Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Things To Know for Wednesday, August 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of water...
WLBT
‘Worst times it’s ever been’: Fondren resident gets foot and a half of water in her Choctaw Rd. home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Colibri Jenkins wasn’t planning to make a trip to Home Depot Wednesday. She wasn’t planning to get a foot and a half of water in her home, either. Wednesday, heavy rains inundated the area, causing widespread flash flooding across the WLBT viewing area.
WLBT
Jim Hill High School shifts to virtual learning due to recent flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jim Hill High School will shift to online learning on Thursday, August 25 due to the threat of flash flooding. The news comes after the flooding that took place on Wednesday that caused much damage. “With more rain and saturation expected overnight, we anticipate a return...
WLBT
New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi anticipated a new bus delivery on Wednesday, but mother nature ensured it never made it. Heavy rains and flash flooding prevented the delivery from Burroughs Bus Sales in Laurel to Briarwood Drive in Jackson. “At approximately 10:15 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Canton residents deal with flooding for second time in a month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from Wednesday’s heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now dozens of residents are frustrated and are beginning the long road to recovery. “The whole town is almost flooded. This is ridiculous, I just replaced my garage,” Canton resident Brenda Smith...
WLBT
Flood causes train derailment in east Brandon; presents no threat to nearby residents
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon city officials say two train cars carrying carbon dioxide have derailed in east Brandon. City of Brandon and Rankin County officials spoke to the press Wednesday afternoon following torrential downpours and severe flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Brian said his department had over 50 calls...
WLBT
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re planning on taking a Greyhound bus out of Jackson soon, don’t plan on coming back inside the city limits. On Friday, August 19, Charlene Hendrix purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to go visit her sister in Birmingham, Alabama. According to her itinerary,...
WLBT
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 100 children needed to be rescued from a Rankin County day care Wednesday due to rising floodwaters in the area. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLBT
Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders in Rankin County are working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the county has deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles. Highway 80 in...
WLBT
Water restored in Presidential Hills community after power outage at water plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water is restored in the Presidential Hills community after a temporary power outage at one of Jackson’s well water facilities. The power outage resulted in a water outage on Wednesday for about an hour. Entergy quickly worked to restore power. Want more WLBT news in...
WLBT
Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home were evacuated due to flooding on Wednesday. Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies evacuated about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road. Rescued Peach Tree Village residents were moved temporarily to the Rankin County safe...
WLBT
Madison County Library System reaches agreement with city of Ridgeland
"We’re around the minimum, getting to an average, but nowhere near the max private is what we’re proposing.”. Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Five companies submit bids for tearing down former Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five companies are vying to tear down the former Charles Tisdale Library. Tuesday, the City Clerk’s Office opened bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Drive. Bids range in price from $48,500 to $255,522, according to the amounts...
WLBT
Forest residents say flash flooding took them by surprise
FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest was among the many spots with flash flooding problems today following days of rain in central Mississippi. Highways 35 and 80 were problem spots in Forest. And if you’re not familiar with the area, locals say it doesn’t always get that bad. “I’ve...
WLBT
Heavy rain floods part of northeast Jackson neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of water built up, and residents tell me it’s not the first time this has happened. This neighborhood was hit hard by the Pearl River flooding two years ago. In fact, one resident tells me they...
WLBT
Five families rescued from severe flooding in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five families had to be rescued from their homes in Canton after heavy rains pounded the already flood-prone area on Wednesday. Emergency officials did not provide details on who had to be rescued or the area of the city they lived in. It’s a flashback to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Things To Know for Monday, August 22
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two people have been arrested after a police chase that ended...
WLBT
Jackson independent filmmaker working to produce first movie
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Chicago native, who moved to Mendenhall as a teenager, is entering the world of film, bankrolling her own movie in hopes of telling stories of overcoming struggles that the world will see. The south Jackson resident is learning the movie industry from the ground up...
WLBT
Local organization to hold car show to raise money for American Cancer Society
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local organization is hosting an event this weekend to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Metro Corvette Club of Mississippi says it will host an open car show at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. Registration...
Comments / 0