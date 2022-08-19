ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Things To Know for Wednesday, August 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of water...
WLBT

Jim Hill High School shifts to virtual learning due to recent flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jim Hill High School will shift to online learning on Thursday, August 25 due to the threat of flash flooding. The news comes after the flooding that took place on Wednesday that caused much damage. “With more rain and saturation expected overnight, we anticipate a return...
WLBT

New bus delivery to Boys & Girls Clubs hampered by flood waters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi anticipated a new bus delivery on Wednesday, but mother nature ensured it never made it. Heavy rains and flash flooding prevented the delivery from Burroughs Bus Sales in Laurel to Briarwood Drive in Jackson. “At approximately 10:15 a.m....
WLBT

Canton residents deal with flooding for second time in a month

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from Wednesday’s heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now dozens of residents are frustrated and are beginning the long road to recovery. “The whole town is almost flooded. This is ridiculous, I just replaced my garage,” Canton resident Brenda Smith...
WLBT

Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 100 children needed to be rescued from a Rankin County day care Wednesday due to rising floodwaters in the area. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.
WLBT

Residents at Brandon nursing home evacuated due to flooding, sheriff says

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of residents at a Brandon nursing home were evacuated due to flooding on Wednesday. Sheriff Bryan Bailey stated that deputies evacuated about 42 residents of Peach Tree Village on Old Brandon Road. Rescued Peach Tree Village residents were moved temporarily to the Rankin County safe...
WLBT

Five companies submit bids for tearing down former Tisdale Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five companies are vying to tear down the former Charles Tisdale Library. Tuesday, the City Clerk’s Office opened bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Drive. Bids range in price from $48,500 to $255,522, according to the amounts...
WLBT

Forest residents say flash flooding took them by surprise

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest was among the many spots with flash flooding problems today following days of rain in central Mississippi. Highways 35 and 80 were problem spots in Forest. And if you’re not familiar with the area, locals say it doesn’t always get that bad. “I’ve...
WLBT

Heavy rain floods part of northeast Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of water built up, and residents tell me it’s not the first time this has happened. This neighborhood was hit hard by the Pearl River flooding two years ago. In fact, one resident tells me they...
WLBT

Five families rescued from severe flooding in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five families had to be rescued from their homes in Canton after heavy rains pounded the already flood-prone area on Wednesday. Emergency officials did not provide details on who had to be rescued or the area of the city they lived in. It’s a flashback to...
WLBT

Things To Know for Monday, August 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two people have been arrested after a police chase that ended...
WLBT

Jackson independent filmmaker working to produce first movie

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Chicago native, who moved to Mendenhall as a teenager, is entering the world of film, bankrolling her own movie in hopes of telling stories of overcoming struggles that the world will see. The south Jackson resident is learning the movie industry from the ground up...
