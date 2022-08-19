‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Credit ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Stranger Things’ for Putting Genre Series on the Emmys Map

Read full article on original website
‘The Invitation’ Director Jessica M. Thompson Talks Reinventing Dracula: ‘I Watched Every Single Vampire Film Ever Made’
“The Invitation,” in theaters later this week, is a retelling of the Dracula lore with a twist – instead of coming from the point-of-view of the count himself (played here by Thomas Doherty), it’s told through his brides. Specifically, Nathalie Emmanuel’s Evie, who is being courted to join his undead harem. Set in modern-day (Evie FaceTimes with her BFF, even as she’s being drawn into this supernatural web), it’s an exciting mixture of old and new, Gothic and modern.
Netflix’s New ‘Wednesday’ Featurette Explores a ‘New Chapter’ in the Addams’ Daughter’s Life (Video)
In the new featurette for Netflix’s “Wednesday,” which dropped Wednesday, executive producers and co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough insist their spinoff series is not a duplicate of what’s come before. “It’s very important to us that it wasn’t a remake or a reboot — that...
‘Ink Master’ Season 14 Trailer Teases Secret Alliances and So Much Wicked Art From Returning Fan Favorites (Exclusive Video)
“Ink Master” Season 14 is nearly here, and the brand new trailer, exclusive to TheWrap, promises that when it arrives on Paramount+, the competition will be fierce. A host of fan favorites are returning for this season’s installment. TheWrap can also exclusively reveal the contestants. They are Angel Rose: Season 11, Season 13; Bob Jones: Season 13; Chris Shockley: Season 11; Creepy Jason: Season 12; Deanna James: Season 10; Gian Karle: Season 8; Hiram Casas: Season 13; Holli Marie: Season 12; Katie McGowan: Season 6, Season 9 and Pon: Season 12.
‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Killer Speaks Out on That Finale Reveal and Their Motive
Spoiler alert: This article discusses the entirety of the “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 finale, “I Know Who Did It.”. What motivates someone like Poppy (Adina Verson), fka Becky, Cinda Canning’s (Tina Fey) oft-belittled assistant, to mastermind a murder worthy of not one, but two true crime podcasts? According to the “Only Murders in the Building” star themself, a “deep-seated need” for recognition, if not overt notoriety.
‘Only Murders’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Showrunner on That Agatha Christie-Esque Reveal
Spoiler alert: This article discusses the Season 2 finale of “Only Murders in the Building” — “I Know Who Did It.”. The goal was always to hand back the investigation of Bunny Folger’s murder to the Arconia trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), according to “Only Murders in the Building” showrunner John Hoffman. After the disorientation of the season, which saw them all publicly implicated in the former board president’s killing, the executive producer and co-creator’s aim was to restore agency to the spun-around group.
‘Hawaii Five-0’ Alum Scott Caan to Star in Fox’s Missing Persons Drama ‘Alert’
“Hawaii Five-0” alum Scott Cann will star in Fox’s “Alert,” a crime drama from Jamie Foxx and “The Blacklist” showrunner John Eisendrath that focuses on missing persons cases, TheWrap has learned. Caan will play Devon, a “fearless, smart, and calm under stress” veteran whose...
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
Disney+ Un-Bans Fart-Filled ‘Bluey’ Episode
After fan outcry that a third-season episode of Emmy-winning Australian kids show “Bluey” is missing Disney+, the company is “reevaluating” their initial evaluation that the fart-centric episode did not meet Disney Junior’s standards and practices. A Disney rep told fan site Pirates and Princesses that...
‘House of the Dragon’ vs. ‘Lord of the Rings’: The 11 Biggest Differences Between the Dueling Fantasy Shows
Television is going through a very fantastical moment. “House of the Dragon,” the new prequel series for “Game of Thrones,” just premiered on HBO and HBO Max to boffo numbers, and next week “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres on Prime Video, pitting two of the most well-known (and lavishly produced) fantasy properties on the planet. But if you never read the source material or watched earlier entries in the respective series, this could be all Greek (or Elvish) to you. With remarkably similar marketing campaigns, it’s undoubtedly confusing which is which (and whether or not there are actually witches in either show).
Toni Collette, Josh Charles to Star in ‘The Power’ at Amazon With Raelle Tucker Set as Showrunner
Toni Collette and Josh Charles will star in the Amazon Prime Video series “The Power,” with Raelle Tucker as executive producer and showrunner, a rep for the streamer confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, in...
‘Glass Onion': Netflix Sets December Release Date, Reveals New Images for ‘Knives Out’ Sequel (Photos)
Netflix has just revealed new images from the highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel (once again starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc) and unveiled the global Netflix release date – December 23. The film will also be released in select theaters on a to be announced date, with details on that coming soon.
George Lopez Joins Growing Group of Comedians Suing Pandora for Copyright Payments (Exclusive)
A wave of comedians’ copyright cases with the potential to seriously boost streaming royalties gained more clout Tuesday when George Lopez added his name to the list of comics seeking compensation from Pandora, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Lopez joins a growing host of comedians including Lewis Black and Andrew...
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Trailer: Bloom Isn’t Holding Back Anymore (Video)
Bloom Peters is just about done with restraining herself and her powers — and her friends are more than happy to help her out along the way. In a new trailer for Netflix’s Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga,” the fairies are more powerful — and perhaps more reckless — than ever.
‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Episode Postmortem: Paddy Considine and Matt Smith on That Throne Room Argument (Video)
Plus, executive producer Ryan Condal and Rhaenyra actress Milly Alcock weigh in some of those big scenes from the premiere. (Spoiler alert! This story contains discussion of plot details from “House of the Dragon,” Season 1, Episode 1.) Familial bonds were broken and possibly left unrepairable in the...
‘The Rings of Power’ Final Trailer Shows Galadriel Being Ordered to ‘Give Up Your Sword’ (Video)
Robert Aramay’s Elrond is advising Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel to give up her sword in the final trailer for Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” which dropped Tuesday. The trailer, which featured several moments showing Galadriel fighting, also gave a closer...
How Demand for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Stacks Up Against Other Neil Gaiman Shows | Charts
Parrot Analytics analyzes how important a show’s source material is versus the network it’s available on. “The Sandman” just topped the ranking of most in-demand new series in the U.S. following its premiere on Netflix earlier this month. This isn’t surprising as Neil Gaiman has proved to be one of the authors whose work is consistently popular when adapted for TV. But how well does demand for “The Sandman” compare to other Gaiman series adaptations?
‘The Glee Project’ Contestants Say ‘a Lot of Trauma’ Came From Reality Series: ‘It Was Abuse, Whether They Thought It Was or Wasn’t’
There was a time when “Glee” dominated pop culture, and as a result, a reality competition spinoff was briefly in the spotlight as well. But, according to some of the contestants on “The Glee Project,” that spinoff series actually fostered “a lot of trauma.”. In...
Gerald Potterton, Director of Animated Cult Classic ‘Heavy Metal,’ Dies at 91
Gerald Potterton, who directed the 1981 cult classic animated science-fantasy film “Heavy Metal,” has died, according to the National Film Board of Canada. He was 91. Potterton died Monday in a Quebec hospital, the film board said. “Heavy Metal” was a Columbia Pictures project produced by Ivan Reitman...
ABC Picks Up Milo Ventimiglia Caper Series ‘The Company You Keep’ With Executive Producer Jon M. Chu
ABC has ordered “The Company You Keep” to series, starring Milo Ventimiglia as a con-man hoping to escape the “family business” and Jon M. Chu as executive producer. Co-showrunners Phil Klemmer (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Julia Cohen (“Riverdale”) will also serve as EPs alongside Ventimiglia.
Next ‘Planet of the Apes’ Film to Star Owen Teague
20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox, pre-Disney) is still in the “Planet of the Apes” business, and the company has picked “The Stand” and “Black Mirror” actor Owen Teague to star, TheWrap has learned. Teague’s role has not been disclosed, but he’ll play...
