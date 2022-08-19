ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in August

By Dianté Gibbs
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The weekend has arrived! Here’s what to do if you aren’t planning to skip town for one last summer trip.

Dancing on the Cooper

Put on your dancing shoes and shake a leg this Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Pier!

Locals can enjoy an evening of Motown, shag, country, and more classic hits while taking in the gorgeous breeze from the Charleston harbor.

Gates open at 7 p.m. and the event ends at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of, if available.

Paid chaperones are required for participants ages 15 and under. Children under age 4 are admitted free.

Bangin Vegan Eats Foods Truck + Little Sprout

Try out some “bangin” food this Saturday with vegan eats and sweet treats!

The Bangin Vegan Eats Food Truck and Little Sprout Bakery are popping up at Snafu taproom to serve up some tasty favorites from smothered nachos and juicy burgers to cookies and cupcakes!

The food truck will be on location from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Snafu Brewing is located at 3280 Industry Drive.

Sunday Brunch Farmers Market

Come out for the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market on Sunday .

The farmers market will feature 50 local vendors, a full deck bar, live music, delicious food, and local good of all kinds.

Admission to the market is free and will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m .

The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is located behind the Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway .

Charleston Farmers Market

The Charleston Farmers Market is returning the Marion Square this Saturday .

Local vendors and artisans will be selling fresh produce, meats, cheeses, prepared/prepackaged foods, flowers, and crafts

There will also be performers and entertainers with an assortment of activities.

Sea Island Farmers Market


Need to stock up on fresh produce? Head out to the Sea Island Farmers Market happening on Johns Island this Saturday.

The Sea Island Farmers Market happens every Saturday and features numerous vendors selling produce, health products, candles and much more.

The market runs year-round from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m . and is located on the Charleston Collegiate School campus.

Charleston Collegiate School is located at 2024 Academy Road.

Holy City Farmers Market

Firefly Distillery will bring back its Holy City Farmers Market this Saturday through November.

Guests can shop at the distillery from a variety of vendors; 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.

There will also be live music and welcomed visits to the History Room to view the distillation and bottling process.

Food trucks will be on location every weekend with a full bar on the back porch.

