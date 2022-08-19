Alex Gogic excited to be returning to St Mirren after agreeing two-year deal

Alex Gogic is relishing the prospect of his return to St Mirren after agreeing a two-year deal subject to international clearance.

The Cyprus international spent the second half of last season at the Paisley club after joining on loan from Hibernian, from where he became a free agent this summer.

The 28-year-old midfielder will arrive back in the country over the weekend and join up with the squad for training on Monday following Saturday’s cinch Premiership game at Dundee United.

Speaking to stmirren.com, Gogic said: “I’m excited to be returning to the club permanently.

“I really enjoyed my football when I joined on loan in January and I can’t wait to get back to it.”

Manager Stephen Robinson is also pleased to have Gogic back in his squad, saying: “Alex is a player that I really like.

“We had Alex here previously and he is obviously very popular with the fans and in the dressing room.

“He’s versatile and can play in two positions.

“He plays for his country at centre-half and he was superb when I watched him in a back three for Cyprus against Northern Ireland.

“Alex will add to the squad and we are delighted to have him back.”

While Gogic will bolster Robinson’s squad, the Northern Irishman revealed that Toyosi Olusanya is out for “a period of time” with a broken toe.

The former Middlesbrough attacker, who joined Saint on a two-year deal in June, will be nursed back to fitness.

Robinson said: “Toyosi Olusanya has broken his toe and will be out for a period of time.

“He needs an operation on it. It is quite a bad break and there was no one near him.

“That is disappointing because we were just getting him up to speed, he was just starting to get his fitness and understanding of us so that is a bit of a blow.

“He is such a good boy as well, we will give him all the support he needs and make sure he is back and 100 per cent ready to go again.”

Robinson will not be fooled by Dundee United’s three-game losing run, including a 7-0 defeat in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier against AZ Alkmaar last week.

He said: “I think they have a very good squad and a very good manager in Jack Ross.

“They got beat heavily in Europe by a very good side, we have to remember that.

“It was one of those nights when everything went wrong, we have all been there.

“I don’t think that will define their season and it won’t define their squad, they have a very good squad. I won’t read too much into the results.”

