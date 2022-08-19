ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Television Academy Releases New DEI Report; Announces Summit For Industry Pros From Marginalized Communities

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

A new report from the Television Academy was released on Friday which shines a light on its members’ experiences with diversity, equity, and inclusion practices across the industry. The Industry Data Report, created in partnership with ReadySet, expands on the Academy’s findings that were released in 2021.

Findings include improvements that have been made in multiple areas of interest though the industry still has a long way to go. For example, there has been growth in gender and race/ethnicity representation, but members from marginalized backgrounds still perceive a lack of sufficient representation, particularly those from intersecting marginalized identities.

The same group reported significantly more exclusionary and harmful experiences in their workplaces—including microaggressions and harassment—than non-marginalized members; as well as undercompensation. They also passed on job opportunities due to perceived DEI issues. Further, the group reported that only a small percentage perceived impactful actions were made towards progress in resolving DEI issues at work and in the industry.

In addition to the report’s release, the Academy also announced its plans to host a DEI Summit on December 1 as part of its commitment to contributing to a more inclusive and equitable industry.

“This report will help us frame meaningful conversations aimed at developing actionable initiatives at our December gathering. This isn’t a ‘one and done’ exercise,” said Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma in a statement. “We want to not only put into place a set of actions that are comprehensive, lasting, and meaningful at the Academy, but we want to play a role in helping DEI professionals across the industry do the same, collectively sharing learnings and best practices.”

Read the full report via this link.

