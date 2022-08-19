Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Man jailed after being accused of stealing several four-wheelers from NE Ocala residence
A 19-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of stealing several four-wheelers from a residence in northeast Ocala. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a residence in the 1300 block of NE 70th Street in reference to a theft investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who stated that she woke up at approximately 7 a.m. and noticed that the four-wheelers were missing from her property.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant wants to return home after alleged attack
A Lady Lake police lieutenant wants permission to return home after an alleged attack earlier this month on his wife and daughter. Nelson Vargas, 50, was arrested in the wee hours Aug. 13 at his home in Minneloa. The former New York police officer is facing charges of domestic battery and child abuse. He remains free on $3,000 bond but remains barred from his home. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.
ocala-news.com
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office releases dashcam video showing pursuit of stolen box truck on I-75
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam video footage showing the pursuit of a stolen box truck as the driver fled from ACSO deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 75. The 2015 Isuzu box truck, which had been reported stolen out of Hillsborough County, was traveling...
Father accused of fatally shooting teen son he mistook for burglar
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old father allegedly shot his 19-year-old son to death because he mistook him for a burglar. According to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies responded to 2550 County Road 673 in Webster, Florida, to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Jaiden McGeorge, who had been accidentally shot to death by his father.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
DUI suspect in vehicle with N.J. plates tells deputy someone shot at her
A drunk driving suspect in a vehicle with New Jersey license plates told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy that someone shot at her. Debra Lee Collins, 34, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of a white Nissan Armada on Monday afternoon in the area of SE 92nd Loop in Belleview when she claimed she had been shot at, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies quickly determined there had been no shooting.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for three women who allegedly stole over $900 worth of liquor
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three women who are suspected of stealing multiple bottles of liquor from a local store. On May 28, 2022, the three female suspects (pictured below) entered the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits located on SW College Road, according to a social media post from OPD. While inside the store, they allegedly stole 16 bottles of liquor that were valued at over $900.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon with AR-15 pistol, AK-47 rifle pleads guilty to federal firearm offense
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced on Tuesday that 29-year-old Keo Ibua Mike from Ocala has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. Mike faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. According to...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly using pepper spray in Walmart, then slamming victim to the ground and choking her, leaving her unconscious
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Regino Rivera, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly spraying pepper spray at a victim in Walmart, also affecting bystanders. He then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground, punched her, and choked her until she was unconscious. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the...
Florida K-9 clamps down on backside of suspected car thief following extended chase as perp screams for help
A Florida car thief was chased by police on a wild ride through suburban homes, back gardens and woods in the city of Ocala, in the central portion of the state. Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is the alleged driver behind the wheel of the manic pursuit that led to several patrol cars attempting to tackle him.
villages-news.com
Habitual offender arrested when caught back behind wheel
A habitual traffic offender was arrested when she was caught back behind the wheel in Lady Lake. Tammy Lee Martinello, 29, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gold Chevrolet Silverado at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Griffin View Drive near Winners Circle when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have an operable license plate light, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. In addition, the officer found the vehicle’s license plate was expired.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man remains incompetent to face allegations he threatened judges
Edward Juan Lynum, the Wildwood 47-year-old accused of threatening four judges while a lawyer in Sumter County, has yet to comprehend his felony case in order to face it. Lynum’s attorney, Eneid Bano, told Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard on Tuesday, Aug. 23, his client remained condemned to the Florida psychiatric hospital in Chattahoochee.
WESH
Man charged after Leesburg woman found dead in laundry room
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man has been charged in the death of a Leesburg woman found on Aug. 8. Melissa Smith was found dead on the floor of a laundry room of a home in the 1200 block of Penn Street. According to Leesburg Police Capt. Scott Mack, "This...
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen box truck arrested after fleeing troopers, deputies on I-75
A 34-year-old Riverview man driving a stolen box truck was arrested after he fled from Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Interstate 75. On Tuesday, at around 7 a.m., a 2015 Isuzu box truck was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the FHP incident...
WESH
Wild video: Ocala suspect leads police on chase through fences, yards, wooded area
OCALA, Fla. — Dale Shrewsbury, 35, is facing charges of auto theft, aggravated fleeing and driving with a suspended license. On Aug. 11, Ocala police were called to Northeast 9th Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Shortly afterward, the vehicle was spotted heading westbound on State Route...
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs man arrested after being accused of stealing pickup truck with two dogs in back seat
A 37-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after he was accused of stealing a pickup truck with two dogs in the back seat. On Sunday, August 21, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal and deputy responded to the 18100 block of SE 24th Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.
villages-news.com
Villager back in jail after violating probation in DUI arrest at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager is back in jail after violating his probation in a drunk driving arrest last year at Lake Sumter Landing. Thomas Joseph Culver, 51, who lives at 1234 Dustin Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was booked without bond Sunday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Culver...
WCJB
Ocala Police are on the lookout for three women that stole money from people at multiple department stores
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are asking for help finding a group of organized thieves. On Tuesday, August 9, officers say three women went into the Ross Department Store on SW College Rd. They worked together to distract someone and then stole their wallet. Police say the wallet...
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
Citrus County Chronicle
Second arrest made in connection to Dunnellon operation to breed fighting roosters
A second person was jailed in connection to an alleged operation near Dunnellon to breed and sell fighting roosters. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Edmundo Cuyos Sonza Jr. Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a warrant charging the Inverness 56-year-old with 23 counts of possessing fighting animals. Sonza’s apprehension is...
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
Comments / 0