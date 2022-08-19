ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez Democrat

Jack and Zelda Millstein Scholarship endowed at Co-Lin

The Jack and Zelda Millstein Scholarship was recently endowed with the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation by the late Zelda Millstein’s estate. Zelda Millstein was an educator and avid volunteer in the Natchez community. She and her husband were dedicated to educating children in the Natchez-Adams County area and planned for funds from their estate to be used to provide scholarships to students in need who showed scholastic excellence. The scholarship will be awarded to benefit a student on the Natchez campus of Co-Lin with a 3.0 grade point average who demonstrates financial need.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Promoting Natchez’s rich cultural heritage

A local man asked me about Visit Natchez and my work as the cultural heritage tourism manager. Specifically, he wanted to know what my job entailed. In a nutshell, I told him, I do a little bit of everything that’s related to the city’s cultural history. Then I gave him three things to consider, which I summarized as follows:
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

DHS — Dannie Payton. DHS — Dexter Wright Sr. Conservatorship of Karen Margaret Wilkinson. DHS et al. — LaJohn J. Bell. DHS et al. — Rhytedrick Colenburg. DHS et al. — Briana A. Jackson. Divorces:. Kimberly Jeshaun Chatmon v. Marcus Jamal Chatmon. Randall L. Freeman...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Last week in Natchez: August 15-22, 2022

NATCHEZ — Not a subscriber? Here are highlights of what you missed in our coverage from August 15 to August 22. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Don’t forget to vote in the Best of the Miss-Lou contest for our local businesses.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Deloris Marie Robinson Beverly

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Deloris Marie Robinson Beverly, 75, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Natchez will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church – The Vision Center with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating. Burial will follow...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Willie Lee Perry

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Willie Lee “Tap Tap” Perry, 66, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Sago officiating. Burial will follow at Grove A.M.E....
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Emma Louise Byrd

Funeral Services for Emma Louise Byrd, 96, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 20, 2022, will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Scott Dugas, officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Louis Henderson Sr.

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Louis Henderson, Sr., 93, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Word of Faith Ambassador Outreach Church in Ferriday, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to service time at the church.
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Evelyn Lorraine Riles Holland

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Evelyn Lorraine Riles Holland, 100, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Vidalia on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at noon with Bro. Shannon Pennington officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. in O’Zion Baptist Church Cemetery (4775 Berrytown Rd., Meadville, MS 39653), under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee

VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: August 23, 2022

Rain, rain, go away. Come back again some other day. Rain remains in the forecast at Natchez has been placed under a flood watch according to the NWS Jackson Office. Tuesday will have a 90 percent chance of precipitation as the rainfall amounts could be one to two inches. The...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Two in custody after Woodhaven burglaries, gunfire incident

NATCHEZ — Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operation Group and Patrol Division arrested two suspects involved in Monday morning’s gunfire incident in the Woodhaven Subdivision of Natchez. A resident of Woodhaven Drive called 911 early Monday morning after an incident with a man...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

NWS: Flooding becoming more likely Today

JACKSON — National Weather Service’s office in Jackson announced there is a likely chance of flooding in Southwest Mississippi as heavy rainfall continues in the state. Natchez is on the border of elevated and significant threat from the flood waters. Precipitation is expected to be two to four inches with local amounts possibly being higher.

