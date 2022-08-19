Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Surprising culprit worsens stroke, TBI damage
In the aftermath of a stroke or TBI, a group of amino acids that typically support brain function contribute significantly to the brain destruction that can follow both these injuries, scientists report. The new study provides for the first time the surprising evidence that four common nonexcitatory amino acids that...
MedicalXpress
Bolstering the blood-CNS barrier could lead to new treatment approach for multiple sclerosis
Millions of people worldwide are living with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease in which the immune system attacks cells in the central nervous system (CNS), causing unpredictable symptoms that can include tremors, weakness, vision problems, and fatigue. Treatments for MS aim to protect neurons by reining in the immune system....
MedicalXpress
Scientists are on trail of treatment for traumatic memories
The dream of a drug that can help ameliorate the stress associated with durable traumatic memories, in order to treat disorders such as PTSD, has come a step closer to reality, according to a preclinical study led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
MedicalXpress
MRI of inner ear used for evaluation of Ménière disease
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) assessment of endolymphatic hydrops can help in the evaluation of Ménière disease (MD), according to a study published online July 25 in Frontiers in Neurology. Seung Cheol Han, from Seoul National University College of Medicine in South Korea, and colleagues assessed 123 patients with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulating the brain helps Alzheimer's patients remember again
Our brain has both short-term and long-term memory. While short-term memory helps us with things like remembering the bus number, long-term memory processes information for a long time. However, as we age, our memory does not work as well as it used to. Electrical brain stimulation for 20 minutes on...
MedicalXpress
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
Eye test could screen children for autism
Measuring how the eyes' pupils change in response to light—known as the pupillary light reflex—could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children, according to a study conducted at Washington State University. First author Georgina Lynch said the proof-of-concept study builds on earlier work to support...
MedicalXpress
Those suffering from autoimmune diseases require a third coronavirus vaccination
Many patients suffering from an autoimmune disease such as rheumatism, ulcerative colitis or psoriasis must take medicine that affects their immune system. As the immune system also determines the effectiveness of vaccinations, some of those suffering from autoimmune diseases wonder whether it is safe for them to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 without incurring any complications as a direct result of the vaccine, and whether the vaccine will be just as effective and offer them protection for the same period as time as healthy people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover surprise anticancer properties of common lab molecule
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine have made the surprising discovery that a molecule called EdU, which is commonly used in laboratory experiments to label DNA, is in fact recognized by human cells as DNA damage, triggering a runaway process of DNA repair that is eventually fatal to affected cells, including cancer cells.
MedicalXpress
Regular physical activity linked to lower risk of COVID-19 infection and severity
Regular physical activity is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection and severity, including hospital admission and death, finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. A weekly tally of 150 minutes of moderate intensity, or 75 minutes of...
MedicalXpress
Higher risk of blood clots in COVID-19 outpatients, largely reduced after vaccination
Researchers at NDORMS have studied the association between ambulatory COVID-19 and short-term risk of venal thrombosis and the clinical and genetic risk factors predisposing them to developing post–COVID-19 thrombosis. Ambulatory COVID-19 patients (those diagnosed as outpatients) face an elevated risk of venal thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) than...
MedicalXpress
New cataract surgery options can restore your vision
Cataracts, any ophthalmologist will tell you, are an extremely common side effect of growing older. Live long enough, and most people will develop this condition—a clouding of the normally clear eye lens—in one or both of their eyes. "As long as there have been humans, there have been...
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
MedicalXpress
Skipping breakfast may increase chance of kids and teens developing psychosocial health problems
Young people who eat healthy breakfasts at home have better psychosocial health, shows a recent study in Frontiers in Nutrition. While previous research has reported the important role of a nutritious breakfast, this is the first study to look at the reported effects of whether kids eat breakfast, as well as where and what they eat. These results provide valuable insights and recommendations for parents and their children.
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
New findings reveal how recovery progresses following inflammation triggered by injury or illness
Inflammation is the body's first line of defense, occurring as droves of immune cells rush to the site of injury or acute illness to make repairs and stem further damage. When successful, inflammation helps the body survive and heal after trauma. However, when the recovery following an inflammatory response goes awry, it signals that damage is still occurring—and the inflammation itself can cause further injury, leading to more-severe illness or even death.
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
MedicalXpress
Study indicates neurosurgical procedure used to measure dopamine and serotonin is safe
Scientists at Wake Forest University School of Medicine have demonstrated that a neurosurgical procedure used to research and measure dopamine and serotonin in the human brain is safe. Their findings are published online in PLOS One, a journal published by the Public Library of Science. "Dopamine and serotonin are neurotransmitters...
MedicalXpress
Fighting tumors through sugar deprivation
One of the deadliest forms of cancer is the brain tumor glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). It is a rare disease, with approximately 28,000 cases diagnosed every year in the EU and the US, for which median survival does not exceed one year, despite treatment. Less than 30% of adults diagnosed with GBM survive one year after diagnosis, and only 3% of patients live longer than five years. Thus, GBM is also known as the Terminator. Current standard treatment for GBM consists of surgery followed by radio and chemotherapy.
MedicalXpress
Hand, foot and mouth disease in kids
Hand, foot and mouth disease, most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus, is a highly contagious childhood illness. The virus can be spread through respiratory droplets, person-to-person contact and touching a contaminated object. Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic's Children's Center, says it is typically an...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
How different flavors of inhibition save the day
During development, lack of sensory experience elicits powerful plasticity mechanisms that alter brain circuitry. Many inhibitory neuron subtypes are known to influence circuit dynamics, but how they interact with plasticity is not yet fully understood. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research in Frankfurt have investigated how synaptic plasticity in rodents, who were deprived of vision in one eye, affects network activity in a circuit model of the sensory cortex. Their findings point to the role of different inhibitory interneuron subtypes to explain the temporal pattern of firing rate change of excitatory and inhibitory neurons during sensory deprivation.
Comments / 0