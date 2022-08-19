ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed At HBO For Season 2

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfQXI_0hNeXekS00

Nathan Fielder will be staging some more real-life interactions.

HBO has renewed his quirky comedy series The Rehearsal for a second season ahead of the season one finale, which airs tonight (August 19).

The show is somewhat hard to describe; Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design with the use of a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources.

The first episode, for instance, helped a trivia-obsessed man confess to a friend on his trivia team that he didn’t have a master’s degree and built an entire New York bar to help him prepare for the reveal. Then there was Angela, an aromatherapy-loving Christian massage therapist who wanted to have a baby.

Fielder stars, directs, writes and exec produces. Clark Reinking exec produced the first episode of season one with Dave Paige exec producing episodes two through six. Christie Smith and Dan McManus executive produce for Rise Management.

Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming said, “Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal . We have no idea where season two will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Lisseth Chavez For Season 5

Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez will be wearing a badge again in Season 5 of ABC’s The Rookie. The Nathan Fillion-led series returns on September 25. Chavez will guest star in multiple episodes. Chavez will portray the character of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer. The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Morning Show’: Julianna Margulies Returning For Season 3

Julianna Margulies is set to return for Season 3 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in the role of UBA news anchor Laura Peterson. Production on the new season is currently underway. Emmy Award winner Margulies’ return follows the recent casting of Mad Men star Jon Hamm, who will portray Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson into his powerful orbit. The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, specifically, its morning show hosts Alex and Bradley,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Law & Order’ Franchise On NBC Plans Historic Crossover In September

For the first time in the history of the Law & Order franchise, all three of Dick Wolf’s dramas on NBC will come together for a special crossover event to help the network kick off its 2022-23 TV season. The action will begin on Law & Order: Organized Crime and continue on Law & Order: SVU before wrapping up on Law & Order. The three-hour event will air Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and on Peacock the next day. As the telecast begins, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det....
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Good Doctor’ Legal Spinoff ‘The Good Lawyer’ With Female Lead In Works At ABC As Backdoor Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: After expanding one popular long-running procedural drama, The Rookie, with a planted spinoff for next season, ABC is looking to do it for another, The Good Doctor with an embedded episode. I hear the network is developing legal offshoot The Good Lawyer, from The Good Doctor executive producers/co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, Sony Pictures TV and Shore’s studio-based Shore Z Prods. ABC Signature is co-producing. Like with the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, the spinoff of the Freddie Highmore-headlined The Good Doctor will have a female lead and will be introduced as a backdoor pilot during The Good Doctor‘s upcoming sixth...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Petersen
Person
Paige
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Nathan Fielder
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Patrick Fischler
Deadline

‘Only Murders In The Building’ Adds Paul Rudd To Season 3 Cast

SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale. Paul Rudd has joined the cast of Hulu‘s hit series Only Murders in the Building for Season 3, following a surprise appearance in the Season 2 finale. Rudd portrays the character of Ben Glenroy, the lead actor in Oliver Putnam’s (Martin Short) Broadway play who falls dead on stage just as the curtain flew up signaling the show to begin. Just seconds prior to that, Ben had a peculiar interaction with Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin) that was intentionally vague, according to series co-creator John...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘General Hospital’: Emma Samms Finally Returning After Suffering From Long Covid

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Sutton is finally returning to Port Charles. Emma Samms, who briefly returned in General Hospital in 2020 to reprise her beloved role, had to postpone her comeback after contracting Covid. She then suffered from long Covid, which kept her away from the set of the ABC daytime drama. She’s now set to return to the ABC sudser in October. Fans last saw Holly on September 18, 2020; though presumed dead, Holly was found alive and locked in a cell in Monte Carlo. “I can’t believe that it’s been 40 years since I first appeared on General Hospital and that, once again,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Becomes Most-Watched European HBO/HBO Max Premiere In History

Games of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has become the most watched HBO/HBO Max TV or film premiere in Europe in the network’s history. According to HBO Max, Sunday night’s opening episode was “by far the biggest launch and the number of viewers exceeded all expectations,” although the outfit did not provide ratings numbers. While HBO Max confirms numbers in the U.S., the streamer is yet to do so in Europe. The first episode of House of the Dragon went live on HBO Max in 21 European countries across the Nordics, Netherlands, Central Eastern Europe and Iberia at 3am CET (6pm PT) on Monday...
NFL
Deadline

Milo Ventimiglia & Russ Cundiff’s DiVide Pictures Renews 20th Television Deal, Ups Deanna Harris

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Television has re-upped the deal for Milo Ventimiglia and Russ Cundiff’s DiVide Pictures, the company behind the studio’s drama The Company You Keep, headlined by the This Is Us alum. The drama just received a series order by ABC. Under the new multi-year pact, Ventimiglia and Cundiff will continue to develop and produce series projects for the studio alongside DiVide Pictures’ Deanna Harris, who has been promoted from director to VP of development. “We are excited to continue the relationship with 20th Television and Disney, and appreciate their confidence in us to create new and exciting shows,” Ventimiglia said. Ventimiglia’s relationship...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Series Finale#Christian#Rise Management#Evp#Hbo Programming
Deadline

‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’: Lyon Daniels & Noah Cottrell To Star As Jared & Simon In Disney+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lyon Daniels (We Can Be Heroes) and Noah Cottrell (Gordita Chronicles) have been cast as the young leads, twin brothers Jared and Simon, in Disney+’s live-action series The Spiderwick Chronicles. Based on the popular series of bestselling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, The Spiderwick Chronicles is a contemporary American gothic coming-of-age story that addresses kids and families dealing with mental health issues among other relevant topics. Upon leaving New York and moving to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home—The Spiderwick Estate—with their mother, twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell) Grace, along with their sister Mallory, find...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Scott Caan To Star In Fox’s Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’

EXCLUSIVE: Hawaii Five-0 star Scott Caan has been tapped as the male lead opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox’s Alert, a character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, sources tell Deadline. Written by Eisendrath, Alert is about the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s (Ramirez) son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan), shows up...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

John Oliver Takes Jab At HBO Max For Pulling Shows “To Appease Wall Street”

John Oliver took another swipe at all the changes happening at Warner Bros. Discovery and this time he addressed the shows getting pulled from HBO Max. The Last Week Tonight host took on the possibility of Sarah Palin taking over congressman Don Young’s position after his death. Oliver teed up his jab at the streaming platform by mentioning a publisher quoted in The New Yorker that stated that “Sarah knows how to work a crowd … but it’s Sarah, Inc.’ …” Oliver took the name “Sarah, Inc.” and said it sounded like “a title of a sitcom starring Kat Dennings that’s already quietly...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kirill Sokolov Tapped To Direct Thriller ‘Ultra’ For TriStar Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Kirill Sokolov set to direct TriStar Pictures’ thriller Ultra, with script penned by Colin Bannon. TriStar preemptively purchased the spec amid significant buzz in November 2021, just before it placed in the Top 10 on the Black List in December. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Sukee Chew of Sugar23 is producing. Caellum Allan is overseeing the project on behalf of TriStar. Sokolov made his feature directorial debut with Why Don’t You Just Die, which screened in competition at Sitges. His follow-up film, No Looking Back, premiered at SXSW 2022. Sokolov is represented by CAA and Good Fear. Bannon most recently sold his Black...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Succession’ Adds 9 To Season 4 Returning Cast, Including Alexander Skarsgård, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Hope Davis & Juliana Canfield

EXCLUSIVE: HBO’s Succession is bringing back more familiar faces for its upcoming fourth season. Dagmara Domińczyk, who was a series regular for the last two seasons after recurring in Season 1, playing Waystar Royco head PR and legal team member Karolina Novotney, was conspicuously missing from the returning cast list released in conjunction with the Season 4 production start in June. She will be back. Also set to return are several popular Succession recurring players, Alexander Skarsgård whose character, tech CEO Lukas Mattson, is pivotal to the Season 4 story arc; Arian Moayed as Kendall’s frenemy Stewy Hosseini (he was a series...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won’t Be Back For Season 3 Of HBO Series

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria, says she will not return for Season 3. Ferreira revealed her apparent exit today in an Instagram story. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine...
NFL
Deadline

‘In Her Hands’ Doc From EPs Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix has announced that its documentary In Her Hands, from renowned directors Tamana Ayazi (Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)) and Marcel Mettelsiefen (Watani: My Homeland) will launch globally on the streamer and in select theaters on November 16, following the film’s September 9th world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Filmed across two turbulent years, the doc from EPs Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position. The film documents her fight for survival against...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Black Spartans’: ‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Boards Football Drama From Director Ben Cory Jones

EXCLUSIVE: J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley) has signed on to star alongside Neal McDonough and Casey Cott in the sports drama Black Spartans from writer-director Ben Cory Jones (Insecure). The pic is set to shoot in Atlanta this fall. Exploring the explosive era of the mid-1960s where social upheaval paved the way for a new order in college football, Jones’ feature directorial debut tells the story of the first fully integrated college football team. The film is inspired by the Michigan State Spartans coached by Duffy Daugherty, which forever changed the face of the sport. A Greensboro, North Carolina native, Nicholson will portray Fayetteville,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Deadline

‘Gutsy’ Trailer: New Apple Doc Series From Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Celebrates Strong Women

Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for Gutsy, an eight-part docuseries that follows Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton as they celebrate the gutsy women who inspire them. Based on The New York Times bestselling book The Book of Gutsy Women, the series features the Clintons meeting with women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes. It will premiere September 9. Joining the Clintons are some of their personal heroes including Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Discussing The State Of WLW (Women Loving Women) Content On Television And Streaming

Welcome back to the Scene 2 Seen Podcast! This week we’re having a heated discussion about the state of WLW television. After several cancellations of shows back to back, fans are questioning which elements are causing the targeted entertainment to get the ax. Is it poor marketing? Is it the budget cuts and layoffs at streaming companies? Is it homophobia? None of us on the ground have the answers but my guest and I do ponder where it comes from, and talk about solutions. Today’s show features four queer speakers who include: Audrey Nieh, and Laurel Hechanova, of the Sapphic Culture Club podcast,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CNN Sets Jan. 1 Premiere Date For CNN Films’ ‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,’ Doc On Singer With “Grace, Grit, Singular Talent”

EXCLUSIVE: CNN will be ringing in the New Year with a film on a music superstar. CNN Films’ award-winning documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, will premiere on CNN January 1, 2023 at 9 pm ET and PT, broadcast with limited commercial interruption. Warwick got her start singing in gospel groups with family members in New Jersey, and became a pop music sensation when she teamed with the songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, beginning with the 1962 song “Don’t Make Me Over.” “Ms. Warwick’s own velvet-toned voice largely tells the story of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Million Little Things’ Remains On Track To End With Season 5

When A Million Little Things in May scored an eleventh-hour renewal, Deadline reported that Season 5 was expected to be the final one for the serialized ensemble drama. The network did not confirm it at the time and has yet to acknowledge that AMLT will be ending this coming season, but that remains very much the case. While ABC has been trying to keep things open — as we reported, the network had asked the AMLT creative team not to write the Season 4 finale as a series finale — the series producers accepted the Season 5 pickup with the presumption that it...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy