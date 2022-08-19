ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ocala-news.com

Man jailed after being accused of stealing several four-wheelers from NE Ocala residence

A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing several four-wheelers from a residence in northeast Ocala. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 1300 block of NE 70th Street in reference to a theft investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she woke up at approximately 7 a.m. and noticed that the four-wheelers were missing from her property.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack

A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
truecrimedaily

Father accused of fatally shooting teen son he mistook for burglar

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old father allegedly shot his 19-year-old son to death because he mistook him for a burglar. According to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to 2550 County Road 673 in Webster, Florida, to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Jaiden McGeorge, who had been accidentally shot to death by his father.
WEBSTER, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her

A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for three women who allegedly stole over $900 worth of liquor

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three women who are suspected of stealing multiple bottles of liquor from a local store. On May 28, 2022, the three female suspects (pictured below) entered the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits located on SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, they allegedly stole 16 bottles of liquor that were valued at over $900.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly using pepper spray in Walmart, then slamming victim to the ground and choking her, leaving her unconscious

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Regino Rivera, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly spraying pepper spray at a victim in Walmart, also affecting bystanders. He then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground, punched her, and choked her until she was unconscious. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Habitual offender arrested when caught back behind wheel

A habitual traffic offender was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel in Lady Lake. Tammy Lee Martinello, 29, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gold Chevrolet Silverado at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Griffin View Drive near Winners Circle when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have an operable license plate light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. In addition, the officer found the vehicle’s license plate was expired.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Wildwood man remains incompetent to face allegations he threatened judges

Edward Juan Lynum, the Wildwood 47-year-old accused of threatening four judges while a lawyer in Sumter County, has yet to comprehend his felony case in order to face it. Lynum’s attorney, Eneid Bano, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, his client remained condemned to the Florida psychiatric hospital in Chattahoochee.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Man driving stolen box truck arrested after fleeing troopers, deputies on I-75

A 34-year-old Riverview man driving a stolen box truck was arrested after he fled from Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Interstate 75. On Tuesday, at around 7 a.m., a 2015 Isuzu box truck was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the FHP incident...
Citrus County Chronicle

Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters

A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
DUNNELLON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
GAINESVILLE, FL

