News' Daily Pop at the taping for the "Men Tell All" episode.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the Sleepy Hollow Alum Joining The Morning Show Season 3
Watch: Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Cast for Season 3. Shakeups are coming, on and off the air, at The Morning Show. Nicole Beharie, who previously starred in Sleepy Hollow and Little Fires Everywhere, is coming to the set of everyone's favorite daytime television show (and maybe she can bring a little bit of that Hollow magic to this dramatic set).
We’ll Let You Be the Judge of Aubrey Plaza’s Impression of Jennifer Coolidge
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Says White Lotus Season 2 Will Be "Very Different" They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—but maybe there's an exception to every rule?. Aubrey Plaza and Jennifer Coolidge co-star in the highly-anticipated second season of The White Lotus, premiering in October on HBO, so E! News' The Rundown asked Aubrey to pay homage to the Emmy-nominated actress with an impression.
Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland Explains His Blasé Reaction to That Near-Kiss
Watch: Selling the OC Cast REACTS to Selling Sunset Comparisons. Warning: This story contains spoilers to season one of Selling the OC. Tyler Stanaland is bringing chill surfer vibes to Selling the OC in more ways than one. The real estate agent, who is married to Pitch Perfect star Brittany...
Proof Emily in Paris Is Officially on the Map Ahead of Season 3
Watch: "Emily in Paris" Star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Talks Sylvia & Emily. Emily Cooper is now part of Parisian history. Yes, it's true. Our favorite eccentric outfit wearing Savoir marketing executive's home recently got added to Google Maps in Paris, with the exciting new landmark shared by none other than Lily Collins herself. She captioned her Aug. 23 Instagram post, "Emily, we made it! @GoogleMaps approved…"
The Creator of Andor Explains Why It’s Unlike Anything Star Wars Fans Have Seen Before
Watch: Ewan McGregor & Obi-Wan Kenobi Cast Play Fun Star Wars Game. You've never seen Star Wars like this. In Andor, which premieres Sept. 21 on Disney+, Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassius Andor from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series is, in fact, a prequel and leads up to the events of the film.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Katrina Babies’ on HBO, A Powerful Documentary About The Children Who Survived Hurricane Katrina
If you’ve ever wondered what happened to all of the people devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the HBO documentary Katrina Babies tells their stories and seeks to make sense of the destruction that altered their lives forever. KATRINA BABIES: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: 17 years after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and other areas of the American South, director Edward Buckles Jr., who was a young boy at the time of the hurricane, tracks down his peers who were also affected and tells the stories of their lives in the intervening years. Many of the subjects in the...
Simu Liu, Michael Cera and More to Compete on Celebrity Jeopardy
Watch: Jeopardy! Will Replace Alex Trebek With Two Hosts. ABC announced Aug. 24 that the new season of Celebrity Jeopardy. Simu Liu, Michael Cera, BJ Novak, Iliza Schlesinger, Ray Romano, Constance Wu, Aisha Tyler and Patton Oswalt compete to win money for a charity of their choice. "It's the OG...
Matt Smith Reveals He's Still Recovering From One House of the Dragon Stunt
Watch: House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. Matt Smith is on the mend after sustaining an injury while filming one particular stunt for House of the Dragon. Smith, who is best known for his roles on Doctor Who and The Crown, confirmed this to be true while discussing the stunts—which include bloody battles, riding dragons and more—at the heart of HBO's prequel series. "There's a lot of stunts involved, and that was challenging over quite a long period," Smith detailed to The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 23 "It's a big 10-month shoot. So physically, it was really draining."
E! News
206K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0