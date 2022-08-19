The Jack and Zelda Millstein Scholarship was recently endowed with the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation by the late Zelda Millstein’s estate. Zelda Millstein was an educator and avid volunteer in the Natchez community. She and her husband were dedicated to educating children in the Natchez-Adams County area and planned for funds from their estate to be used to provide scholarships to students in need who showed scholastic excellence. The scholarship will be awarded to benefit a student on the Natchez campus of Co-Lin with a 3.0 grade point average who demonstrates financial need.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO