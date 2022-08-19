ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged For Woodbridge Crash Crash That Killed Wife, Passenger

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
Juan Fernandez Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A man was arrested in connection with a double-fatal crash last summer that killed his wife and another passenger.

Juan Fernandez, age 38, of Union City, New Jersey, surrendered to police on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and was charged with two counts of negligent homicide, among other charges in connection with the crash on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Middlesex County, on Route 15 in Woodbridge.

According to Connecticut State Police, Fernandez was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord that had seven people, including five people in the backseat, when he drove straight into a tree traveling at more than 70 miles per hour without any signs of braking or skid marks on the roadway.

A passing car said that just before the crash, they witnessed the front-seat passenger screaming as the car zoomed past them and then hit the tree, according to the arrest report.

Fernandez's wife, Siryania Albino-De Fernandez, age 31, who was trapped in the vehicle, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was pronounced dead, state police said.

Another passenger, identified as Zionette M. Santos-Degil, age 28, died several weeks later, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2021, also at Yale New Haven Hospital, the report says.

Others in the vehicle, including Fernandez, suffered serious injuries, state police said.

Fernandez was released on a $25,000 bond and given a court date of Friday, Sept. 23 in New Haven.

