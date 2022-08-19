ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streaming fans beamed up by a sci-fi that got brutally roasted by viewers

The VOD market is awash with bargain basement movies of every genre, and most of them have thoroughly on-the-nose titles that let you know exactly what you’re letting yourself in for. It may have been deemed as an affront to the good name of cinema, but at least Alien Conquest doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to teasing its plot.
Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard

On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10

The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries

The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
Is Netflix’s ‘Lost Ollie’ Series Based on a Book?

Lost Ollie is quickly becoming Netflix‘s next big hit, with the series delighting viewers and critics alike with its charming visuals and moving storyline. Many viewers are curious, though, if Lost Ollie is based on a book or if it is an original creation written for Netflix. Here is...
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?

This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
Fans go nuts for first glimpse at ‘The Last of Us’

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us could be the show that finally breaks the curse of the video game adaptation. After pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into its production HBO clearly has high hopes for Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure. Now, after months of looking at images from the massive shoot (the largest television production in Canadian history!), we finally have a glimpse of Joel and Ellie in action.
A suspiciously familiar fantasy strikes while the iron is hot on streaming

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last little while, or avoiding any and all forms of entertainment and/or media that’s beamed directly into your eyes, then you’ll be fully aware that a little series called House of the Dragon debuted last night on HBO. Suspiciously enough, the very familiar-sounding fantasy feature Fire and Ice: The Dragon Chronicles has made a huge splash on Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house streaming service at exactly the same time.
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver

It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’

So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets

For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
‘Star Wars’ fans share the strangest theories you’ve never heard

In a franchise that has spanned decades, of course, fans have had many strange theories and today the Star Wars community has come together to air the weirdest and most unbelievable theories out there. Over the years some fun theories have caught on such as the Darth Jar Jar theory...
‘House of the Dragon’ star tried to make a tyrannical king as human as possible

The monarchs of Westeros may be renowned for many things, from bravery and battle-prowess to debauchery or even downright insanity but they probably aren’t best known for their humanity. But as the current reigning monarch Viserys I Targaryen on HBO Max’s new hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Paddy Considine says he had to consider the character’s heart above all else.
Watch: ‘Sins of Our Mother’ reveals Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries

Netflix is here to hook you in with its latest true crime docuseries, Sins of Our Mother. Sins of Our Mother follows the story of what appears to be a picture-perfect family unit with a devoted mother of three, Lori Vallow, at its center. But something changes for the worst over the course of three years, with Lori now in jail awaiting a trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. Lori’s charges are in connection to the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.
