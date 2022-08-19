Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Laine Mitchell to Serve as Visit Oxford’s Partnership Manager
Visit Oxford welcomes Laine Mitchell as the new partnerships manager for the tourism department. Mitchell was promoted to the full-time position after having served as a part-time office administrator for the past six months for the organization. Prior to her time at Visit Oxford, Mitchell served as the Administrative Assistant...
hottytoddy.com
UM to Dedicate Ole Miss Student Union Name, Present Concerto Award
The University of Mississippi will formally dedicate the new name of the Ole Miss Student Union on Friday (Aug. 26), paying tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation that continues to have a transformative impact on the Oxford and Medical Center campuses. The public is invited to the...
panolian.com
Support for Mike coming from all over county
It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson. I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.
hottytoddy.com
University Announces Plans for 60th Anniversary of Integration
On Oct. 1, 1962, James Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the University of Mississippi. The events surrounding integration have been among the most significant in the institution’s history, and this year marks 60 years since Meredith became one of the heroic figures of the American civil rights movement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hottytoddy.com
The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home
When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
Second Whataburger in Memphis area set to open Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
Blues Hall of Fame museum to be built in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for […]
desotocountynews.com
Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need
Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
hottytoddy.com
Brandon Presley, A Potential Candidate for Governor, Boasts List of Noteworthy Campaign Donors
Brandon Presley of Nettleton will host a political fundraiser on Thursday featuring a diverse and noteworthy group of donors — especially noteworthy for a campaign for the down-ticket office of Northern District Public Service commissioner. The fundraiser, which will be held in Tupelo at the birthplace and museum of...
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
localmemphis.com
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
deltanews.tv
New details in death threat to Panola supervisor
Panola County Supervisors tell the Delta News tonight, they're taking a death threat against one of the board members very seriously. Delta News reporter Dennis Turner shows us what investigators say, prompted the threat, and why county leaders may not be able to do much about it. The letter to...
Panola County leader gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Panola County Sheriff says they are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County Board of Supervisors over road work. Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. The sender […]
hottytoddy.com
OSD Students Score Above State Averages in English, Math
The Oxford School District performed well in the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program state test last school year; however, Superintendent Bradley Roberson said the district will continue to push for excellence. Most grades scored double digits above the state average in reading proficiency. Third grade was 9.2 percent higher than the...
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
wtva.com
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
Mississippi man arrested on five counts of credit card fraud
A Mississippi man was arrested last week on five counts of credit card fraud. On Aug. 10, the Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report. After investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud on Aug. 18. Henry was...
Cleaned Out: Dry cleaners close shop, struggle to survive after pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While businesses reopen and people emerge from their homes after the pandemic, dry cleaners are finding it harder to survive amid the new normal. Charles Rowan, lead technical coordinator for the state of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s dry cleaning program, said there are fewer than 200 registered dry cleaning facilities […]
Comments / 0