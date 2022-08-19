ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
IGN

Everywhere

Everywhere - Official Teaser Trailer | gamescom 2022. Here's a peek at Everywhere in this trailer for the upcoming multi-world gaming experience, revealed during Opening Night Live at gamescom 2022. Everywhere, developed and published by Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy, will be available in 2023.
IGN

Saints Row [2022] - Review

The Saints Row reboot has shown up and gone are the times of the 'Third Street Saints'. I have been standing by to get into this game since its announcement as I have been an avid fan of the franchise and have thoroughly played all the titles they have pumped out through the years. And thanks to our friends at Express Games, we had the option to get our hands on the game before the release.
IGN

Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Shows Off Slytherin, Dark Magic, and Zombies - Gamescom Opening Night Live

Hogwarts Legacy has shown off new gameplay, which includes students investigating the roots of Salazar Slytherin, encountering dark magic, and fighting off zombies. Shown off at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, the gameplay trailer shows two students exploring Slytherin's catacombs and then, slightly terrifyingly, being given the choice of which one to have Crucio (a torture curse) cast on them.
IGN

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Kouren Trailer. Kouren is making his debut appearance in the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Check out the trailer to learn more about this dedicated swordsman from a distant land.
IGN

How to Get Mangrove Stick in Dinkum

Learn where to get Mangrove Stick in Dinkum so you can expand your crafting repertoire. This Dinkum guide explains where to find mangroves and how to get the useful resource once you’ve tracked them down. Where to Find Mangroves in Dinkum. Like their real-life counterparts, Mangroves tend to grow...
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN

Multiplayer Stages

Splatoon 3 features a variety of maps, that will test players in different environments, forcing you to adapt and find new ways to claim territory. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains a list of all the multiplayer stages available in Splatoon 3, as well as some additional details about them. The game will launch with 12 stages, with more added periodically (and for free) after launch. We'll keep track of them on this page. So stop by again soon to see what else is new.
IGN

See a Brand New Card From Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United Set

Magic: The Gathering is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and the venerable card game is leading into the milestone with Dominaria United, the first set in a new story arc. It will see the game return to Dominaria, its original setting and one of the most storied planes in Magic history, where a cast of familiar races and characters will face a whole new assault from one of the great threats to the multiverse - the Phyrexians. (See the cards at Amazon).
IGN

Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Survival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live

Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. Coming for PC, PlayStation 5, and...
IGN

Dead Island 2 First Look Unveiled Along With Confirmed Release Date

Remember the iconic trailer that released back in 2014, but it never came to fruition. Do not stress anymore as the game has just been reannounced at Gamescom 2022. We had already heard new about this game releasing and also a speculated release date of February 3, 2023. This release date has now been confirmed with a first look of this highly anticipated title.
IGN

Moonshine Inc.

Moonshine Inc. - Exclusive Extended Gameplay Trailer | gamescom 2022. Prepare to learn the art of Moonshining in the upcoming strategy management game, Moonshine Inc. This exclusive extended gameplay trailer gives us a quick glance at the entire process, from production and fermentation to distillation and bottling. However, that's just one part of the challenge. You'll also need to build a secret base somewhere safe to avoid detection, organize distribution, and try your best to avoid bumping into the authorities when you're on the road.
IGN

How to Unlock Sumeru Daily Commissions

When you've arrived in Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you can't switch your daily commissions to Sumeru straight away. In order to unlock Sumeru commissions, you'll need to complete the Archon Quests Chapter 3: Act 1 and Act 2. Archon Quest Walkthroughs:. Once you've successfully completed Chapter 3, Act 2: The Morn...
IGN

The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
IGN

Helphen's Steeple

Helphen's Steeple is a greatsword weapon that can be found in Elden Ring. "Greatsword patterned after the black steeple of the Helphen, the lampwood which guides the dead of the spirit world. The lamplight is similar to grace in appearance, only it is said that it can only be seen by those who met their death in battle."

