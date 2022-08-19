Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed At HBO For Season 2

Nathan Fielder will be staging some more real-life interactions.

HBO has renewed his quirky comedy series The Rehearsal for a second season ahead of the season one finale, which airs tonight (August 19).

The show is somewhat hard to describe; Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design with the use of a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources.

The first episode, for instance, helped a trivia-obsessed man confess to a friend on his trivia team that he didn’t have a master’s degree and built an entire New York bar to help him prepare for the reveal. Then there was Angela, an aromatherapy-loving Christian massage therapist who wanted to have a baby.

Fielder stars, directs, writes and exec produces. Clark Reinking exec produced the first episode of season one with Dave Paige exec producing episodes two through six. Christie Smith and Dan McManus executive produce for Rise Management.

Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming said, “Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal . We have no idea where season two will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent.”