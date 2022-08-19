Read full article on original website
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
Neil Gaiman sabotaged an awful ‘The Sandman’ movie by leaking the script online
Hollywood has been trying to adapt Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman for decades. That long wait was worth it, as Netflix’s faithful adaptation of the comics (under Gaiman’s watchful eye) is everything fans dreamed of, bringing the story we know and love to live-action with a few sensible tweaks and alterations.
Disney Plus’ ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ gets its leads
Fans of the fantasy novel series The Spiderwick Chronicles were ecstatic to hear that Disney was working on a brand new live-action version. Now we know who’s going to star in it. Noah Cottrell (Gordita Chronicles) and Lyon Daniels (We Can Be Heroes) have been cast as the lead...
An instant classic sci-fi blockbuster defends humanity on Netflix
For the most part, troubled productions don’t tend to yield phenomenal results, but Doug Liman’s and Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow is most definitely one of the very few exceptions to the rule. Things were so bad during the early days of the shoot that director Liman...
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard
On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
Streaming fans beamed up by a sci-fi that got brutally roasted by viewers
The VOD market is awash with bargain basement movies of every genre, and most of them have thoroughly on-the-nose titles that let you know exactly what you’re letting yourself in for. It may have been deemed as an affront to the good name of cinema, but at least Alien Conquest doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to teasing its plot.
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
New report suggests ‘Fantastic Four’ has found its director
Marvel fans eager to hear more news surrounding the upcoming MCU Fantastic Four film may be in luck as a new report suggests that it has finally found a director. According to a report from The Direct, sources claim Matt Shakman, who directed the Disney Plus series WandaVision, will be occupying the director’s chair for the flick.
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10
The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
‘Star Wars’ fans share the strangest theories you’ve never heard
In a franchise that has spanned decades, of course, fans have had many strange theories and today the Star Wars community has come together to air the weirdest and most unbelievable theories out there. Over the years some fun theories have caught on such as the Darth Jar Jar theory...
‘Andor’ star reveals her connection to the title hero
Andor has been a long time coming, but looks like it’ll have been worth the wait. The latest Star Wars Disney Plus show expands on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, last seen being blown to smithereens by the Death Star Superlaser in Rogue One. As such, this is a prequel, taking us through the murkier and morally questionable aspects of the Rebel Alliance in the run-up to the original trilogy.
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
While you won’t be getting DC content, HBO Max is set to add multiple holiday movies
Despite fans’ outcry for more DC content due to multiple films getting the ax and Cartoon Network shows getting pulled from the streaming platform, HBO Max announced that more content will enter their library. And no, it’s not what fans wanted. Instead of cool superhero films that could compete with Marvel and animations that were well-loved by fans, it’s going to be multiple holiday films.
