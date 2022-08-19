Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough 10U team competes in Cal Ripken World Series
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough 10U Panthers baseball team built on last year’s success with a trip to the Cal Ripken World Series earlier this month. “We’ve kind of risen to the challenge and have just gotten better and better as a group,” said Coach John Kirejczyk. “Individually they all have improved, but as a team they were able to advance so much further this year.”
communityadvocate.com
Michael A. Tompkins, 86, of Shrewsbury
– Michael A. “Mike” Tompkins, 86, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Manor in Portland, Maine. Mike had been pre-deceased by his wife of 60 years, Marianne (Torrens) Tompkins. His sons, Brian A.Tompkins of Norwich, Vermont...
communityadvocate.com
Lillian J. Kane, 102, formerly of Marlborough
– Lillian J. (Flanagan) Kane, 102, of Worcester, formerly of Marlborough, died Sunday, Aug 21, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Michael F. and Lily (Beausoliel) Flanagan. She was predeceased by her husband William P. Kane, her brothers Francis Flanagan and Robert Flanagan, and her...
communityadvocate.com
John E. Macomber, 87, of Hudson
– John Edwin Macomber, 87 of Hudson passed away Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Reservoir Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Marlboro after a long struggle with Parkinson Disease. He leaves his wife Elizabeth of 67 years. John was born in Boston, January 18, 1935 to the late Verrill Ivor...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough cancer survivors participate in Pan-Mass Challenge
WESTBOROUGH – Two Westborough residents who have beat cancer were among a parade cheered on by the Red Sox Nation last month. Jim Yearick and Linda Rosenthal are members of the Pan-Mass Challenge Living Proof community, and they were among the riders and volunteers who are undergoing or have undergone treatment for cancer who took a lap around Fenway Park on July 22.
communityadvocate.com
PHOTO: Big catch on Cape Cod for Shrewsbury resident
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury resident and fisherman Ed Rezuke has a knack for catching big fish. In this photo, Rezuke poses with a striped bass that he recently caught in front of the power plant on the east end of the Cape Cod canal. Do you have a photo you...
communityadvocate.com
Beverly A. Stearns, 78, of Hudson
Hudson – Beverly A (Lenard) Stearns, 78, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Berlin, Ma and Marlboro, MA passed peacefully on July 19th, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Robert D. Stearns, who passed in 2010. Beverly was born and raised in Marlboro, daughter of the...
communityadvocate.com
Pauline A. McKinley, 89, of Hudson
– Pauline A. (Pitts) McKinley, 89, of Hudson, Massachusetts died Friday, August 19th, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dariel G. McKinley, Sr who passed away in 2015. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this summer, he was the love of her life and she lost a little part of herself the night he passed away.
communityadvocate.com
Elizabeth French, 80, of Hudson
Hudson – Elizabeth (Betty) French, 80, of Hudson, MA, passed away August 7, 2022. She is survived by her husband Jon C. French of Hudson, MA (formerly of Stow, MA) and two children Jon E. French (and wife Mary French) of Plymouth and Ann Kinslow (and husband Tim) of Marlborough. Grandchildren are Adam and Ryan French, Alex, Nick, Julianna and Genevieve Kinslow.
communityadvocate.com
Brush fire at Sudbury Reservoir leads to response
MARLBOROUGH – Fire departments were called to a brush fire on the Sudbury Reservoir off Farm Road. The Marlborough Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:24 a.m. this morning. “The fire was likely caused due to an unattended or poorly extinguished campfire,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Residents...
communityadvocate.com
Animal tranquilizer xylazine found mixed with drugs in Worcester County
REGION – A rise in the detection of the animal tranquilizer xylazine mixed in with other drugs in Worcester County has led to concern that overdoses and deaths could increase, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. “It’s alarming that we started seeing this,” Early said....
communityadvocate.com
Shirley A. Fletcher, 87, of Marlborough
– Shirley Ann (Cormier) Fletcher, 87 of Marlborough died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Knollwood Nursing Center in West Boylston surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Olive (LeBlanc) Cormier. She graduated from St. Bernards in Fitchburg, Class of ’53.
communityadvocate.com
Robert P. Foley Jr., 55, of Grafton
Grafton – “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” The words of President Abraham Lincoln are fitting when reflecting on the tragic loss of a truly kind soul in Robert P. “Bob” Foley, Jr. who passed away at home August 15, 2022 following a very unexpected illness.
communityadvocate.com
Frank and Alice Evans of Marlborough
– Alice Y. Evans 98, of Marlborough, MA passed away on August 10, 2022, shortly after her husband Frank on July 27, 2022. Alice was born on October 28, 1923 in Easthampton, MA to parents Nelson Peloquin and Antonia Meggison Peloquin. She attended Easthampton grade schools as well as two years of high school in Canada. Upon returning home she worked at a local clothing factory. Alice loved to sew, crochet and knit. Frank and Alice met in Easthampton while he was working on Mt. Tom and married June 27, 1942. They celebrated their 80th Wedding Anniversary on June 27, 2022. They were both lifetime members of the Upton State Forrest and Southborough Rod and Gun.
communityadvocate.com
Ines B. Medeiros, 87, of Hudson
– Ines B. Medeiros, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 with her family by her side. Her husband of 52 years, Jose C. Medeiros predeceased her. She is survived by her loving daughters: Lucia M. Chaves and her husband Jose of Hudson and Paula F. Fernandes of Hudson; her grandchildren: Kevin Chaves and his wife Rebecca of Hudson, Brian Chaves and his fiance Alexis Schwarzman of Hudson, Jeffrey Chaves and his girlfriend Tiffany Frias of Hudson, Michael Chaves and his fiance Cassie Guerra of Hudson, Steven Chaves of Hudson and Alicia Chaves and her boyfriend Jose of Hudson; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Lilian, Zachary, Ryan, Lucas, Ayla Frias Chaves, Jordan, Aubrey, Jonathan, Javian, Aubrey and Jocelyn; her siblings: Jose Bairos and his wife Fatima of Hudson, David Bairos and his wife Ines of Hudson; her sister Maria Chaves of Ontario and her late husband Jose, her late brother Antonio Bairos and his late wife Lurdes, her late sister Helena Costa and her late husband Jose. She leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Aug. 26 edition
7:19 a.m. Hannaford Super Market/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 7:48 a.m. DCU Federal Credit Union/East Main St. MVA property damage only. 9:18 a.m. Bester Western Royal Plaza Hotel/Wilson St. 9:45 a.m. Hampton Inn/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:00 p.m. Robin Hill St. Well-being check. 1:20 p.m. Arrested, Justin L. Cruz, 36, of 276 Main...
communityadvocate.com
Edwin Quispe Navarro, 45, of Marlborough
– Edwin Abelardo Quispe Navarro, 45, of Marlborough passed away Thursday August 18, 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was born in Lima, Peru to Brigida Navarro and Abelardo Quispe. He worked for Longhorn Steakhouse for many years. Edwin loved his family and friends. He always made sure to make...
communityadvocate.com
William L. Shackett, 87, of Shrewsbury
– William L. Shackett, 87, passed away August 20, 2022 following an illness. Bill was born in Worcester, MA, son of the late Margaret (Sherby) and Edward G. Shackett. He grew up in Grafton and was a graduate of Grafton High School. He lived in North Grafton for many years before moving to Shrewsbury where he spent most of his adult life. He worked at Washington Mills in North Grafton and then Grafton State Hospital and Westborough State Hospital as a Mental Health Assistant for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Greenland.
communityadvocate.com
Ferdinand A. Scerra Jr., 88, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Ferdinand A Scerra Jr passed away peacefully on August 11, 2022. He was 88. He is survived by his wife Norma(Baldelli). Sons Robert, James, Timothy & Patrick. Daughters Carol (Donald Claybrook) and Kathleen (James Davis). Grandchildren – Stephen Claybrook, Ryan Davis, Brittany, Tyler & Meaghan Scerra. Great grandchildren – Nathanial Scerra, Aracely and Adrian DeJesus. And sister Geraldine Rabidou. Fred is predeceased by his parents Ferdinand Sr & Josephine (Grasso) Scerra. And his brother Anthony Scerra.
communityadvocate.com
Garfield R. Atchue, 95, of Grafton
– Garfield R. Atchue, 95, passed away August 11, 2022 following a brief illness. His wife Dorothy (Esten) Atchue predeceased him in 2004. Garfield leaves his son Bruce Atchue his grandchildren Sabrina, Michelle and Robert Bosma and Adam and Andy Atchue, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Robert Atchue.
