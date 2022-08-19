‘SNL’: Producer & Talent Chief Lindsay Shookus Exits After 20 Years

Lindsay Shookus , a producer on Saturday Night Live and head of its talent department, is leaving after 20 years.

Deadline understands that Shookus decided to leave the show ahead of this season given that it is essentially a rebuilding year with a number of key cast members such as Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon leaving . She was offered a promotion but decided it was the right time to exit.

She has been with the venerable NBC late-night series for 20 years and 10 years as a producer. In that time, she has won six Emmys including an award for its 40th Anniversary special, which she played a pivotal role in.

Shookus started as assistant to Marci Klein, a producer and head of the talent department, in 2002 after graduating from college. She became an associate producer in 2008, a co-producer in 2010 and a producer in 2012. She is the head of the show’s talent department, responsible for booking hosts and musical guests as well as scouting new cast members.

Shookus was also responsible for creating a Diversity Scholarship at SNL in 2020, with the help of NBCUniversal, to put over 80 students through comedy programs such as Second City, Groundlings, The PIT and UCB. She will remain as an advisor the program. She also co-founded the Women Work F#cking Hard organization.

She also exec-produced Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which starred Miley Cyrus and Peter Davidson in 2021.

Next up, she is developing a series adaptation of David Goodwillie’s book Kings County with Jessie Creel, that Allison Silverman is writing.

She said that after 20 seasons and 415 live shows, she has decided to trade in the “wild late-night life” and move on, now able to eat brunch at weekends. She also talked about meeting the father of her daughter Maddie, with whom she is looking forward to spending more time, on the show.

“When I started in 2002, I was a baby from Buffalo, NY who didn’t know anything about the business, except that I so badly wanted to be somehow part of it. I found my place at SNL and I’ve spent the past two decades developing the most incredible friendships and memories alongside some truly brilliant and talented people,” she said.

She thanked Lorne Michaels for this “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

“Thank you for your support, encouragement and freedom to bring my voice to this legendary stage. Thank you to all the people that pushed, supported, taught, listened, valued and respected me throughout my crazy ride at the show. There are so many of you – too many to name – but please know that I will always be thankful for each and every one of you and never take for granted how special those moments and lessons have been. I don’t know exactly what else the future holds for me, but I’m a big believer in letting the universe unveil itself to you, and allowing that goodness in. It may not be perfectly written yet, but I know I’m headed someplace good,” she added.

Lorne Michaels said, “Lindsay’s contributions to SNL over the past twenty years have been immeasurable. Her impact on the show, including her commitment and loyalty to the show’s cast and crew, will always be valued.”