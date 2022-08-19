ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rehearsal Renewed for Season 2

By Nick Caruso
 5 days ago
Nathan Fielder’s going to need some new guinea pigs: The docu-comedy The Rehearsal has been renewed for Season 2 , HBO announced Friday.

The series (which airs its Season 1 finale Friday at 11/10c) “explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life,” according to its official description. “With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?”

“Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal ,” Executive Vice President, HBO Programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “We have no idea where Season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary-pushing show from a truly singular talent.”

TVLine’s Dave Nemetz gave the series an “A-,” writing, “[ The Rehearsal ] is bigger, weirder and more thought-provoking than anything [Fielder’s] done before. In fact, I wouldn’t even classify it as a ‘comedy’ at times, but it’s never less than fascinating.”

Fielder serves as executive producer, writer, director and star. Additional EPs include Clark Reinking (Episode 101), Dave Paige (Episodes 102-106), Christie Smith and Dan McManus.

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal. Excited that Fielder will be back for more? Let us know by dropping some comments below.

