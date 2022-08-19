ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Rock the Rescue concert raises over $100K for Erie Humane Society

By Fontaine Glenn
 5 days ago

The Erie Humane Society’s Rock the Rescue concert brought in over $100,000 after a sold out crowd.

Headliner Mitchell Tenpenny rocked the stage in front of more than 2,000 people at the Erie Humane Society.

So far, the concert has raised around $135,000.

The money will go towards covering the shelter’s medical bills for the rest of the year and the training costs for the Shelter to Service program.

Mitchell Tenpenny rocks out at the Rock and Rescue Charity Concert

“Mitchell and his band were remarkable. They were very humble, they came through the shelter, they were eager to hold cats, snuggle dogs. That really made our day being able to see them outside of their general jobs. The show that they put on was amazing. We’ve heard so many great things,” said Nicole Leone, executive director, Erie Humane Society.

Leone says planning for next year’s headliner has begun. The concert is scheduled for Aug. 12, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Loving Giving Local: Erie Women’s Fund

Every week, Joe Askins of Auto Express demonstrates philanthropy by donating money to local nonprofits. This week JET 24’s Loving Giving Local made a visit to a unique group that also practices philanthropy. The Erie Women’s Fund is a female philanthropy group run through the Erie Community Foundation. It’s mission is to empower women and […]
