IGN
Tortuga A Pirate's Tale - Gameplay Trailer
Start a pirate adventure in Tortuga. See some in-game footage of the new game revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
IGN
Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer
Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
IGN
Stranded: Alien Dawn Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2022
Venture to a brave new world in Stranded: Alien Dawn. This gamescom 2022 reveal trailer includes both cinematics and gameplay.
IGN
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom - Release Date Trailer
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Steam on November 2, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the story, farming life, secret gadgets you can use to help with farming, and the game's offline two-player co-op mode.
IGN
Everywhere
Everywhere - Official Teaser Trailer | gamescom 2022. Here's a peek at Everywhere in this trailer for the upcoming multi-world gaming experience, revealed during Opening Night Live at gamescom 2022. Everywhere, developed and published by Leslie Benzies' Build A Rocket Boy, will be available in 2023.
IGN
Saints Row [2022] - Review
The Saints Row reboot has shown up and gone are the times of the 'Third Street Saints'. I have been standing by to get into this game since its announcement as I have been an avid fan of the franchise and have thoroughly played all the titles they have pumped out through the years. And thanks to our friends at Express Games, we had the option to get our hands on the game before the release.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: New Trailer Shows Off Slytherin, Dark Magic, and Zombies - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Hogwarts Legacy has shown off new gameplay, which includes students investigating the roots of Salazar Slytherin, encountering dark magic, and fighting off zombies. Shown off at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, the gameplay trailer shows two students exploring Slytherin's catacombs and then, slightly terrifyingly, being given the choice of which one to have Crucio (a torture curse) cast on them.
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Kouren Trailer. Kouren is making his debut appearance in the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent. Check out the trailer to learn more about this dedicated swordsman from a distant land.
IGN
How to Get Mangrove Stick in Dinkum
Learn where to get Mangrove Stick in Dinkum so you can expand your crafting repertoire. This Dinkum guide explains where to find mangroves and how to get the useful resource once you’ve tracked them down. Where to Find Mangroves in Dinkum. Like their real-life counterparts, Mangroves tend to grow...
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
Everywhere: New Game Shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live Might Secretly Include NFTs
Everywhere was shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live earlier today, where it was pitched as "blending together gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in a multi-world experience." Left unsaid was that it appears to utilize blockchain or "Web 3.0" technology, which has attracted criticism in various quarters throughout the games industry.
IGN
Multiplayer Stages
Splatoon 3 features a variety of maps, that will test players in different environments, forcing you to adapt and find new ways to claim territory. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains a list of all the multiplayer stages available in Splatoon 3, as well as some additional details about them. The game will launch with 12 stages, with more added periodically (and for free) after launch. We'll keep track of them on this page. So stop by again soon to see what else is new.
IGN
See a Brand New Card From Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United Set
Magic: The Gathering is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and the venerable card game is leading into the milestone with Dominaria United, the first set in a new story arc. It will see the game return to Dominaria, its original setting and one of the most storied planes in Magic history, where a cast of familiar races and characters will face a whole new assault from one of the great threats to the multiverse - the Phyrexians. (See the cards at Amazon).
IGN
Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Survival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. Coming for PC, PlayStation 5, and...
IGN
Dead Island 2 First Look Unveiled Along With Confirmed Release Date
Remember the iconic trailer that released back in 2014, but it never came to fruition. Do not stress anymore as the game has just been reannounced at Gamescom 2022. We had already heard new about this game releasing and also a speculated release date of February 3, 2023. This release date has now been confirmed with a first look of this highly anticipated title.
IGN
Moonshine Inc.
Moonshine Inc. - Exclusive Extended Gameplay Trailer | gamescom 2022. Prepare to learn the art of Moonshining in the upcoming strategy management game, Moonshine Inc. This exclusive extended gameplay trailer gives us a quick glance at the entire process, from production and fermentation to distillation and bottling. However, that's just one part of the challenge. You'll also need to build a secret base somewhere safe to avoid detection, organize distribution, and try your best to avoid bumping into the authorities when you're on the road.
IGN
How to Unlock Sumeru Daily Commissions
When you've arrived in Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you can't switch your daily commissions to Sumeru straight away. In order to unlock Sumeru commissions, you'll need to complete the Archon Quests Chapter 3: Act 1 and Act 2. Archon Quest Walkthroughs:. Once you've successfully completed Chapter 3, Act 2: The Morn...
IGN
Job Simulator Developer Unveils New, Untitled VR Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Owlchemy Labs has just unveiled its next project at Gamescom Opening Night Live: an untitled VR game that has been built from the ground up for hand tracking, and may have something to do with...eating?. We didn't see any gameplay in this extremely early teaser - hence the confusion. We...
IGN
The Witcher 3 Wiki Guide
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Wiki Guide features a full Walkthrough for every Main Quest and Side Quest, a complete list of Console Commands and Cheats, detailed Interactive Maps, along with guides to Hidden Treasure, Monster Hunts, Alchemy, Crafting, Upgrades, and so much more. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is...
IGN
Helphen's Steeple
Helphen's Steeple is a greatsword weapon that can be found in Elden Ring. "Greatsword patterned after the black steeple of the Helphen, the lampwood which guides the dead of the spirit world. The lamplight is similar to grace in appearance, only it is said that it can only be seen by those who met their death in battle."
