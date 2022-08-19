Construction to impact part of Coleman, Magrath Darby Boulevard Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction is expected to impact a portion of Coleman and Magrath Darby Boulevards at Patriots Point this Sunday.

The installation of a water main along Magrath Darby Boulevard will prompt the roadway to be closed to traffic.

Construction will happen during the nighttime, between 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work is expected to continue for several weeks until completion, officials said.

There will also be lane closures on both West Coleman Boulevard.

The construction schedule is depending on weather conditions.

