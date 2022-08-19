ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Sisters’, ‘Soul Mates’ Castings; Vision Films Hire; Vertical, Random Media, Buffalo 8, Freestyle, DeskPop, Homestead, Indican Acquisitions; More – Film Briefs

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXBpF_0hNeXq5w00

Andrea-Rachel Parker ( Power ), Lil Mama ( CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story ), Columbus Short ( Scandal ), K.D. Aubert ( Friday After Next ), Cocoa Brown ( Never Have I Ever ), Tobias Truvillion ( Brooklyn’s Finest ) and De’aundre Bonds ( Father Stu ) will lead the cast of the crime drama Sisters , from writer-director Jahmar Hill ( Run ), which is heading into production in October.

The film tells the story of three family members reunited by tragedy. After their mother’s early passing, Diamond and her “sisters” grew up under the care of their loving grandmother. But when her health deteriorates, threatening that relationship, the trio is willing to do anything to save her life — even take someone else’s.

The cast for Sisters also includes Hill, Alisa Reyes, Christine Lakin, Jensen Atwood, Ciera Angelia, Sade Whiting, Heidy Javier, Latoya Ward, Isaac J. Sullivan, Mia Mendez, Eduardo M. Pulido, Charles W. Harris III, Crystal T. Williams, Del Harrison, Devon Ray and Nabillah Nahim. Michelle Brooks of BMG Castings oversaw casting.

Monica M. Brown, Crystal T. Williams, Sade Whiting and Heidy Javier are producing the pic eyed for release in the first quarter of 2023, with Hill serving as EP. Parker is repped by Eris Talent Agency and Astra Media Artists; Lil Mama by Pallas Management Group and Sunni Gyrl; Short by TCA Mgmt and Great Picture Show; Aubert by Miles Anthony Associates in the UK and Steve Owens Mgmt; Brown by Innovative Artists, J Pervis Talent Agency in Georgia and Hess Entertainment; and Truvillion by TCA Mgmt and Talent Connect.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Annie Ilonzeh ( Getaway ) and Charlie Weber ( How to Get Away with Murder ) will topline the psychological thriller Soul Mates from director Mark Gantt, which is slated for release this fall.

The film written by Joe Russo and Chris LaMont centers around Allison (Ilonzeh) and Jason (Weber), two unsuspecting strangers who find themselves participants in a twisted new dating service that forces two singles inside a nightmarish maze designed to help them find their Soul Mate. The two must find their way out of this sick maze, but with every twist, turn and setback curated by the Matchmaker, they may never escape!

Pic’s producers are Rodney Turner II, Yolanda Halley of Faith Media Distribution, and William K. Baker. Manny Halley served as exec producer. Ilonzeh is repped by APA and Etcetera and Company; Weber by APA and BMK-ENT.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Scott Kamins has joined the independent worldwide sales and VOD aggregator Vision Films, Inc. as Executive Director of International Sales and Strategic Partnerships. His role supports Vision’s ongoing expansion into the world of direct global distribution, and strengthens relationships with existing clients, with Kamins reporting directly to CEO/Managing Director Lise Romanoff.

Kamins comes to Vision Films from Cinedigm Entertainment Group and Vivendi Entertainment, where he previously held executive posts in Digital Distribution, Sales, and Content Partnerships. He has also held leadership roles at Geffen and Interscope Records over his 20-year career in the entertainment business that has spanned music, film, TV, digital, and new technologies.

Vision releases three to four new films each month and maximizes all windows of release including theatrical, TVOD, SVOD and Pay TV, to AVOD and Free TV. The company has expanded its efforts into the international marketplace over the past couple of years, closing output deals directly with VOD operators around the globe including Rakuten in Europe (Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Benelux, and the UK); Amazon’s FreeVee in the UK; Dutch Channels and OD Media in Holland; Zylo.tv, W4tch.tv and Molotov in France; and Vix, Univision and Televisa in Latin America, as well as a number of global YouTube Channels such as Movie Central, Amago and Little Dot, as US-based channels like Roku, Pluto.tv, Peacock, iTunes, GooglePlay and Amazon have also reached new parts of the world.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the ensemble female comedy Rosé All Day from actor-director Marla Sokoloff ( Blending Christmas ), slating it for a day-and-date release in November.

Rosé All Day follows a group of college friends who meet once a year for a Rosé All Day pool party. But after years of babies, careers and different life paths, the cracks in their relationships become all-consuming sinkholes filled with vomit, tears and confessions. Jenna Ushkowitz ( Glee ), Veronica Dunne ( K.C. Undercover ) and Chelsea Alden ( 13 Reasons Why ) lead the cast of the film written by Katie Amanda Keane, with Briana Cuoco ( The Flight Attendant ), Cameron Kelly ( Masters of Sex ), Alice Hunter ( Another Period ) and Avery Norris ( White Elephant ) playing supporting roles.

Corey Moss and Brad T. Gottfred produced for Bold Soul Studios, along with Milan Chakraborty ( Plus One , Assassination Nation ) of Marginal MediaWorks, with Michael J. Norris, William J. Norris, Jeanette M. Norris, Michael Masukawa and Kelly Frey serving as exec producers. Pic’s co-producers are Keane, Allyssa DelPiano, Jaki Silver, Bradford Downs, Blake Edward Boyd and D’Elia Guarnieri. Tony Piantedosi negotiated the deal for Rosé All Day on behalf of Vertical Entertainment.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Random Media has nabbed worldwide rights to the teen dramedies Teenage Girl: Skip Day and Teenage Girl: First Wheels , featuring Cory Feldman, as well as to horror-comedy It Came Upon a Midnight Clear , in a three-picture deal with Dead Rabbit Films and Mutt Productions.

The first two features, directed by Aaron Lee Lopez, are billed as modern takes on John Hughes’ classic films of the ’80s, highlighting high school girls and their families. Their release follows Random Media’s unspooling of titles including Teenage Girl: Valerie’s Holiday and Teenage Vampire .

The first film up for release on digital platforms is Teenage Girl: Skip Day , the story of four girls from different social cliques who meet each other during Senior Skip Day, then discovering they are more like each other than they thought. The second to roll out is Teenage Girl: First Wheels , which follows Alex and fellow geek band friend Claire as they decide to take Alex’s candy apple red 1966 Mustang on a weekend joyride, in hopes of appearing cool and impressing her high school crush, with her family out of town. The third feature, also directed by Lopez, follows Jeremy Adams, a hopeless romantic high school senior who has just scored a date with his dream girl, Amanda Lawton. When Amanda is kidnapped, Jeremy and his best friend, Minka, are forced to go on a horrific quest to save her from a ruthless serial killer.

Lopez produced the projects alongside David Chackler and Kurt Wipfli, with Nadia Redler and Mark Pavia serving as exec producers. The deal for the three films was negotiated by Chackler at Dead Rabbit Films, along with Wipfli of Mutt Productions, and Eric Doctorow on behalf of Random Media.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Buffalo 8 has announced that it will release the documentary For Walter and Josiah , marking the feature directorial of Jamie Elias, across digital and VOD platforms on September 16th.

The film transports us to the Flathead Indian Reservation in Montana. Their small community is shaken to its core by a teen suicide epidemic that claims 22 Native lives in a single year — including those of two high school basketball team members. The documentary follows the team during their season as the surviving members play to honor their fallen brothers and uplift their community.

Buffalo 8’s release of the pic is being timed to raise awareness around the shocking statistics for Montana and its indigenous communities’ suicide rates during Suicide Prevention Month, with a portion of iTunes and DVD sales being donated back to the Flathead Reservation. Montana has recently had one of the highest per-capita death-by-suicide rates in the country — over double the national average — with Native Americans being 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than their white counterparts.

In addition to directing, Elias produced the film alongside Trent Cooper, Benjamin Blank, Addison Neville and Kurt Campbell-Anderson. Kristen Klabin, Alex Klabin, Dana Hewankorn, Laura Lewis, Nikki Stier Justice, Grady Justice, Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor are its exec producers. Lewis negotiated for Rebelle Media on behalf of the filmmakers with Nikki Stier Justice for Buffalo 8.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Freestyle Digital Media has acquired North American rights to the action-comedy The Take Out Move , and to the documentary A Pebble in the Pond . The digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group will release both titles across digital and VOD platforms on September 13.

Made for only $3,500, The Take Out Move is an action-packed, R-rated comedy that tells the story of what happens after a shadowy figure instructs two different men to take out the same woman. When they end up at her home at the same time, they must fight each other through absurd situations to be the one to complete the assignment. Written, directed and produced by Andrew Simonian, the film stars Jeremy Sless, Nick Grace, Alexandra Miles and Zack Kozlow.

A Pebble in the Pond tells the story of Anne Banning, a forgotten American pioneer who formed the female-organized-and-run non-profit organization Assistance League, which has been helping people for 125 years. The doc hosted by Ann Benson takes viewers on a journey that includes multiple chapters of Assistance League and the people whose lives the organization has touched — including a former NFL player, an assault survivor who now helps other women, an orthodontist who was helped as a teen, the organization’s dedicated volunteers, and the countless children impacted even today by Assistance League’s signature program, Operation School Bell. Benson also produced the pic from writer-director Paul Howard, alongside Gareth Fient, Marc Wiercioch, and Ettore Zuccarelli of EZ Productions. Howard served as EP, with Karis Campbell as narrator.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deals to acquire The Take Out Move and A Pebble in the Pond with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films. Watch the trailers for both films below.

***

EXCLUSIVE : DeskPop Entertainment has secured worldwide rights to writer-director Josh Hope’s indie Alex / October , slating it for for release in select U.S. theaters, and on digital and VOD on September 30th.

The film centers on the self-destructive Alex (Brad Hunt), who wants to end his life amid another lonely, cold Chicago winter. In desperation, he places a bizarre classified. October (Tara Shayne) and her “besties” Josh (Ethan Cutkosky) and Cait (Rivkah Reyes) are twenty-somethings on their own aimless downward spiral. And when October’s morbid curiosity leads her to respond to Alex’s post, their lives collide, sending them on a journey to face their own secrets. When small choices are the difference between life and death, compassion matters.

Lisa Freberg produced for One Good Man Productions, in her narrative feature debut. The deal for Alex / October was brokered by Mat Levy from DeskPop and Ilyssa Goodman and Deborah Gilels from LA Media Consultants.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Homestead Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights to actor, director and comedian Brian Hooks’ thriller Adam + Eve from Left Of Bang Entertainment, slating it for a late summer AVOD release across major platforms.

The film written, directed by and starring Hooks centers on an emotionally scarred ex-marine with intense trust issues who finally meets the woman of his dreams. No sooner than he finds the strength to open up his heart and love, her checkered past comes to light, resurrecting his emotional demons. Hooks produced the pic, which is based on his and Terence DeShawn Mitchell’s story. Its cast also includes Cherish Michael, Kareem J. Grimes, Teck Holmes, ​​Trae Ireland and Mihara India.

Homestead Entertainment is a 100% Black-owned and operated production and distribution company that has thus far found great success shepherding BIPOC content in the VOD space. Rights to Adam + Eve were acquired in conjunction with Glass Slipper Pictures, with Homestead Entertainment’s Rob Johnson, and Glass Slipper Pictures’ Merc Arceneaux and Shondrella Avery brokering the deal. Watch the film’s teaser below.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Indican Pictures has acquired the romantic drama Highway One , from writer-director Jaclyn Bethany ( Indigo Valley ), slating it for release in select theaters on August 26, and on DVD and VOD on September 20. The film will open at Cinelounge Hollywood and San Francisco’s Cinelounge Tiburon on the 26th, running in theaters through September 1st.

Highway One is set in rural California, where Anna (Marié Botha) is hosting a New Year’s Eve party. Nina (Juliette Labelle), a long-gone friend from high school, unexpectedly shows up, bringing out the sexual yearnings of Maria (Aisha Fabienne Ross). Over the course of the evening, Maria struggles with her newfound feelings and facing the partygoers: a gaggle of eccentric millennials.

The indie won Best Ensemble Performance at the 2021 Nòt Film Fest in Italy. Its cast also includes Ivy George, Stella Baker, Bailey Edwards, Sadie Scott, Belle Aykroyd, Dan Shaked and Greta Bellamacina.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Damascus Road Productions , Uptone Pictures and SaltShaker Media have announced that their faith-based film Paul’s Promise will be released in theaters in 200+ markets via Integrity Releasing on October 21, with its home entertainment release to follow on December 6.

Set in the peak of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, Paul’s Promise tells the story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted firefighter-turned pastor, who started one of the first integrated churches in the American South. Linda Purl, Nancy Stafford, Ryan O’Quinn, Shari Rigby, Josef Cannon and Dean Cain lead the cast of Damascus Road’s debut project to be released under its newly announced, multi-picture pact with film executive, producer and financier Mike Ilitch, Jr.

Ryan O’Quinn and Heather O’Quinn produced for Damascus Road Productions, alongside Uptone Pictures’ Michael Davis, with Nick Logan and Ty Nsekhe serving as executive producers. Watch the trailer for Paul’s Promise below.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Deadline has an exclusive trailer for John Barker’s South African heist comedy The Umbrella Men , which will have its world premiere at part of the Toronto Film Festival’s Contemporary World Cinema slate on September 10.

Set in the colorful and culture-rich Bo-Kaap area of Cape Town, The Umbrella Men follows a troupe of musicians who are forced to rob a bank during the city’s Carnival in an effort to save their beloved nightclub — which serves as the spiritual home to their whole community.

Jaques Da Silva, Shamilla Miller, Keenan Arrison  and Bronte Snell star in the pic written by Barker and Philip Roberts. Barker, Joel Phiri, Dan Jawitz, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri and Themba Mfebe served as producers, with South African Jazz pianist Kyle Shepard providing the film’s original music. Watch the trailer for The Umbrella Men below.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

XYZ Films Takes Worldwide Rights To Horror-Thriller ‘Sound Of Silence’ From Italy-Based Filmmakers T3

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has acquired worldwide rights to the English-language horror-thriller Sound of Silence, directed by Alessandro Antonaci, Daniel Lascar and Stefano Mandala — the Italy-based filmmaking trio otherwise known as T3. The independent studio has slated the film for a domestic release next spring. T3’s first feature follows Emma (Penelope Sangiorgi), who returns to her home in Italy to find out what happened to her parents, and must then unlock the mystery of an old radio that brings back spirits from the past. T3, Raffaele Rinaldi and Riccardo Scalva produced the pic, which also stars Rocco Marazzita, Lucia Caporaso, Daniele De Martino, Chiara...
MOVIES
Deadline

U.K. Distributor Lightbulb Adds FrightFest Quartet To Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Lightbulb Film Distribution has acquired four features ahead of their U.K. premieres at FrightFest, running in London from August 25 to 29. They include Dominic Brunt’s Wolf Manor about a film crew who fall prey to the resident werewolf of a manor house where they are shooting a vampire film. James Fleet and John Henshaw lead the cast. The deal was negotiated with Jeffrey Cooper at Cut Entertainment. The company has also acquired U.S. horror-thriller The Summoned in which two couples are invited to an exclusive retreat to work on their relationships, but all is not as it seems. The deal was negotiated...
MOVIES
Deadline

CNN Sets Jan. 1 Premiere Date For CNN Films’ ‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,’ Doc On Singer With “Grace, Grit, Singular Talent”

EXCLUSIVE: CNN will be ringing in the New Year with a film on a music superstar. CNN Films’ award-winning documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, will premiere on CNN January 1, 2023 at 9 pm ET and PT, broadcast with limited commercial interruption. Warwick got her start singing in gospel groups with family members in New Jersey, and became a pop music sensation when she teamed with the songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, beginning with the 1962 song “Don’t Make Me Over.” “Ms. Warwick’s own velvet-toned voice largely tells the story of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Raindance Winner ‘The Drowning Of Arthur Braxton’ Set For International Release

EXCLUSIVE: London-based sales outfit 7&7 Producer’s Sales Service has set The Drowning of Arthur Braxton, the debut feature from popular YouTube star Luke Cutforth, for international release next month in the UK, Australia, and Scandinavia via international content distributor Rights Booster Ltd. The film, which picked up the award for Best UK Feature at the 2021 Raindance Film Festival, will also be released in North America via Kaczmarek Digital Media Group. Based on Caroline Smailes’ 2013 cult novel of the same name, the flick follows an awkward, heavily bullied schoolboy from a dysfunctional home who encounters first love, mystery, and danger when...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Deadline

Altitude Boards International Sales, UK & Ireland Rights For Laura Poitras’ Nan Goldin Doc ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’

Altitude has boarded international sales and UK and Irish distribution on Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras’s Nan Goldin bio-pic All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, ahead of its world premiere at Venice and North American debut at Toronto. The Participant-backed production is billed as “an epic, emotional” story about the renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin, told through her slideshows, intimate interviews and photography. It features rare footage of her fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis brought on by painkillers developed by their Purdue Pharma company and also delves into a more personal side of her life, through...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Batgirl’ Filmmakers On Fallout From WBD Axing DC Pic: Studio Promptly Took All Their Footage

Weeks after HBO Max’s DC movie Batgirl was canceled by the David Zaslav-run Warner Bros Discovery, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in an interview with French outlet Skript that the studio promptly prevented them from accessing the pic’s footage after unplugging the movie during post-production. Fallah said, “I went on the server… Everything was gone.” El Arbi added: “We were like, ‘F*cking sh*t!’ All the scenes with Batman in them!” As Deadline first told you, both filmmakers were in Morocco for El Arbi’s wedding when they first learned the bad news about Batgirl. “The guys from Warners told us it was not...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Lisseth Chavez For Season 5

Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez will be wearing a badge again in Season 5 of ABC’s The Rookie. The Nathan Fillion-led series returns on September 25. Chavez will guest star in multiple episodes. Chavez will portray the character of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer. The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veronica Dunne
Deadline

Edinburgh Film Festival Winners: ‘A Cat Called Dom’ Takes Inaugural Powell And Pressburger Award For Best Film

Scottish filmmakers Will Anderson and Ainslie Henderson clinched the Powell And Pressburger Award for best film, the new main competition award at the Edinburgh Film Festival, with their debut feature A Cat Called Dom. Anderson and Henderson both star in and co-direct the indie flick, which follows how Anderson deals with the grief of his mother’s cancer. In the film, the duo work on their animations and face the frustrations of trying to make this documentary. While alone, Will turns to DOM, the animated cat that lives on his laptop screen. The jury, comprised of president Gaylene Gould, producer Rosie Crerar, and...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘General Hospital’: Emma Samms Finally Returning After Suffering From Long Covid

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Sutton is finally returning to Port Charles. Emma Samms, who briefly returned in General Hospital in 2020 to reprise her beloved role, had to postpone her comeback after contracting Covid. She then suffered from long Covid, which kept her away from the set of the ABC daytime drama. She’s now set to return to the ABC sudser in October. Fans last saw Holly on September 18, 2020; though presumed dead, Holly was found alive and locked in a cell in Monte Carlo. “I can’t believe that it’s been 40 years since I first appeared on General Hospital and that, once again,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Kirill Sokolov Tapped To Direct Thriller ‘Ultra’ For TriStar Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Kirill Sokolov set to direct TriStar Pictures’ thriller Ultra, with script penned by Colin Bannon. TriStar preemptively purchased the spec amid significant buzz in November 2021, just before it placed in the Top 10 on the Black List in December. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Sukee Chew of Sugar23 is producing. Caellum Allan is overseeing the project on behalf of TriStar. Sokolov made his feature directorial debut with Why Don’t You Just Die, which screened in competition at Sitges. His follow-up film, No Looking Back, premiered at SXSW 2022. Sokolov is represented by CAA and Good Fear. Bannon most recently sold his Black...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Elvis’ Rocks To Baz Luhrmann’s Highest-Grossing Movie At Domestic Box Office

Wise men say only fools predict that adult-skewing films won’t work at the pandemic box office. But older moviegoers kept falling in love with Warner Bros’ Elvis this summer, to the point where it’s now director Baz Luhrmann’s highest-grossing movie ever in U.S. and Canada with $144.851 million, beating the original run of his 2013 title The Great Gatsby, which made $144.84M. Elvis in its ninth weekend made $1.98M, down 23% week over week, at 1,741 locations. The Great Gatsby, the take of the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic novel starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Tobey Maguire, counts a lifetime gross in the U.S. and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Media Company#Soul Mates#Documentary Film#Indican#Vision Films Hire#Random Media#Bmg Castings#Eris Talent Agency#Astra Media Artists#Pallas Management Group#Sunni
Deadline

French Network M6 Tees Up Deception Drama ‘Serial Lover’; Banijay Series Marks First Order For Shine France

EXCLUSIVE: French network M6 has ordered a drama about a man who manipulates women and turns deception into an art form. The commission marks a debut series for Banijay France label Shine Fiction, which is co-producing Serial Lover with Amaury Fournial from Sibaro Films. Banijay Rights takes international sales. Written by Alice Den Broek and directed by Fred Berthe, Serial Lover‘s synopsis bills the show as “the story of a shrewd man who lives many different lives – a pilot, a surgeon, a broker, a journalist; developing a new personality for every identity and deceiving experts in each field. Handsome, charming, and attentive, exhilarated by...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Halloween Ends’ Going Theatrical Day & Date On Peacock, Just Like Previous Sequel

It looks like Peacock needs to juice its paid subscriptions some more. Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Ends, which is already set for theatrical release on October 14, will also debut on NBUniversal’s Peacock streaming service day-and-date. This is a similar practice to what happened with the previous installment of the revived Jamie Lee Curtis horror franchise, Halloween Kills, last October. Similar to Halloween Kills, I understand that the creative partners on Halloween Ends are being made whole financially given the shift to a theatrical day-and-date distribution strategy. Halloween Ends is one of the first tentpoles of autumn after a desert filled with adult counterprogramming titles. Uni would argue that the simultaneous...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Planet Of The Apes’: Owen Teague To Star In New Film Installment For 20th Century

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next series of Planet of the Apes films looks to have found a new lead for future installments as sources tell Deadline that Owen Teague has been tapped to play the lead primate in the newest film in the iconic franchise. Wes Ball is taking over directing duties for the property, which hopes to start production before year’s end. Not much is known about this latest installment as Ball and studio execs have kept plot details under lock and key. That said, the property has been a high priority for the studio going back to when Disney acquired 20th Century and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars: Canada Sets ‘Eternal Spring’ As Its Best International Feature Entry

The pan-Canadian Selection Committee has chosen director Jason Loftus’ Eternal Spring as its entry for the Best International Feature Film Oscar. The animated documentary highlights the work of internationally renowned comic book illustrator Daxiong (Justice League, Star Wars) who, as a member of the banned Falun Gong spiritual group, was forced to flee China after police raids in the city of Changchun. Combining present-day footage with 3D animation inspired by Daxiong’s art, Eternal Spring retraces the events that precipitated the crackdown on their 20th anniversary, with eyewitness accounts of persecution and details of the fight for political and religious freedoms. Eight Canadian films...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Nature.com

Australia’s catastrophic rabbit invasion sparked by a few dozen British bunnies

Genome analysis shows that most Australian rabbits are descendants of wild rabbits shipped to near Melbourne in 1859. You have full access to this article via your institution. A genomic analysis has helped to show that Australia’s invasive rabbit population probably originated from a shipment of two dozen wild English...
ANIMALS
BET

'The Inspection' Trailer: Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union, Bokeem Woodbine Star In The New A24 Film

The first trailer for A24's next drama has arrived, and it will tackle some weighty issues while telling a story based on the director's personal experiences. Written and directed by Elegance Bratton (Pier Kids), The Inspection tells the story of a young gay man who enlists in the Marines after being abandoned by his mother when he was a teenager. Ellis French will be played by Jeremy Pope of Pose and One Night in Miami fame, and Gabrielle Union stars as Ellis's mother, Inez.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Athena’ Trailer: Paris Is Seething In Romain Gavras’ Netflix Drama; Director Talks Immersive Modern Tragedy – Venice

EXCLUSIVE: Romain Gavras’ Athena will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2, and we’ve got a first-look at the trailer for the immersive modern tragedy from Netflix — check it out above. Following Athena’s Lido bow, it will be released globally on Netflix September 23. Athena is the third feature from Gavras, here teaming with previous collaborator Elias Belkeddar and longtime friend Ladj Ly (Les Misérables) on writing duties. Ly and Gavras are also producers. The story begins just after the death of a young boy, in unexplained circumstances, throwing his three brothers and the whole...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

BAFTA-Winning ‘The Missing Children’ Producer Nevision promotes Anne Morrison; Sky Assistant Commissioner Program; Banijay Sells ‘Limitless Win’ & ‘Blow Up’; ‘Drive My Car’ Scoops FIPRESCI Grand Prix For Best Film Of 2022 – Global Briefs

BAFTA-Winning ‘The Missing Children’ Producer Nevision Promotes Anne Morrison Nevision, the indie behind Brian Cox’s directorial debut Glenrothan, has upped BAFTA-winning exec Anne Morrison to CEO and Creative Director. Morrison was previously Creative Director, Factual, and will continue in that role. She will focus on the future growth and strategic expansion of the company, working with both established and up-and-coming global talent. Nevision was behind BAFTA-winner The Missing Children for ITV and is working on Glenrothan with Lionsgate UK and animated series Goode Stuff with Israeli indie Ananey. “Since joining Nevision three years ago, I have seen the company flourish as a producer,” said Morrison. “We...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy