Where to Watch and Stream Mythica: A Quest for Heroes Free Online
Cast: Kevin Sorbo Melanie Stone Nicola Posener Adam Johnson Jake Stormoen. Stuck in a life of indentured servitude, Marek dreams of becoming a wizard. When she meets the beautiful priestess Teela in need of help, she offers her assistance and provides a motley troupe. Together they go in search of Teela's sister, who was kidnapped by a wild ogre.
Where to Watch and Stream Yakuza Apocalypse Free Online
Cast: Hayato Ichihara Riko Narumi Lily Franky Reiko Takashima Sho Aoyagi. Akira admires Genyo Kamiura, the most powerful yakuza. Genyo Kamiura has been targeted numerous times, but he has never been killed. He is called the invincible person. Because of Genyo Kamiura, Akira enters the world of the yakuza. His yakuza colleagues treat him like an idiot, and Akira can't even get tattoos because of his sensitive skin. An assassin is sent to take out Genyo Kamiura. The killers know that Genyo Kamiura is a vampire. Thus begins the apocalypse.
Where to Watch and Stream Return from Witch Mountain Free Online
Cast: Bette Davis Christopher Lee Kim Richards Ike Eisenmann Jack Soo. Tony and Tia are other-worldly twins endowed with telekinesis. When their Uncle Bene drops them off in Los Angeles for an earthbound vacation, a display of their supernatural skill catches the eye of the nefarious Dr. Gannon and his partner in crime, Letha, who see rich possibilities in harnessing the children's gifts. They kidnap Tony, and Tia gives chase only to find Gannon is using her brother's powers against her.
Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
Where to Watch and Stream Agatha and the Truth of Murder Free Online
Cast: Ruth Bradley Pippa Haywood Dean Andrews Bebe Cave Blake Harrison. England, December 1926. Although her personal life is in tatters, the famous writer Agatha Christie decides to leave everything behind to help unravel an unsolved murder committed on a train six years ago, unable to imagine the disproportionate consequences that such a selfless act will cause.
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Black Panther Star Says Wakanda Forever's Story Doesn't Need Him
There's no denying that the Black Panther franchise boasts a stellar ensemble consisting of award-winning actors but it turns out that the upcoming sequel lost one of its acclaimed stars. We learned last month that Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to play W'Kabi and according to the British actor, scheduling conflicts prevented him from accepting the project.
Where to Watch and Stream Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines Free Online
Langley Kirkwood Bonnie Lee Bouman Leroy Gopal Lex Shrapnel. Seal Team Eight must fight their way deep into Africa's Congo, decommission a secret uranium mine, and stop our most dangerous enemy from smuggling weapon's grade yellow-cake out of the country. Is Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines on Netflix?. Seal...
My Hero Academia Chapter 363 Shows All For One's Real Face
The events of the latest chapter have massive ramifications for My Hero Academia going forward. Among these is the reveal of All For One’s real face in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Spoiler Alert: There are major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 in this article. Near the...
Vince Staples Walks Through ‘Ramona Park’ With Livestreamed Retrospective Set at the Fonda in L.A.
Doing a rare one-off show Tuesday night at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, hip-hop star Vince Staples shared his thoughts on Capitol Records’ controversial AI rapper FN Meka, who was officially declared dropped from the company earlier in the day after the project came under fire due to accusations of racial stereotyping. “You seen that little AI rapper moonwalking and saying [the N-word]? It’s over with,” he jokingly said. “In a couple years, we’re all gonna be AIs — they’re gonna get rid of me.” That hardly seemed likely to be the case any decade soon, as the Long Beach rapper...
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Release Date Projection, Cast Speculation, Plot Theories, Trailer, and More
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds explores the galaxy further in its second season. Strange New Worlds first came out in May 2022 and was immediately embraced by fans worldwide. This series lives up to its name, exploring strange new worlds while meeting with both old and new characters throughout the franchise. Now that the first season has ended and season 2 is on the way, we know you have questions, so we did our best to answer them. Here is everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2.
Chisato’s Revealing Handstand Goes Viral After Lycoris Recoil Episode 8
As the show continues to be one of the surprise hits of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 had a moment featuring Chisato in a revealing pose that went viral online. On Twitter, a tweet with a picture of Chisato doing a handstand gained got thousands of likes...
