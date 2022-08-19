Read full article on original website
Jack and Zelda Millstein Scholarship endowed at Co-Lin
The Jack and Zelda Millstein Scholarship was recently endowed with the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation by the late Zelda Millstein’s estate. Zelda Millstein was an educator and avid volunteer in the Natchez community. She and her husband were dedicated to educating children in the Natchez-Adams County area and planned for funds from their estate to be used to provide scholarships to students in need who showed scholastic excellence. The scholarship will be awarded to benefit a student on the Natchez campus of Co-Lin with a 3.0 grade point average who demonstrates financial need.
Promoting Natchez’s rich cultural heritage
A local man asked me about Visit Natchez and my work as the cultural heritage tourism manager. Specifically, he wanted to know what my job entailed. In a nutshell, I told him, I do a little bit of everything that’s related to the city’s cultural history. Then I gave him three things to consider, which I summarized as follows:
Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
DHS — Dannie Payton. DHS — Dexter Wright Sr. Conservatorship of Karen Margaret Wilkinson. DHS et al. — LaJohn J. Bell. DHS et al. — Rhytedrick Colenburg. DHS et al. — Briana A. Jackson. Divorces:. Kimberly Jeshaun Chatmon v. Marcus Jamal Chatmon. Randall L. Freeman...
Last week in Natchez: August 15-22, 2022
NATCHEZ — Not a subscriber? Here are highlights of what you missed in our coverage from August 15 to August 22. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Don’t forget to vote in the Best of the Miss-Lou contest for our local businesses.
Need a lawyer? Check one out at the library; Legal Help Access Point opens in Vidalia library
VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish Library in Vidalia, Louisiana, has been chosen as the inaugural location for the launch of a Legal Help Access Point program. Louisiana Access to Justice Commission, through the Justice For All Project, held a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 18, for the launch of this program in Vidalia.
Deloris Marie Robinson Beverly
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Deloris Marie Robinson Beverly, 75, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church – The Vision Center with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating. Burial will follow...
Vidalia officials soon to finalize list for town improvements with hydroelectric revenue
VIDALIA, La. — A final public hearing on the Town of Vidalia’s list of planned projects for its expected hydroelectric revenue was Monday. Officials are planning to spend millions made from the sale of power at the Sidney A Murray Jr. Hydroelectric Station to make several improvements throughout the town.
Willie Lee Perry
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Willie Lee “Tap Tap” Perry, 66, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Sago officiating. Burial will follow at Grove A.M.E....
Emma Louise Byrd
Funeral Services for Emma Louise Byrd, 96, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 20, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Scott Dugas, officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial...
Louis Henderson Sr.
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Louis Henderson, Sr., 93, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Word of Faith Ambassador Outreach Church in Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to service time at the church.
Evelyn Lorraine Riles Holland
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Evelyn Lorraine Riles Holland, 100, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Vidalia on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at noon with Bro. Shannon Pennington officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in O’Zion Baptist Church Cemetery (4775 Berrytown Rd., Meadville, MS 39653), under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee
VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
Tree has fallen on Seargent Prentiss Drive near Parkway, completely blocking southbound lane
NATCHEZ — A large tree has fallen across the southbound lane of Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez near Parkway Baptist Church, said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. The tree is completely blocking the southbound lane. Daughtry and his officers and workers from the Mississippi Department of Transportation are on...
Weather Forecast: August 23, 2022
Rain, rain, go away. Come back again some other day. Rain remains in the forecast at Natchez has been placed under a flood watch according to the NWS Jackson Office. Tuesday will have a 90 percent chance of precipitation as the rainfall amounts could be one to two inches. The...
UPDATE: Two in custody after Woodhaven burglaries, gunfire incident
NATCHEZ — Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operation Group and Patrol Division arrested two suspects involved in Monday morning’s gunfire incident in the Woodhaven Subdivision of Natchez. A resident of Woodhaven Drive called 911 early Monday morning after an incident with a man...
NWS: Flooding becoming more likely Today
JACKSON — National Weather Service’s office in Jackson announced there is a likely chance of flooding in Southwest Mississippi as heavy rainfall continues in the state. Natchez is on the border of elevated and significant threat from the flood waters. Precipitation is expected to be two to four inches with local amounts possibly being higher.
Mayor says police ‘on top’ of Woodhaven incident; urges voters to elect judges tough on crime
NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the Natchez Police Department is “on top” of the early morning incident involving gunfire in one of Natchez’s quietest subdivisions. He also urged Natchez residents this November to vote for judges they know will be tough on crime. “I...
APPREHENDED: Law enforcement says two in custody for shooting at Woodhaven homeowner
NATCHEZ — Law enforcement officers in Adams County have arrested a woman and a man, suspected of being responsible for the gunfire early Monday morning at a residence in the Woodhaven subdivision. The woman was allegedly the driver of a Honda CRV, whose image was captured on a neighbor’s...
