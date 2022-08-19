ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Must! Charities Raises $2.5 million at Wine Industry Party with a Purpose

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 5 days ago
2nd Annual PURPOSE Event Ascends Ranks of Country’s Top Grossing Wine Auctions

PASO ROBLES — Wine industry and business leaders from across the country once again came together at Must! Charities’ PURPOSE event with a shared passion to give back.

Indeed, in only its second year, PURPOSE doubled down and raised $2.5 million, far eclipsing the remarkable $1.3 million generated at last year’s inaugural event. With this latest success, PURPOSE continues to rise in the ranks of the top 15 grossing wine auctions in the United States.

The 2nd annual PURPOSE event was held at Booker Vineyard on Saturday, August 13. The overwhelming success of the event stems from how it organically originated from small vintners who harnessed the power of allocation lists. PURPOSE was an ambition of Eric Jensen, farmer-winemaker at Booker Vineyard and a founding member of Must! Charities.

Quickly becoming renowned as “the best damn party in Paso Robles,” PURPOSE is more than fine dining, luxurious auction lots and festive live performances. It is a party with a heart, dedicated to supporting critical needs in the greater San Luis Obispo County region. This year’s theme was “Let’s get uncomfortable,” prompting guests to dig deep on behalf of those in need.

“Our little community of Paso Robles continues to show why it is the hottest and most special place in the wine world,” Jensen said. “The local vintners and those who love their wines are not just in it for themselves. They are putting profits back in and building a stronger, healthier community that strives to leave no one behind.”

“Fund a Need” Nets $1.3 Million

The star of this year’s show was the “Fund a Need” lot benefitting the Vineyard Team’s Juan Nevarez Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides academic opportunities to children of vineyard and winery workers. A total of $1.3 million was raised for this lot, with more than $1 million earmarked for the scholarship fund with the remainder being invested in upcoming projects at Must! Charities. Top “Fund a Need” contributors included JUSTIN Vineyard & Winery, Constellation Brands, Eric and Lisa Jensen, Doug and Sabrina Kruse, Law Estate Wines, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Saxum Vineyards and Southern Glazer’s. These top bidders set the tone and energized more than 100 other people to raise their paddles in the spirit of giving.

“The hardest workers, those working amongst the vines and in the soil, are the ones who built the Paso wine region,” said Becky Gray, Executive Director of Must! Charities. “But they aren’t always the ones recognized and glamorized. It was incredibly emotional to witness the camaraderie of the crowd to come alongside these families and create opportunities in education that they may otherwise not have.”

While Must! Charities has historically been a grassroots effort in the region, PURPOSE extends the organization’s reach by bringing local Paso Roblans and out-of-towners together. The result allows for greater reach and leverage, increasing the impact for those who need it most. The success of PURPOSE ultimately gives Must! Charities increased capacity to move the needle on social issues.

To find out more about the MUST! Charities fundraising charitable campaigns, visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788. Interviews are available upon request.

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

