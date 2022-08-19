ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hottytoddy.com

Laine Mitchell to Serve as Visit Oxford’s Partnership Manager

Visit Oxford welcomes Laine Mitchell as the new partnerships manager for the tourism department. Mitchell was promoted to the full-time position after having served as a part-time office administrator for the past six months for the organization. Prior to her time at Visit Oxford, Mitchell served as the Administrative Assistant...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM to Dedicate Ole Miss Student Union Name, Present Concerto Award

The University of Mississippi will formally dedicate the new name of the Ole Miss Student Union on Friday (Aug. 26), paying tribute to late Gertrude C. Ford and her foundation that continues to have a transformative impact on the Oxford and Medical Center campuses. The public is invited to the...
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Support for Mike coming from all over county

It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson. I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.
BATESVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

University Announces Plans for 60th Anniversary of Integration

On Oct. 1, 1962, James Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the University of Mississippi. The events surrounding integration have been among the most significant in the institution’s history, and this year marks 60 years since Meredith became one of the heroic figures of the American civil rights movement.
OXFORD, MS
#Cowboy#Rodeo#Horse#Fairs#Educational Programs#Community Events Hub#Arena
hottytoddy.com

The South Lamar Bed & Breakfast Opens in Renovated 1870s Home

When Lafayette County native Scott Lewis left Dallas to return to Oxford to raise his three children, he didn’t just buy a home, he bought one of Oxford’s oldest homes in the historic downtown district. The house would not only be a home for him and his family,...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area set to open Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Blues Hall of Fame museum to be built in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for […]
QUITMAN COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need

Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
PONTOTOC, MS
localmemphis.com

How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
MEMPHIS, TN
deltanews.tv

New details in death threat to Panola supervisor

Panola County Supervisors tell the Delta News tonight, they're taking a death threat against one of the board members very seriously. Delta News reporter Dennis Turner shows us what investigators say, prompted the threat, and why county leaders may not be able to do much about it. The letter to...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Panola County leader gets death threat over road work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Panola County Sheriff says they are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County Board of Supervisors over road work. Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. The sender […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

OSD Students Score Above State Averages in English, Math

The Oxford School District performed well in the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program state test last school year; however, Superintendent Bradley Roberson said the district will continue to push for excellence. Most grades scored double digits above the state average in reading proficiency. Third grade was 9.2 percent higher than the...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
HOUSTON, MS
WREG

Cleaned Out: Dry cleaners close shop, struggle to survive after pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While businesses reopen and people emerge from their homes after the pandemic, dry cleaners are finding it harder to survive amid the new normal. Charles Rowan, lead technical coordinator for the state of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s dry cleaning program, said there are fewer than 200 registered dry cleaning facilities […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

