Florida man convicted of storming US Capitol during riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. A District of Columbia federal judge returned the verdict after a trial where William Rogan Reid, 37, of Davie, Florida, and the government agreed upon a stipulated set of facts regarding his conduct, according to court records.
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and...
Kentucky woman pleads guilty to felony charges related to Jan. 6 breach
WASHINGTON — Shelly Stallings of Morganfield, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Wednesday to resisting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and other charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. In a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Stallings and three others, sprayed pepper spray...
USC poll shows gun violence in schools a top concern
LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California Rossier School of Education published its annual poll Tuesday of parents and voters on a range of education issues, including threats of gun violence, college affordability and book censorship. The five-author poll, including 2,000 California voters, dug into other subjects, like...
Company: Legal settlement puts Okefenokee mine back on track
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A company seeking to mine in Georgia near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp's vast wildlife refuge said Monday that its project is back on track after a federal agency reversed a June decision that had posed a big setback. Twin Pines Minerals said the...
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
Addressing homelessness with Housing First approach
MADISON, Wis. — On any given day throughout the U.S., thousands of people struggle with homelessness or home insecurity and throughout many states, this issue is addressed through a Housing First method. The United States Interagency on Homelessness reported that, as of January 2020, there were 4,515 people struggling...
19-year-old wins Grand Champion title for livestock showing at 2022 Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is a time where farmers from all over our Commonwealth can show off their best livestock, but it continues to largely be a male dominated industry. Morgan Berryman, a 19-year-old from Nicholasville, is changing that. What You Need To Know. Morgan...
Changes being made to 2022 Wisconsin hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's 2022 hunting season is rife with fresh changes this year. Hunters can now get their hands on the digital 2022 combined Wisconsin Hunting Regulations pamphlet and the Wisconsin Trapping Regulations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday. Soon, both will also be available in print from license agents and open service centers around the state.
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
Wisconsin's largest school district is short over 200 teachers
MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee Public School students are focused on getting back into the groove of school, the human resources department within the state’s largest school district remains focused on hiring more teachers and support staff. Adria Maddaleni, the chief human resources officer for MPS, said the district...
Credit Union gives stimulus checks to employees to offset inflation
DAYTON, Ohio — There was an 8.5% price increase for things like gas and food from July 2021 to 2022, according to latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. And while it’s down .5% from June, it’s still making it harder to afford essential items.
